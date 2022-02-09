PHANG-NGA TEST & GO

考拉克湾前酒店 - Phang-nga Sandbox Hotel

Phang-nga
8.8
通过
693条评论进行评分
更新于 February 9, 2022
Please remember that you must meet all the 额外的covid入学要求, and this includes applying for a Thailand Pass to enter Thailand as well.

This hotel in high demand right now which is why we advise making your 预订要求 sooner rather than later to ensure you can get the room/package you desire.

房间数

All of the following packages include the required tests, and transport.

海滩、高尔夫球场、深海潜水、国家公园、美景和宁静的环境是这家酒店的理想假期。在考拉克国家公园，在包括海滩、丘陵、山脉、森林覆盖的山谷、红树林和河口的景观中寻找外来植物和野生动物。不要错过靠近海边的 Kao Lak 山，那里有一座供奉山中巫师的中国寺庙。大型平房适合家庭入住，舒适的客房装饰简单而雅致。 Khaolak Bay Front Hotel (SHA Plus+) 享有安达曼海的美丽景色，提供多种理疗服务的水疗中心，还有高尔夫球、游泳和附近的购物场所，您一定会留下美好的回忆。

地址/地图

26/12 Moo 7, T. Khukkhak, A. Takuapa, Phetkaseam Rd.,, Khaolak Beach, Khao Lak, Thailand, 82190

