PHANG-NGA TEST & GO

Khaolak Bay Front Hotel - Phang-nga Sandbox Hotel

Phang-nga
8.8
rating with
693 reviews
Updated on February 9, 2022
Khaolak Bay Front Hotel - Image 0
Khaolak Bay Front Hotel - Image 1
Khaolak Bay Front Hotel - Image 2
Khaolak Bay Front Hotel - Image 3
Khaolak Bay Front Hotel - Image 4
Khaolak Bay Front Hotel - Image 5
+34 photos

Please remember that you must meet all the additional covid entry requirements, and this includes applying for a Thailand Pass to enter Thailand as well.

This hotel in high demand right now which is why we advise making your booking requests sooner rather than later to ensure you can get the room/package you desire.

Rooms

All of the following packages include the required tests, and transport.

The beach, golf, deep sea diving, a national park, beauty, and peaceful surroundings make for the ideal vacation at this hotel. In Khao Lak National Park, search for exotic plants and wildlife in a landscape that includes beaches, hills, mountains, forested valleys, mangroves, and estuaries. Don’t miss Kao Lak Mountain near the sea with its Chinese temple dedicated to the wizard of the mountain. Large bungalows are good for families, and cozy rooms are simply, but tastefully, decorated. Khaolak Bay Front Hotel (SHA Plus+) has a beautiful view of the Andaman Sea, a spa with a long list of treatments, and with golf, swimming, and nearby shopping, you will surely leave relaxed with fond memories.

SHOW ALL SANDBOX HOTELS
Search through all 190+ SANDBOX Hotels
Score
0.0/5
Unrated
Based on 0 reviews
Rating
Excellent
0
Very Good
0
Average
0
Poor
0
Terrible
0
If you were a guest at Khaolak Bay Front Hotel, then the hotel, and our viewers would greatly appreciate it if you would leave a detailed review.
LEAVE REVIEW FOR Khaolak Bay Front Hotel
SEE ALL REVIEWS

Address / Map

26/12 Moo 7, T. Khukkhak, A. Takuapa, Phetkaseam Rd.,, Khaolak Beach, Khao Lak, Thailand, 82190

Popular Filters

Nearby Test & Go Hotels

Khaolak Wanaburee Resort
8.5
rating with
114 reviews
From ฿-1
TUI BLUE Khao Lak Resort - Adults only
8.8
rating with
312 reviews
From ฿-1
Khaolak Bhandari Resort & Spa
8.8
rating with
621 reviews
From ฿-1
The Sands Khao Lak by Katathani Resort
8.8
rating with
1583 reviews
From ฿-1
The Leaf on the Sands by Katathani Resort
8.5
rating with
460 reviews
From ฿-1
Khaolak Merlin Resort
8.3
rating with
105 reviews
From ฿-1
X10 Khaolak Resort
9.2
rating with
365 reviews
From ฿-1
Kalima Resort and Villas Khao Lak
9
rating with
577 reviews
From ฿-1
 
TAT
AQ.in.th is an approved Online Travel Agent for Thailand.
TAT License 11/10602
IATA
ASQ Thailand
Certificate of Entry (COE)
Thailand Covid Insurance
Thailand Entry Requirements
Thailand Pass
Thailand Pass Rejected
Thailand Test & Go
Thailand Blue Zones
Thailand ESim
EN
TH
DE
NL
FR
KO
JA
ZH-CN
RU