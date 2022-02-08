Lanta Pearl Beach Resort - Krabi Sandbox Hotel

Please remember that you must meet all the 추가 covid 입국 요건, and this includes applying for a Thailand Pass to enter Thailand as well.

This hotel in high demand right now which is why we advise making your 예약 요청 sooner rather than later to ensure you can get the room/package you desire.

예약 요청에 넣을 직접 접촉 와 Lanta Pearl Beach Resort 우선 순위 정 방식으로, 그리고 Lanta Pearl Beach Resort 당신의 것입니다 직접 수집 지불.

Full Refund until 48h before arrival, if tested positive for Corona prior to departure (personal decisions to stay behind are not refundable).

All of the following packages include the required tests, and transport.

Welcome to Lanta Pearl Beach Bungalow Resort in the middle of the beautiful Long Beach and just 70m from the shoreline.

The facilities include the Pearl Restaurant & Bar, a Swimming Pool with a Pool Bar, Tour & Travel Agency, Free WiFi, Car/Motorbike/Bicycle Rental, Laundry Service, Safe Deposit Box and Transfer Service from anywhere in the area. Of course we are also able to provide you with solutions to any special wishes.

Placed in the middle of Phra Ae on Koh Lanta, enjoying a variety of activities, picture perfect sunsets, and colorful local fishing boats, this family-run resort prides itself with its true sense of Thai hospitality and authenticity. Lanta Pearl Beach Resort offers different air conditioned rooms to match all budgets. Each room has a private en-suite western-standard bathroom with hot water, a private balcony with a hammock, rooms adorned with contemporary fixtures, aircon, TV, fan, fridge, and up-to-date amenities assuring a pleasurable stay. A retreat for food lovers, the Pearl Beach restaurant on-site offers a range of traditional Thai food, fresh seafood, and Western dishes. At Lanta Pearl Beach Resort, guests will experience originality, modern design, and outstanding quality of service.