Sunset Hill Boutique Resort Koh Phangan - Samui (SHA+) Sandbox Hotel

Samui (SHA+)
8.4
оценка с
483
Обновление February 8, 2022
Sunset Hill Boutique Resort Koh Phangan - Image 0
Sunset Hill Boutique Resort Koh Phangan - Image 1
Sunset Hill Boutique Resort Koh Phangan - Image 2
Sunset Hill Boutique Resort Koh Phangan - Image 3
Sunset Hill Boutique Resort Koh Phangan - Image 4
Sunset Hill Boutique Resort Koh Phangan - Image 5
Please remember that you must meet all the дополнительные требования для входа в covid, and this includes applying for a Thailand Pass to enter Thailand as well.

This hotel in high demand right now which is why we advise making your запросы на бронирование sooner rather than later to ensure you can get the room/package you desire.

Запросы на бронирование предоставляют вам прямой контакт с Sunset Hill Boutique Resort Koh Phangan в приоритетном порядке, и Sunset Hill Boutique Resort Koh Phangan будет получать оплату напрямую от вас.

Located on a tropical hill overlooking Koh Phangan's west coast, Sunset Hill Boutique Resort Koh Phangan offers luxury apartment style rooms and a peaceful and refined ambiance for their guests. From here, guests can enjoy panoramic sea views and beautiful sunsets. With its ideal location, guests can easily access nearby beaches such as Haad Chao Phao, Secret Beach, and Haad Yao. The nearby village of Srithanu offers facilities like restaurants, shops, massages parlors, motorbike rental services, Yoga and and diving centers within walking distance.

Each guestroom features both air-conditioning and a fan. Guests can relax at the guestroom balcony for fantastic sea views or greenery views. For some enjoyment, the resort provides an outdoor infinity pool with a gorgeous view of the Gulf of Thailand, a viewpoint lounge, state of the art co working center, panoramic sea view restaurant, luxury sauna center with ice bath and Wi-Fi. The resort can arrange massages, transportation and yoga classes on request. Koh Phangan is famous for the nature, adventure, water sports, diving, yoga, trekking and the frequent beach parties. Our guest relations manager will take care of your needs and help you discover the amazing island.

Адрес / Карта

81/15 Moo 8 Koh Phangan, Haad Chao Phao, Koh Phangan, Thailand, 84280

