SAMUI TEST & GO

Cocopalm Beach Resort - Samui Sandbox Hotel

Samui
8.2
rating with
774 reviews
Updated on February 25, 2022
Cocopalm Beach Resort - Image 0
Cocopalm Beach Resort - Image 1
Cocopalm Beach Resort - Image 2
Cocopalm Beach Resort - Image 3
Cocopalm Beach Resort - Image 4
Cocopalm Beach Resort - Image 5
+29 photos

Please remember that you must meet all the additional covid entry requirements, and this includes applying for a Thailand Pass to enter Thailand as well.

This hotel in high demand right now which is why we advise making your booking requests sooner rather than later to ensure you can get the room/package you desire.

Rooms

All of the following packages include the required tests, and transport.

Positioned on the serene Maenam Beach and facing the panoramic views Koh Phangan has to offer, the Cocopalm Beach Resort is a delightful family-owned resort offering extensive facilities and first rate service. From here guests are a mere 10 km away from Samui International Airport and walking distance of Lomprayah Pier, from which guests can easily tour the neighboring islands. With a total of 70 bungalows and villas, every room at this magnificent resort is a perfect mix of present day interiors and natural scenery that provides an uplifting atmosphere. The Palm Terrance Restaurant is a great spot located right next to the beach to enjoy an extensive menu of Thai, Asian, and international dishes prepared on a live cooking station. A stay at Cocopalm Beach Resort is sure to leave you relaxed and properly pampered.

SHOW ALL SANDBOX HOTELS
Search through all 190+ SANDBOX Hotels
Score
0.0/5
Unrated
Based on 0 reviews
Rating
Excellent
0
Very Good
0
Average
0
Poor
0
Terrible
0
If you were a guest at Cocopalm Beach Resort, then the hotel, and our viewers would greatly appreciate it if you would leave a detailed review.
LEAVE REVIEW FOR Cocopalm Beach Resort
SEE ALL REVIEWS

Address / Map

26/4 Moo 4, Mae Nam, Koh Samui, Thailand, 84330

Partner Hotels

Skye Beach Hotel
9.5
rating with
23 reviews
From ฿-1
Chaweng Noi Pool Villa
8
rating with
464 reviews
From ฿-1

Popular Filters

Nearby Test & Go Hotels

Santiburi Koh Samui
9.1
rating with
138 reviews
From ฿-1
Khwan Beach Resort
8.7
rating with
246 reviews
From ฿-1
Clay Beach Samui (Luxury Beachfront Villa)
9.9
rating with
45 reviews
From ฿-1
Mantra Samui Resort
8.6
rating with
1513 reviews
From ฿-1
Karma Resort
9
rating with
258 reviews
From ฿-1
Bo Phut Resort & Spa
9.2
rating with
326 reviews
From ฿-1
Anantara Bophut Koh Samui Resort
8.5
rating with
407 reviews
From ฿-1
Baan Bophut Beach Hotel
8.6
rating with
166 reviews
From ฿-1
 
TAT
AQ.in.th is an approved Online Travel Agent for Thailand.
TAT License 11/10602
IATA
ASQ Thailand
Certificate of Entry (COE)
Thailand Covid Insurance
Thailand Entry Requirements
Thailand Pass
Thailand Pass Rejected
Thailand Test & Go
Thailand Blue Zones
Thailand ESim
EN
TH
DE
NL
FR
KO
JA
ZH-CN
RU