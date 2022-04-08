SAMUI (SHA+) TEST & GO

Wangsai Resort - Samui (SHA+) Test & Go Hotel

Samui (SHA+)
7.8
note avec
47 avis
Mis à jour le April 8, 2022
Wangsai Resort - Image 0
Wangsai Resort - Image 1
Wangsai Resort - Image 2
Wangsai Resort - Image 3
Wangsai Resort - Image 4
Wangsai Resort - Image 5
+17 Photos

N'oubliez pas que vous devez satisfaire à toutes les exigences supplémentaires d'entrée covid , et cela inclut également la demande d'un Pass Thaïlande pour entrer en Thaïlande.

This hotel is not a Direct Payment Partner yet, and we cannot gaurentee the following things
  • We cannot guarantee secure payment for this hotel.
  • We cannot guarantee secure document handling for this hotel.
  • We cannot guarantee a fast response for this hotel.
  • We cannot guarantee a fast confirmation letter for this hotel.

You will be directly connected to this hotel via email, and they will collect your documents, and request payment.

We only offer Instant Confirmation Letters, and guarantees for our INSTANT CONFIRMATION hotels listed HERE.

Conveniently located in Koh Phangan, Wangsai Resort is a great base from which to explore this vibrant city. From here, guests can enjoy easy access to all that the lively city has to offer. With its convenient location, the hotel offers easy access to the city's must-see destinations. The facilities and services provided by Wangsai Resort ensure a pleasant stay for guests. This hotel offers numerous on-site facilities to satisfy even the most discerning guest. Wangsai Resort is home to 24 bedrooms. All are tastefully furnished and many even provide such comforts as towels, closet, internet access – wireless (complimentary), non smoking rooms, air conditioning. The hotel's private beach, diving, massage, garden are ideal places to relax and unwind after a busy day. With an ideal location and facilities to match, Wangsai Resort hits the spot in many ways.

AFFICHER TOUS LES HÔTELS
Recherchez parmi les 190+ hôtels SANDBOX
But
0.0/5
Non classé
Basé sur 0 Commentaires
Notation
Excellent
0
Très bien
0
Moyenne
0
Pauvres
0
Terrible
0
Si vous étiez un client de Wangsai Resort , alors l'hôtel et nos téléspectateurs apprécieraient grandement que vous laissiez un avis détaillé.
LAISSER UN EXAMEN POUR Wangsai Resort
VOIR TOUS LES AVIS

Adresse / Carte

106/5 M.7, Mae Haad, Koh Phangan, Thailand, 84280

Filtres populaires

Hôtels Test & Go proximité

Sunset Hill Boutique Resort Koh Phangan
8.4
note avec
483 Commentaires
De ฿-1
Varivana Resort Koh Phangan
9.2
note avec
103 Commentaires
De ฿-1
Villas Anantara Rasananda à Koh Phangan
9.2
note avec
333 Commentaires
De ฿-1
Santhiya Koh Phangan Resort & Spa
8.9
note avec
1288 Commentaires
De ฿-1
Palita Lodge
8.8
note avec
553 Commentaires
De ฿-1
Petit Paradis Resort
8.5
note avec
190 Commentaires
De ฿-1
Hôtel Amarin Samui
7.6
note avec
241 Commentaires
De ฿-1
Fair House Villas et Spa Samui
8.3
note avec
606 Commentaires
De ฿-1
 
TAT
AQ.in.th is an approved Online Travel Agent for Thailand.
TAT License 11/10602
IATA
ASQ Thailand
Certificate of Entry (COE)
Thailand Covid Insurance
Thailand Entry Requirements
Thailand Pass
Thailand Pass Rejected
Thailand Test & Go
Thailand Blue Zones
Thailand ESim
EN
TH
DE
NL
FR
KO
JA
ZH-CN
RU