PATTAYA TEST & GO

Capital O 75395 Sabai Lodge (SHA Certified) - Pattaya / Chonburi Sandbox Hotel

Pattaya / Chonburi
7.8

2887レビューによる評価
更新日 March 15, 2022
Capital O 75395 Sabai Lodge (SHA Certified) - Image 0
Capital O 75395 Sabai Lodge (SHA Certified) - Image 1
Capital O 75395 Sabai Lodge (SHA Certified) - Image 2
Capital O 75395 Sabai Lodge (SHA Certified) - Image 3
Capital O 75395 Sabai Lodge (SHA Certified) - Image 4
Capital O 75395 Sabai Lodge (SHA Certified) - Image 5
+24 写真

Please remember that you must meet all the 追加のcovidエントリー要件, and this includes applying for a Thailand Pass to enter Thailand as well.

This hotel is not a Direct Payment Partner yet, and we cannot gaurentee the following things
  • We cannot guarantee secure payment for this hotel.
  • We cannot guarantee secure document handling for this hotel.
  • We cannot guarantee a fast response for this hotel.
  • We cannot guarantee a fast confirmation letter for this hotel.

You will be directly connected to this hotel via email, and they will collect your documents, and request payment.

We only offer Instant Confirmation Letters, and guarantees for our INSTANT CONFIRMATION hotels listed HERE.

部屋

All of the following packages include the required tests, and transport.

Capital O 75395 Sabai Lodge (SHA Certified) is located in the heart of Pattaya and is just a short walk away from the shopping centers and the beach. The hotel is suitable for single travelers, as well as families, and offers a home-away-from-home retreat. Each of the rooms are designed to maximize relaxation, convenience, and comfort. Guests can enjoy Thai and European cuisine at the Salathai Restaurant, or a relaxed drink at any of the three bars at the hotel. Babysitting services are provided and can be used especially when you are in the mood for a dip in the pool or a pampering massage. Wi-Fi is available in all rooms and is accessible in public areas as well. Please enter your preferred dates of stay and submit our online booking form to make a reservation at Capital O 75395 Sabai Lodge (SHA Certified).

SHOW ALL HOTELS
190以上のSANDBOXホテルをすべて検索
スコア
0.0/5
未評価
に基づく 0 レビュー
評価
優れた
0
とても良い
0
平均
0
貧しい
0
ひどい
0
Capital O 75395 Sabai Lodge (SHA Certified)ゲストだった場合、ホテルと私たちの視聴者は、詳細なレビューを残していただければ幸いです。
レビューを残す Capital O 75395 Sabai Lodge (SHA Certified)
すべてのレビューを見る

住所/地図

380, Moo 9 Tambun Nong Prue, Amphor Banglamung, Chonburi, Pattaya, Pattaya Beach Road, Pattaya, Thailand, 20150

パートナーホテル

Levana Pattaya Hotel
8.5
との評価
645 レビュー
から ฿-1
Manhattan Pattaya Hotel
8.3
との評価
5 レビュー
から ฿-1
Lantana Pattaya Hotel
7.6
との評価
611 レビュー
から ฿-1
Lewit Hotel
7.2
との評価
8 レビュー
から ฿-1

人気のフィルター

近くのTest & Goホテル

Sunshine Vista Hotel
7.6
との評価
1288 レビュー
から ฿-1
Holiday Inn Pattaya
8.6
との評価
4921 レビュー
から ฿-1
Amari Pattaya
8.4
との評価
5085 レビュー
から ฿-1
J P Inn Pattaya Boutique Hotel
6.5
との評価
593 レビュー
から ฿-1
Blackwoods Hotel Pattaya
9.5
との評価
29 レビュー
から ฿-1
Brighton Grand Hotel Pattaya
8.7
との評価
412 レビュー
から ฿-1
Arbour Hotel and Residence
9.2
との評価
62 レビュー
から ฿-1
Long Beach Garden Hotel and Pavilions
7.9
との評価
2305 レビュー
から ฿-1
 
TAT
AQ.in.th is an approved Online Travel Agent for Thailand.
TAT License 11/10602
IATA
ASQ Thailand
Certificate of Entry (COE)
Thailand Covid Insurance
Thailand Entry Requirements
Thailand Pass
Thailand Pass Rejected
Thailand Test & Go
Thailand Blue Zones
Thailand ESim
EN
TH
DE
NL
FR
KO
JA
ZH-CN
RU