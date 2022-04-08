SAMUI (SHA+) TEST & GO

Wangsai Resort - Samui (SHA+) Test & Go Hotel

Samui (SHA+)
7.8

47レビューによる評価
更新日 April 8, 2022
追加のcovidエントリー要件をすべて満たす必要があることを忘れないでください。これには、タイへのタイパスの申請も含まれます。

Conveniently located in Koh Phangan, Wangsai Resort is a great base from which to explore this vibrant city. From here, guests can enjoy easy access to all that the lively city has to offer. With its convenient location, the hotel offers easy access to the city's must-see destinations. The facilities and services provided by Wangsai Resort ensure a pleasant stay for guests. This hotel offers numerous on-site facilities to satisfy even the most discerning guest. Wangsai Resort is home to 24 bedrooms. All are tastefully furnished and many even provide such comforts as towels, closet, internet access – wireless (complimentary), non smoking rooms, air conditioning. The hotel's private beach, diving, massage, garden are ideal places to relax and unwind after a busy day. With an ideal location and facilities to match, Wangsai Resort hits the spot in many ways.

住所/地図

106/5 M.7, Mae Haad, Koh Phangan, Thailand, 84280

