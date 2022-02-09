PHANG-NGA TEST & GO

カオラックベイフロントホテル - Phang-nga Sandbox Hotel

Phang-nga
8.8

693レビューによる評価
更新日 February 9, 2022
Khaolak Bay Front Hotel - Image 0
Khaolak Bay Front Hotel - Image 1
Khaolak Bay Front Hotel - Image 2
Khaolak Bay Front Hotel - Image 3
Khaolak Bay Front Hotel - Image 4
Khaolak Bay Front Hotel - Image 5
+34 写真

Please remember that you must meet all the 追加のcovidエントリー要件, and this includes applying for a Thailand Pass to enter Thailand as well.

This hotel in high demand right now which is why we advise making your 予約リクエスト sooner rather than later to ensure you can get the room/package you desire.

部屋

All of the following packages include the required tests, and transport.

ビーチ、ゴルフ、深海ダイビング、国立公園、美しさ、そして静かな環境がこのホテルでの理想的な休暇になります。カオラック国立公園では、ビーチ、丘、山、森林に覆われた谷、マングローブ、河口などの風景の中から、エキゾチックな植物や野生動物を探しましょう。山の魔法使いに捧げられた中国の寺院がある海の近くのカオラック山をお見逃しなく。大きなバンガローは家族連れに最適で、居心地の良い部屋はシンプルですが上品に装飾されています。カオラックベイフロントホテル（SHA Plus +）からは、アンダマン海の美しい景色を眺めることができます。スパにはさまざまなトリートメントがあり、ゴルフ、水泳、近くでのショッピングで、思い出に残るリラックスをお楽しみいただけます。

すべてのサンドボックスホテルを表示
190以上のSANDBOXホテルをすべて検索
スコア
0.0/5
未評価
に基づく 0 レビュー
評価
優れた
0
とても良い
0
平均
0
貧しい
0
ひどい
0
カオラックベイフロントホテルゲストだった場合、ホテルと私たちの視聴者は、詳細なレビューを残していただければ幸いです。
レビューを残す カオラックベイフロントホテル
すべてのレビューを見る

住所/地図

26/12 Moo 7, T. Khukkhak, A. Takuapa, Phetkaseam Rd.,, Khaolak Beach, Khao Lak, Thailand, 82190

人気のフィルター

近くのTest & Goホテル

Khaolak Wanaburee Resort
8.5
との評価
114 レビュー
から ฿-1
TUIBLUEカオラックリゾート-大人専用
8.8
との評価
312 レビュー
から ฿-1
カオラックバンダリリゾート＆スパ
8.8
との評価
621 レビュー
から ฿-1
サンズカオラックバイカタタニリゾート
8.8
との評価
1583 レビュー
から ฿-1
ザリーフオンザサンドバイカタタニリゾート
8.5
との評価
460 レビュー
から ฿-1
カオラックマーリンリゾート
8.3
との評価
105 レビュー
から ฿-1
X10カオラックリゾート
9.2
との評価
365 レビュー
から ฿-1
カリマリゾートアンドヴィラズカオラック
9
との評価
577 レビュー
から ฿-1
 
TAT
AQ.in.th is an approved Online Travel Agent for Thailand.
TAT License 11/10602
IATA
ASQ Thailand
Certificate of Entry (COE)
Thailand Covid Insurance
Thailand Entry Requirements
Thailand Pass
Thailand Pass Rejected
Thailand Test & Go
Thailand Blue Zones
Thailand ESim
EN
TH
DE
NL
FR
KO
JA
ZH-CN
RU