PATTAYA TEST & GO

Capital O 75395 Sabai Lodge (SHA Certified) - Pattaya / Chonburi Sandbox Hotel

Pattaya / Chonburi
7.8
Bewertung mit
2887 Bewertungen
Aktualisiert am March 15, 2022
Capital O 75395 Sabai Lodge (SHA Certified) - Image 0
Capital O 75395 Sabai Lodge (SHA Certified) - Image 1
Capital O 75395 Sabai Lodge (SHA Certified) - Image 2
Capital O 75395 Sabai Lodge (SHA Certified) - Image 3
Capital O 75395 Sabai Lodge (SHA Certified) - Image 4
Capital O 75395 Sabai Lodge (SHA Certified) - Image 5
+24 Fotos

Please remember that you must meet all the zusätzliche Covid-Zugangsvoraussetzungen, and this includes applying for a Thailand Pass to enter Thailand as well.

This hotel is not a Direct Payment Partner yet, and we cannot gaurentee the following things
  • We cannot guarantee secure payment for this hotel.
  • We cannot guarantee secure document handling for this hotel.
  • We cannot guarantee a fast response for this hotel.
  • We cannot guarantee a fast confirmation letter for this hotel.

You will be directly connected to this hotel via email, and they will collect your documents, and request payment.

We only offer Instant Confirmation Letters, and guarantees for our INSTANT CONFIRMATION hotels listed HERE.

Räume

All of the following packages include the required tests, and transport.

Capital O 75395 Sabai Lodge (SHA Certified) is located in the heart of Pattaya and is just a short walk away from the shopping centers and the beach. The hotel is suitable for single travelers, as well as families, and offers a home-away-from-home retreat. Each of the rooms are designed to maximize relaxation, convenience, and comfort. Guests can enjoy Thai and European cuisine at the Salathai Restaurant, or a relaxed drink at any of the three bars at the hotel. Babysitting services are provided and can be used especially when you are in the mood for a dip in the pool or a pampering massage. Wi-Fi is available in all rooms and is accessible in public areas as well. Please enter your preferred dates of stay and submit our online booking form to make a reservation at Capital O 75395 Sabai Lodge (SHA Certified).

SHOW ALL HOTELS
Durchsuchen Sie alle 190+ SANDBOX-Hotels
Ergebnis
0.0/5
Nicht bewertet
Beyogen auf 0 Bewertungen
Bewertung
Ausgezeichnet
0
Sehr gut
0
Durchschnittlich
0
Arm
0
Schrecklich
0
Wenn Sie ein Gast bei Capital O 75395 Sabai Lodge (SHA Certified) , würden sich das Hotel und unsere Zuschauer sehr freuen, wenn Sie eine ausführliche Bewertung abgeben würden.
ÜBERPRÜFUNG FÜR Capital O 75395 Sabai Lodge (SHA Certified)
SIEHE ALLE BEWERTUNGEN

Adresse / Karte

380, Moo 9 Tambun Nong Prue, Amphor Banglamung, Chonburi, Pattaya, Pattaya Beach Road, Pattaya, Thailand, 20150

Partnerhotels

Levana Pattaya Hotel
8.5
Bewertung mit
645 Bewertungen
Von ฿-1
Manhattan Pattaya Hotel
8.3
Bewertung mit
5 Bewertungen
Von ฿-1
Lantana Pattaya Hotel
7.6
Bewertung mit
611 Bewertungen
Von ฿-1
Lewit Hotel
7.2
Bewertung mit
8 Bewertungen
Von ฿-1

Beliebte Filter

In der Nähe Test & Go Hotels

Sunshine Vista Hotel
7.6
Bewertung mit
1288 Bewertungen
Von ฿-1
Holiday Inn Pattaya
8.6
Bewertung mit
4921 Bewertungen
Von ฿-1
Amari Pattaya
8.4
Bewertung mit
5085 Bewertungen
Von ฿-1
J P Inn Pattaya Boutique Hotel
6.5
Bewertung mit
593 Bewertungen
Von ฿-1
Blackwoods Hotel Pattaya
9.5
Bewertung mit
29 Bewertungen
Von ฿-1
Brighton Grand Hotel Pattaya
8.7
Bewertung mit
412 Bewertungen
Von ฿-1
Arbour Hotel and Residence
9.2
Bewertung mit
62 Bewertungen
Von ฿-1
Long Beach Garden Hotel and Pavilions
7.9
Bewertung mit
2305 Bewertungen
Von ฿-1
 
TAT
AQ.in.th is an approved Online Travel Agent for Thailand.
TAT License 11/10602
IATA
ASQ Thailand
Certificate of Entry (COE)
Thailand Covid Insurance
Thailand Entry Requirements
Thailand Pass
Thailand Pass Rejected
Thailand Test & Go
Thailand Blue Zones
Thailand ESim
EN
TH
DE
NL
FR
KO
JA
ZH-CN
RU