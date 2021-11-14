Please remember that you must meet all the 追加のcovidエントリー要件, and this includes applying for a Thailand Pass to enter Thailand as well.
This hotel in high demand right now which is why we advise making your 予約リクエスト sooner rather than later to ensure you can get the room/package you desire.
予約リクエストにより、優先的にインピアナリゾートパトン 直接連絡し、 インピアナリゾートパトンが直接支払いを回収します。
美しいアンダマン海に面したパラダイスに囲まれたインピアナリゾートパトンは、あらゆる気まぐれや空想に応えるブティックリゾートです。宿泊施設は地元の建築に着想を得た静かな雰囲気を提供し、歓迎のしるしとしてベッドに置かれた地元の花や午前中の軽食用のフルーツバスケットなど、特別なインピアナのタッチがあります。インピアナリゾートパトンを隣人と一線を画すのは、シンプルなジェスチャーです。そして、これ以上のことはできないと思うとき、インピアナのスワサナスパは、最高の伝統的なスパイスを使用して、心と体と魂の天国であり、至福のリラックスをお届けします。
インピアナリゾートパトン
ゲストだった場合、ホテルと私たちの視聴者は、詳細なレビューを残していただければ幸いです。
レビューを残す インピアナリゾートパトンすべてのレビューを見る
3.9 Superior Garden View Room
ポジティブ
From arrival to departure the staff and facilities at the Impiana Resort Patong were generally excellent in view of the fairly recent introduction of the Sandbox programme and would like to thank all the people in Phuket for their assistance and warm welcome. I would certainly recommend the hotel to visitors.
5.0 Impiana Suite
ポジティブ
ネガ
- Excellent location right on the beach
- Walking distance to lots of restaurants
- Huge room, comfy bed, great shower!
- Beautiful views of beach
- Attentive and helpful staff
- Nothing to complain about
Great hotel for a visit to Patong, very quiet but right in the middle of things if you are looking for nightlife. Had a great Sandbox experience overall and would recommend Impiana as a great place to stay
4.4 Superior Garden View Room
ポジティブ
インピアナのスタッフは素晴らしかった。サンドボックスエクスペリエンス全体はよく整理されており、価値があります。