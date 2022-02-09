カオラックベイフロントホテル - Phang-nga Sandbox Hotel

Please remember that you must meet all the 追加のcovidエントリー要件, and this includes applying for a Thailand Pass to enter Thailand as well.

This hotel in high demand right now which is why we advise making your 予約リクエスト sooner rather than later to ensure you can get the room/package you desire.

部屋 All of the following packages include the required tests, and transport.

ビーチ、ゴルフ、深海ダイビング、国立公園、美しさ、そして静かな環境がこのホテルでの理想的な休暇になります。カオラック国立公園では、ビーチ、丘、山、森林に覆われた谷、マングローブ、河口などの風景の中から、エキゾチックな植物や野生動物を探しましょう。山の魔法使いに捧げられた中国の寺院がある海の近くのカオラック山をお見逃しなく。大きなバンガローは家族連れに最適で、居心地の良い部屋はシンプルですが上品に装飾されています。カオラックベイフロントホテル（SHA Plus +）からは、アンダマン海の美しい景色を眺めることができます。スパにはさまざまなトリートメントがあり、ゴルフ、水泳、近くでのショッピングで、思い出に残るリラックスをお楽しみいただけます。

