Khaolak Bay Front Hotel - Phang-nga Sandbox Hotel

The beach, golf, deep sea diving, a national park, beauty, and peaceful surroundings make for the ideal vacation at this hotel. In Khao Lak National Park, search for exotic plants and wildlife in a landscape that includes beaches, hills, mountains, forested valleys, mangroves, and estuaries. Don’t miss Kao Lak Mountain near the sea with its Chinese temple dedicated to the wizard of the mountain. Large bungalows are good for families, and cozy rooms are simply, but tastefully, decorated. Khaolak Bay Front Hotel (SHA Plus+) has a beautiful view of the Andaman Sea, a spa with a long list of treatments, and with golf, swimming, and nearby shopping, you will surely leave relaxed with fond memories.

