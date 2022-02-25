SAMUI TEST & GO

Cocopalm Beach Resort - Samui Sandbox Hotel

Samui
8.2
оценка с
774
Обновление February 25, 2022
Cocopalm Beach Resort - Image 0
Cocopalm Beach Resort - Image 1
Cocopalm Beach Resort - Image 2
Cocopalm Beach Resort - Image 3
Cocopalm Beach Resort - Image 4
Cocopalm Beach Resort - Image 5
+29 фотографии

Please remember that you must meet all the дополнительные требования для входа в covid, and this includes applying for a Thailand Pass to enter Thailand as well.

This hotel in high demand right now which is why we advise making your запросы на бронирование sooner rather than later to ensure you can get the room/package you desire.

Номера

All of the following packages include the required tests, and transport.

Positioned on the serene Maenam Beach and facing the panoramic views Koh Phangan has to offer, the Cocopalm Beach Resort is a delightful family-owned resort offering extensive facilities and first rate service. From here guests are a mere 10 km away from Samui International Airport and walking distance of Lomprayah Pier, from which guests can easily tour the neighboring islands. With a total of 70 bungalows and villas, every room at this magnificent resort is a perfect mix of present day interiors and natural scenery that provides an uplifting atmosphere. The Palm Terrance Restaurant is a great spot located right next to the beach to enjoy an extensive menu of Thai, Asian, and international dishes prepared on a live cooking station. A stay at Cocopalm Beach Resort is sure to leave you relaxed and properly pampered.

ПОКАЗАТЬ ВСЕ ОТЕЛИ SANDBOX
Искать среди всех 190+ отелей SANDBOX
Счет
0.0/5
Без рейтинга
На основе 0 отзывы
Рейтинг
Отлично
0
Очень хороший
0
В среднем
0
Бедные
0
Ужасный
0
Если бы вы были гостем в Cocopalm Beach Resort , то отель и наши зрители были бы очень признательны, если бы вы оставили подробный отзыв.
ОСТАВИТЬ ОТЗЫВ ДЛЯ Cocopalm Beach Resort
СМОТРЕТЬ ВСЕ ОТЗЫВЫ

Адрес / Карта

26/4 Moo 4, Mae Nam, Koh Samui, Thailand, 84330

Отели-партнеры

Скай Бич Отель
9.5
рейтинг с
23 отзывы
Из ฿-1
Вилла «Чавенг Ной» с бассейном
8
рейтинг с
464 отзывы
Из ฿-1

Популярные фильтры

Ближайшие отели Test & Go

Сантибури Ко Самуи
9.1
рейтинг с
138 отзывы
Из ฿-1
Khwan Beach Resort
8.7
рейтинг с
246 отзывы
Из ฿-1
Mantra Samui Resort 4 звезд
8.6
рейтинг с
1513 отзывы
Из ฿-1
Карма Резорт
9
рейтинг с
258 отзывы
Из ฿-1
Бо Пхут Резорт и Спа
9.2
рейтинг с
326 отзывы
Из ฿-1
Курортный отель Anantara Bophut Koh Samui
8.5
рейтинг с
407 отзывы
Из ฿-1
Baan Bophut Beach Hotel
8.6
рейтинг с
166 отзывы
Из ฿-1
 
TAT
AQ.in.th is an approved Online Travel Agent for Thailand.
TAT License 11/10602
IATA
ASQ Thailand
Certificate of Entry (COE)
Thailand Covid Insurance
Thailand Entry Requirements
Thailand Pass
Thailand Pass Rejected
Thailand Test & Go
Thailand Blue Zones
Thailand ESim
EN
TH
DE
NL
FR
KO
JA
ZH-CN
RU