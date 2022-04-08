SAMUI (SHA+) TEST & GO

Wangsai Resort - Samui (SHA+) Test & Go Hotel

Samui (SHA+)
7.8
Bewertung mit
47 Bewertungen
Aktualisiert am April 8, 2022
Wangsai Resort - Image 0
Wangsai Resort - Image 1
Wangsai Resort - Image 2
Wangsai Resort - Image 3
Wangsai Resort - Image 4
Wangsai Resort - Image 5
+17 Fotos

Bitte denken Sie daran, dass Sie alle zusätzliche Covid-Zugangsvoraussetzungen müssen, und dazu gehört auch die Beantragung eines Thailand-Pass für die Einreise nach Thailand.

This hotel is not a Direct Payment Partner yet, and we cannot gaurentee the following things
  • We cannot guarantee secure payment for this hotel.
  • We cannot guarantee secure document handling for this hotel.
  • We cannot guarantee a fast response for this hotel.
  • We cannot guarantee a fast confirmation letter for this hotel.

You will be directly connected to this hotel via email, and they will collect your documents, and request payment.

We only offer Instant Confirmation Letters, and guarantees for our INSTANT CONFIRMATION hotels listed HERE.

Conveniently located in Koh Phangan, Wangsai Resort is a great base from which to explore this vibrant city. From here, guests can enjoy easy access to all that the lively city has to offer. With its convenient location, the hotel offers easy access to the city's must-see destinations. The facilities and services provided by Wangsai Resort ensure a pleasant stay for guests. This hotel offers numerous on-site facilities to satisfy even the most discerning guest. Wangsai Resort is home to 24 bedrooms. All are tastefully furnished and many even provide such comforts as towels, closet, internet access – wireless (complimentary), non smoking rooms, air conditioning. The hotel's private beach, diving, massage, garden are ideal places to relax and unwind after a busy day. With an ideal location and facilities to match, Wangsai Resort hits the spot in many ways.

ALLE HOTELS ANZEIGEN
Durchsuchen Sie alle 190+ SANDBOX-Hotels
Ergebnis
0.0/5
Nicht bewertet
Beyogen auf 0 Bewertungen
Bewertung
Ausgezeichnet
0
Sehr gut
0
Durchschnittlich
0
Arm
0
Schrecklich
0
Wenn Sie ein Gast bei Wangsai Resort , würden sich das Hotel und unsere Zuschauer sehr freuen, wenn Sie eine ausführliche Bewertung abgeben würden.
ÜBERPRÜFUNG FÜR Wangsai Resort
SIEHE ALLE BEWERTUNGEN

Adresse / Karte

106/5 M.7, Mae Haad, Koh Phangan, Thailand, 84280

Beliebte Filter

In der Nähe Test & Go Hotels

Sunset Hill Boutique Resort Koh Phangan
8.4
Bewertung mit
483 Bewertungen
Von ฿-1
Varivana Resort Koh Phangan
9.2
Bewertung mit
103 Bewertungen
Von ฿-1
Anantara Rasananda Koh Phangan Villen
9.2
Bewertung mit
333 Bewertungen
Von ฿-1
Santhiya Koh Phangan Resort & Spa
8.9
Bewertung mit
1288 Bewertungen
Von ฿-1
Palita Lodge
8.8
Bewertung mit
553 Bewertungen
Von ฿-1
Little Paradise Resort
8.5
Bewertung mit
190 Bewertungen
Von ฿-1
Amarin Samui Hotel
7.6
Bewertung mit
241 Bewertungen
Von ฿-1
Fair House Villen und Spa Samui
8.3
Bewertung mit
606 Bewertungen
Von ฿-1
 
TAT
AQ.in.th is an approved Online Travel Agent for Thailand.
TAT License 11/10602
IATA
ASQ Thailand
Certificate of Entry (COE)
Thailand Covid Insurance
Thailand Entry Requirements
Thailand Pass
Thailand Pass Rejected
Thailand Test & Go
Thailand Blue Zones
Thailand ESim
EN
TH
DE
NL
FR
KO
JA
ZH-CN
RU