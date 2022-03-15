PATTAYA TEST & GO

Capital O 75395 Sabai Lodge (SHA Certified) - Pattaya / Chonburi Sandbox Hotel

Pattaya / Chonburi
7.8
rating with
2887 reviews
Updated on March 15, 2022
Capital O 75395 Sabai Lodge (SHA Certified) - Image 0
Capital O 75395 Sabai Lodge (SHA Certified) - Image 1
Capital O 75395 Sabai Lodge (SHA Certified) - Image 2
Capital O 75395 Sabai Lodge (SHA Certified) - Image 3
Capital O 75395 Sabai Lodge (SHA Certified) - Image 4
Capital O 75395 Sabai Lodge (SHA Certified) - Image 5
+24 photos

Please remember that you must meet all the additional covid entry requirements, and this includes applying for a Thailand Pass to enter Thailand as well.

This hotel is not a Direct Payment Partner yet, and we cannot gaurentee the following things
  • We cannot guarantee secure payment for this hotel.
  • We cannot guarantee secure document handling for this hotel.
  • We cannot guarantee a fast response for this hotel.
  • We cannot guarantee a fast confirmation letter for this hotel.

You will be directly connected to this hotel via email, and they will collect your documents, and request payment.

We only offer Instant Confirmation Letters, and guarantees for our INSTANT CONFIRMATION hotels listed HERE.

Rooms

All of the following packages include the required tests, and transport.

Capital O 75395 Sabai Lodge (SHA Certified) is located in the heart of Pattaya and is just a short walk away from the shopping centers and the beach. The hotel is suitable for single travelers, as well as families, and offers a home-away-from-home retreat. Each of the rooms are designed to maximize relaxation, convenience, and comfort. Guests can enjoy Thai and European cuisine at the Salathai Restaurant, or a relaxed drink at any of the three bars at the hotel. Babysitting services are provided and can be used especially when you are in the mood for a dip in the pool or a pampering massage. Wi-Fi is available in all rooms and is accessible in public areas as well. Please enter your preferred dates of stay and submit our online booking form to make a reservation at Capital O 75395 Sabai Lodge (SHA Certified).

SHOW ALL HOTELS
Search through all 190+ SANDBOX Hotels
Score
0.0/5
Unrated
Based on 0 reviews
Rating
Excellent
0
Very Good
0
Average
0
Poor
0
Terrible
0
If you were a guest at Capital O 75395 Sabai Lodge (SHA Certified), then the hotel, and our viewers would greatly appreciate it if you would leave a detailed review.
LEAVE REVIEW FOR Capital O 75395 Sabai Lodge (SHA Certified)
SEE ALL REVIEWS

Address / Map

380, Moo 9 Tambun Nong Prue, Amphor Banglamung, Chonburi, Pattaya, Pattaya Beach Road, Pattaya, Thailand, 20150

Partner Hotels

Levana Pattaya Hotel
8.5
rating with
645 reviews
From ฿-1
Manhattan Pattaya Hotel
8.3
rating with
5 reviews
From ฿-1
Lantana Pattaya Hotel
7.6
rating with
611 reviews
From ฿-1
Lewit Hotel
7.2
rating with
8 reviews
From ฿-1

Popular Filters

Nearby Test & Go Hotels

Sunshine Vista Hotel
7.6
rating with
1288 reviews
From ฿-1
Holiday Inn Pattaya
8.6
rating with
4921 reviews
From ฿-1
Amari Pattaya
8.4
rating with
5085 reviews
From ฿-1
J P Inn Pattaya Boutique Hotel
6.5
rating with
593 reviews
From ฿-1
Blackwoods Hotel Pattaya
9.5
rating with
29 reviews
From ฿-1
Brighton Grand Hotel Pattaya
8.7
rating with
412 reviews
From ฿-1
Arbour Hotel and Residence
9.2
rating with
62 reviews
From ฿-1
Long Beach Garden Hotel and Pavilions
7.9
rating with
2305 reviews
From ฿-1
 
TAT
AQ.in.th is an approved Online Travel Agent for Thailand.
TAT License 11/10602
IATA
ASQ Thailand
Certificate of Entry (COE)
Thailand Covid Insurance
Thailand Entry Requirements
Thailand Pass
Thailand Pass Rejected
Thailand Test & Go
Thailand Blue Zones
Thailand ESim
EN
TH
DE
NL
FR
KO
JA
ZH-CN
RU