PATTAYA TEST & GO

Capital O 75395 Sabai Lodge (SHA Certified) - Pattaya / Chonburi Sandbox Hotel

Pattaya / Chonburi
7.8
note avec
2887 avis
Mis à jour le March 15, 2022
Please remember that you must meet all the exigences supplémentaires d'entrée covid, and this includes applying for a Thailand Pass to enter Thailand as well.

This hotel is not a Direct Payment Partner yet, and we cannot gaurentee the following things
  • We cannot guarantee secure payment for this hotel.
  • We cannot guarantee secure document handling for this hotel.
  • We cannot guarantee a fast response for this hotel.
  • We cannot guarantee a fast confirmation letter for this hotel.

You will be directly connected to this hotel via email, and they will collect your documents, and request payment.

We only offer Instant Confirmation Letters, and guarantees for our INSTANT CONFIRMATION hotels listed HERE.

Pièces

All of the following packages include the required tests, and transport.

Capital O 75395 Sabai Lodge (SHA Certified) is located in the heart of Pattaya and is just a short walk away from the shopping centers and the beach. The hotel is suitable for single travelers, as well as families, and offers a home-away-from-home retreat. Each of the rooms are designed to maximize relaxation, convenience, and comfort. Guests can enjoy Thai and European cuisine at the Salathai Restaurant, or a relaxed drink at any of the three bars at the hotel. Babysitting services are provided and can be used especially when you are in the mood for a dip in the pool or a pampering massage. Wi-Fi is available in all rooms and is accessible in public areas as well. Please enter your preferred dates of stay and submit our online booking form to make a reservation at Capital O 75395 Sabai Lodge (SHA Certified).

But
0.0/5
Non classé
Basé sur 0 Commentaires
Notation
Excellent
0
Très bien
0
Moyenne
0
Pauvres
0
Terrible
0
Si vous étiez un client de Capital O 75395 Sabai Lodge (SHA Certified) , alors l'hôtel et nos téléspectateurs apprécieraient grandement que vous laissiez un avis détaillé.
LAISSER UN EXAMEN POUR Capital O 75395 Sabai Lodge (SHA Certified)
VOIR TOUS LES AVIS

Adresse / Carte

380, Moo 9 Tambun Nong Prue, Amphor Banglamung, Chonburi, Pattaya, Pattaya Beach Road, Pattaya, Thailand, 20150

