请记住，您必须满足所有额外的covid入学要求 ，这也包括申请泰国通票才能进入泰国。
You will be directly connected to this hotel via email, and they will collect your documents, and request payment.
We only offer Instant Confirmation Letters, and guarantees for our INSTANT CONFIRMATION hotels listed HERE.
Conveniently located in Koh Phangan, Wangsai Resort is a great base from which to explore this vibrant city. From here, guests can enjoy easy access to all that the lively city has to offer. With its convenient location, the hotel offers easy access to the city's must-see destinations. The facilities and services provided by Wangsai Resort ensure a pleasant stay for guests. This hotel offers numerous on-site facilities to satisfy even the most discerning guest. Wangsai Resort is home to 24 bedrooms. All are tastefully furnished and many even provide such comforts as towels, closet, internet access – wireless (complimentary), non smoking rooms, air conditioning. The hotel's private beach, diving, massage, garden are ideal places to relax and unwind after a busy day. With an ideal location and facilities to match, Wangsai Resort hits the spot in many ways.