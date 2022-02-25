SAMUI TEST & GO

Cocopalm Beach Resort - Samui Sandbox Hotel

Samui
8.2
通过
774条评论进行评分
更新于 February 25, 2022
Cocopalm Beach Resort - Image 0
Cocopalm Beach Resort - Image 1
Cocopalm Beach Resort - Image 2
Cocopalm Beach Resort - Image 3
Cocopalm Beach Resort - Image 4
Cocopalm Beach Resort - Image 5
+29 相片

Please remember that you must meet all the 额外的covid入学要求, and this includes applying for a Thailand Pass to enter Thailand as well.

This hotel in high demand right now which is why we advise making your 预订要求 sooner rather than later to ensure you can get the room/package you desire.

房间数

All of the following packages include the required tests, and transport.

Positioned on the serene Maenam Beach and facing the panoramic views Koh Phangan has to offer, the Cocopalm Beach Resort is a delightful family-owned resort offering extensive facilities and first rate service. From here guests are a mere 10 km away from Samui International Airport and walking distance of Lomprayah Pier, from which guests can easily tour the neighboring islands. With a total of 70 bungalows and villas, every room at this magnificent resort is a perfect mix of present day interiors and natural scenery that provides an uplifting atmosphere. The Palm Terrance Restaurant is a great spot located right next to the beach to enjoy an extensive menu of Thai, Asian, and international dishes prepared on a live cooking station. A stay at Cocopalm Beach Resort is sure to leave you relaxed and properly pampered.

显示所有沙盒酒店
搜索所有 190 多家 SANDBOX 酒店
分数
0.0/5
未分级
基于 0 评论
评分
优秀的
0
非常好
0
平均数
0
较差的
0
糟糕的
0
如果您是Cocopalm Beach Resort的客人，那么如果您留下详细的评论，那么酒店以及我们的观众将非常感激。
留下评论 Cocopalm Beach Resort
查看所有评论

地址/地图

26/4 Moo 4, Mae Nam, Koh Samui, Thailand, 84330

合作伙伴酒店

斯凯海滩酒店
9.5

23 评论
฿-1
Chaweng Noi 泳池别墅
8

464 评论
฿-1

热门过滤器

附近的Test & Go酒店

Santiburi 苏梅岛
9.1

138 评论
฿-1
Khwan Beach Resort
8.7

246 评论
฿-1
曼特拉苏梅岛度假村
8.6

1513 评论
฿-1
卡玛度假村
9

258 评论
฿-1
波普特度假村及水疗中心
9.2

326 评论
฿-1
苏梅岛波普特安纳塔拉度假村
8.5

407 评论
฿-1
Baan Bophut Beach Hotel
8.6

166 评论
฿-1
 
TAT
AQ.in.th is an approved Online Travel Agent for Thailand.
TAT License 11/10602
IATA
ASQ Thailand
Certificate of Entry (COE)
Thailand Covid Insurance
Thailand Entry Requirements
Thailand Pass
Thailand Pass Rejected
Thailand Test & Go
Thailand Blue Zones
Thailand ESim
EN
TH
DE
NL
FR
KO
JA
ZH-CN
RU