Cocopalm Beach Resort - Samui Sandbox Hotel

8.2
Bewertung mit
774 Bewertungen
Aktualisiert am February 25, 2022
Please remember that you must meet all the zusätzliche Covid-Zugangsvoraussetzungen, and this includes applying for a Thailand Pass to enter Thailand as well.

This hotel in high demand right now which is why we advise making your Buchungsanfragen sooner rather than later to ensure you can get the room/package you desire.

Positioned on the serene Maenam Beach and facing the panoramic views Koh Phangan has to offer, the Cocopalm Beach Resort is a delightful family-owned resort offering extensive facilities and first rate service. From here guests are a mere 10 km away from Samui International Airport and walking distance of Lomprayah Pier, from which guests can easily tour the neighboring islands. With a total of 70 bungalows and villas, every room at this magnificent resort is a perfect mix of present day interiors and natural scenery that provides an uplifting atmosphere. The Palm Terrance Restaurant is a great spot located right next to the beach to enjoy an extensive menu of Thai, Asian, and international dishes prepared on a live cooking station. A stay at Cocopalm Beach Resort is sure to leave you relaxed and properly pampered.

Adresse / Karte

26/4 Moo 4, Mae Nam, Koh Samui, Thailand, 84330

