BearPacker Patong Hostel位于芭东海滩，提供 3 星级住宿，距离普吉岛西蒙歌舞表演 2.2 英里，距离孟加拉路 2.2 英里。这家住宿的设施包括餐厅、24 小时前台、共用休息室以及覆盖各处的免费 WiFi。旅馆设有室外游泳池和旅游咨询台。
这家旅馆的每间客房都配有空调和平板电视。
BearPacker Patong Hostel 旅馆提供一个阳光露台。
这家住宿附近的热门地标包括芭东海滩、江西冷购物中心和芭东拳击体育场。最近的机场是普吉岛国际机场，距离 BearPacker Patong Hostel 有 15 英里，酒店提供付费机场班车服务。