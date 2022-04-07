PHUKET TEST & GO

Phuket
8.6
通过
157条评论进行评分
更新于 April 7, 2022
请记住，您必须满足所有额外的covid入学要求 ，这也包括申请泰国通票才能进入泰国。

This hotel is not a Direct Payment Partner yet, and we cannot gaurentee the following things
  • We cannot guarantee secure payment for this hotel.
  • We cannot guarantee secure document handling for this hotel.
  • We cannot guarantee a fast response for this hotel.
  • We cannot guarantee a fast confirmation letter for this hotel.

You will be directly connected to this hotel via email, and they will collect your documents, and request payment.

We only offer Instant Confirmation Letters, and guarantees for our INSTANT CONFIRMATION hotels listed HERE.

BearPacker Patong Hostel位于芭东海滩，提供 3 星级住宿，距离普吉岛西蒙歌舞表演 2.2 英里，距离孟加拉路 2.2 英里。这家住宿的设施包括餐厅、24 小时前台、共用休息室以及覆盖各处的免费 WiFi。旅馆设有室外游泳池和旅游咨询台。

这家旅馆的每间客房都配有空调和平板电视。

BearPacker Patong Hostel 旅馆提供一个阳光露台。

这家住宿附近的热门地标包括芭东海滩、江西冷购物中心和芭东拳击体育场。最近的机场是普吉岛国际机场，距离 BearPacker Patong Hostel 有 15 英里，酒店提供付费机场班车服务。

地址/地图

162/3 Thaweewong Road, Patong, Kathu, Patong, Phuket, Thailand, 83150

