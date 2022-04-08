SAMUI (SHA+) TEST & GO

Wangsai Resort - Samui (SHA+) Test & Go Hotel

Samui (SHA+)
7.8
оценка с
47
Обновление April 8, 2022
Помните, что вы должны соответствовать всем дополнительные требования для входа в covid , в том числе подать заявку на Таиландский проездной для въезда в Таиланд.

This hotel is not a Direct Payment Partner yet, and we cannot gaurentee the following things
  • We cannot guarantee secure payment for this hotel.
  • We cannot guarantee secure document handling for this hotel.
  • We cannot guarantee a fast response for this hotel.
  • We cannot guarantee a fast confirmation letter for this hotel.

You will be directly connected to this hotel via email, and they will collect your documents, and request payment.

We only offer Instant Confirmation Letters, and guarantees for our INSTANT CONFIRMATION hotels listed HERE.

Conveniently located in Koh Phangan, Wangsai Resort is a great base from which to explore this vibrant city. From here, guests can enjoy easy access to all that the lively city has to offer. With its convenient location, the hotel offers easy access to the city's must-see destinations. The facilities and services provided by Wangsai Resort ensure a pleasant stay for guests. This hotel offers numerous on-site facilities to satisfy even the most discerning guest. Wangsai Resort is home to 24 bedrooms. All are tastefully furnished and many even provide such comforts as towels, closet, internet access – wireless (complimentary), non smoking rooms, air conditioning. The hotel's private beach, diving, massage, garden are ideal places to relax and unwind after a busy day. With an ideal location and facilities to match, Wangsai Resort hits the spot in many ways.

Счет
0.0/5
Без рейтинга
На основе 0 отзывы
Рейтинг
Отлично
0
Очень хороший
0
В среднем
0
Бедные
0
Ужасный
0
Адрес / Карта

106/5 M.7, Mae Haad, Koh Phangan, Thailand, 84280

