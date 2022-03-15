PATTAYA TEST & GO

Capital O 75395 Sabai Lodge (SHA Certified) - Pattaya / Chonburi Sandbox Hotel

Pattaya / Chonburi
7.8
оценка с
2887
Обновление March 15, 2022
Capital O 75395 Sabai Lodge (SHA Certified) - Image 0
Capital O 75395 Sabai Lodge (SHA Certified) - Image 1
Capital O 75395 Sabai Lodge (SHA Certified) - Image 2
Capital O 75395 Sabai Lodge (SHA Certified) - Image 3
Capital O 75395 Sabai Lodge (SHA Certified) - Image 4
Capital O 75395 Sabai Lodge (SHA Certified) - Image 5
Capital O 75395 Sabai Lodge (SHA Certified) is located in the heart of Pattaya and is just a short walk away from the shopping centers and the beach. The hotel is suitable for single travelers, as well as families, and offers a home-away-from-home retreat. Each of the rooms are designed to maximize relaxation, convenience, and comfort. Guests can enjoy Thai and European cuisine at the Salathai Restaurant, or a relaxed drink at any of the three bars at the hotel. Babysitting services are provided and can be used especially when you are in the mood for a dip in the pool or a pampering massage. Wi-Fi is available in all rooms and is accessible in public areas as well. Please enter your preferred dates of stay and submit our online booking form to make a reservation at Capital O 75395 Sabai Lodge (SHA Certified).

Адрес

380, Moo 9 Tambun Nong Prue, Amphor Banglamung, Chonburi, Pattaya, Pattaya Beach Road, Pattaya, Thailand, 20150

