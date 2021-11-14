PHUKET TEST & GO

インピアナリゾートパトン - Phuket Sandbox Hotel

Phuket
8.3

1541レビューによる評価
更新日 February 8, 2022
Impiana Resort Patong - Image 0
Impiana Resort Patong - Image 1
Impiana Resort Patong - Image 2
Impiana Resort Patong - Image 3
Impiana Resort Patong - Image 4
Impiana Resort Patong - Image 5
+32 写真
迅速な対応
3 レビュー

Please remember that you must meet all the 追加のcovidエントリー要件, and this includes applying for a Thailand Pass to enter Thailand as well.

This hotel in high demand right now which is why we advise making your 予約リクエスト sooner rather than later to ensure you can get the room/package you desire.

予約リクエストにより、優先的にインピアナリゾートパトン 直接連絡し、 インピアナリゾートパトンが直接支払いを回収します。

美しいアンダマン海に面したパラダイスに囲まれたインピアナリゾートパトンは、あらゆる気まぐれや空想に応えるブティックリゾートです。宿泊施設は地元の建築に着想を得た静かな雰囲気を提供し、歓迎のしるしとしてベッドに置かれた地元の花や午前中の軽食用のフルーツバスケットなど、特別なインピアナのタッチがあります。インピアナリゾートパトンを隣人と一線を画すのは、シンプルなジェスチャーです。そして、これ以上のことはできないと思うとき、インピアナのスワサナスパは、最高の伝統的なスパイスを使用して、心と体と魂の天国であり、至福のリラックスをお届けします。

すべてのサンドボックスホテルを表示
190以上のSANDBOXホテルをすべて検索
スコア
4.4/5
とても良い
に基づく 3 レビュー
評価
優れた
1
とても良い
2
平均
0
貧しい
0
ひどい
0
インピアナリゾートパトンゲストだった場合、ホテルと私たちの視聴者は、詳細なレビューを残していただければ幸いです。
レビューを残す インピアナリゾートパトン
すべてのレビューを見る

🇬🇧Anthony Hurley

でレビュー 14/11/2021
に到着しました 04/11/2021
3.9 Superior Garden View Room
ポジティブ     
  • Good service

From arrival to departure the staff and facilities at the Impiana Resort Patong were generally excellent in view of the fairly recent introduction of the Sandbox programme and would like to thank all the people in Phuket for their assistance and warm welcome. I would certainly recommend the hotel to visitors.

🇬🇧Gillian Hepburn

でレビュー 02/11/2021
に到着しました 21/10/2021
5.0 Impiana Suite
ポジティブ     
  • Excellent location right on the beach
  • Walking distance to lots of restaurants
  • Huge room, comfy bed, great shower!
  • Beautiful views of beach
  • Attentive and helpful staff
ネガ
  • Nothing to complain about

Great hotel for a visit to Patong, very quiet but right in the middle of things if you are looking for nightlife. Had a great Sandbox experience overall and would recommend Impiana as a great place to stay

🇺🇸David Lawrence Ames

でレビュー 07/08/2021
に到着しました 07/07/2021
4.4 Superior Garden View Room
ポジティブ     
  • 素晴らしいスタッフ

インピアナのスタッフは素晴らしかった。サンドボックスエクスペリエンス全体はよく整理されており、価値があります。

住所/地図

41, Taweewongse Road, Patong, Phuket, Thailand, 83150

パートナーホテル

ホテルクローバーパトンプーケット
8.8
との評価
2576 レビュー
から ฿-1
アシュリーハブホテルパトン
7.8
との評価
1287 レビュー
から ฿-1
ノボテルプーケットカマラビーチホテル
8.4
との評価
886 レビュー
から ฿-1
Hilton Garden Inn Phuket Bang Tao
7.6
との評価
1 レビュー
から ฿-1
アウトリガーラグーナプーケット
8.8
との評価
2617 レビュー
から ฿-1
プルマンプーケットパンワビーチリゾート
8.5
との評価
1522 レビュー
から ฿-1

人気のフィルター

近くのTest & Goホテル

ブロックホテル
8.4
との評価
1050 レビュー
から ฿-1
フローラリゾートパトン
8.7
との評価
1508 レビュー
から ฿-1
Royal Phawadee Village Patong Beach Hotel
8.2
との評価
1396 レビュー
から ฿-1
Kudo Hotel
9
との評価
279 レビュー
から ฿-1
C＆Nホテル
8.3
との評価
997 レビュー
から ฿-1
バーンパラダイスホテルになりましょう
7.8
との評価
275 レビュー
から ฿-1
ロイヤルパラダイスホテルアンドスパ
7.8
との評価
6807 レビュー
から ฿-1
 
TAT
AQ.in.th is an approved Online Travel Agent for Thailand.
TAT License 11/10602
IATA
ASQ Thailand
Certificate of Entry (COE)
Thailand Covid Insurance
Thailand Entry Requirements
Thailand Pass
Thailand Pass Rejected
Thailand Test & Go
Thailand Blue Zones
Thailand ESim
EN
TH
DE
NL
FR
KO
JA
ZH-CN
RU