카오락 베이 프런트 호텔 - Phang-nga Sandbox Hotel

Please remember that you must meet all the 추가 covid 입국 요건, and this includes applying for a Thailand Pass to enter Thailand as well.

This hotel in high demand right now which is why we advise making your 예약 요청 sooner rather than later to ensure you can get the room/package you desire.

객실 All of the following packages include the required tests, and transport.

해변, 골프, 심해 다이빙, 국립 공원, 아름다움, 평화로운 주변 환경이 이 호텔에서 이상적인 휴가를 보낼 수 있습니다. 카오락 국립공원(Khao Lak National Park)에서는 해변, 언덕, 산, 숲이 우거진 계곡, 맹그로브, 강어귀가 있는 풍경에서 이국적인 식물과 야생 동물을 찾아보세요. 산의 마법사에게 헌정된 중국 사원이 있는 바다 근처의 Kao Lak Mountain을 놓치지 마세요. 대형 방갈로는 가족에게 적합하며 아늑한 객실은 간소하지만 세련되게 장식되어 있습니다. 카오락 베이 프론트 호텔(SHA Plus+)은 안다만 해의 아름다운 전망과 다양한 트리트먼트를 제공하는 스파, 골프, 수영, 인근 쇼핑으로 편안한 추억으로 남을 것입니다.

모든 샌드 박스 호텔보기 190 개 이상의 SANDBOX 호텔 검색