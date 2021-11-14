Please remember that you must meet all the 추가 covid 입국 요건, and this includes applying for a Thailand Pass to enter Thailand as well.
아름다운 안다만 해를 향한 낙원 환경에 위치한 Impiana Resort Patong은 모든 변덕과 공상을 충족시키는 부티크 리조트입니다. 게스트 숙박 시설은 현지 건축물에서 영감을받은 고요한 분위기를 제공하며, 환영의 표시로 침대에 놓인 현지 꽃이나 아침 간식을위한 과일 바구니와 같은 특별한 Impiana 터치가 있습니다. Impiana Resort Patong을 이웃과 차별화시키는 것은 단순한 제스처입니다. 이보다 더 나아질 수 없다고 생각할 때 Impiana의 Swasana Spa는 최고의 전통 향신료를 사용하여 행복하게 휴식을 취할 수있는 심신과 영혼의 안식처입니다.
임피 아나 리조트 Patong
3.9 Superior Garden View Room
긍정적
From arrival to departure the staff and facilities at the Impiana Resort Patong were generally excellent in view of the fairly recent introduction of the Sandbox programme and would like to thank all the people in Phuket for their assistance and warm welcome. I would certainly recommend the hotel to visitors.
5.0 Impiana Suite
긍정적
네거티브
- Excellent location right on the beach
- Walking distance to lots of restaurants
- Huge room, comfy bed, great shower!
- Beautiful views of beach
- Attentive and helpful staff
- Nothing to complain about
Great hotel for a visit to Patong, very quiet but right in the middle of things if you are looking for nightlife. Had a great Sandbox experience overall and would recommend Impiana as a great place to stay
4.4 Superior Garden View Room
긍정적
Impiana의 직원은 훌륭했습니다. 전체 샌드박스 경험은 잘 조직되었으며 그만한 가치가 있습니다.