Featuring 3-star accommodations, BearPacker Patong Hostel is located in Patong Beach, 2.2 mi from Phuket Simon Cabaret and 2.2 mi from Bangla Road. Among the facilities of this property are a restaurant, a 24-hour front desk and a shared lounge, along with free WiFi throughout the property. The hostel features an outdoor swimming pool and a tour desk.
At the hostel, each room is fitted with air conditioning and a flat-screen TV.
BearPacker Patong Hostel offers a sun terrace.
Popular points of interest near the accommodations include Patong Beach, Jungceylon Shopping Center and Patong Boxing Stadium. The nearest airport is Phuket International, 15 mi from BearPacker Patong Hostel, and the property offers a paid airport shuttle service.