SAMUI (SHA+) TEST & GO

Wangsai Resort - Samui (SHA+) Test & Go Hotel

Samui (SHA+)
7.8
通过
47条评论进行评分
更新于 April 8, 2022
Wangsai Resort - Image 0
Wangsai Resort - Image 1
Wangsai Resort - Image 2
Wangsai Resort - Image 3
Wangsai Resort - Image 4
Wangsai Resort - Image 5
+17 相片

请记住，您必须满足所有额外的covid入学要求 ，这也包括申请泰国通票才能进入泰国。

This hotel is not a Direct Payment Partner yet, and we cannot gaurentee the following things
  • We cannot guarantee secure payment for this hotel.
  • We cannot guarantee secure document handling for this hotel.
  • We cannot guarantee a fast response for this hotel.
  • We cannot guarantee a fast confirmation letter for this hotel.

You will be directly connected to this hotel via email, and they will collect your documents, and request payment.

We only offer Instant Confirmation Letters, and guarantees for our INSTANT CONFIRMATION hotels listed HERE.

Conveniently located in Koh Phangan, Wangsai Resort is a great base from which to explore this vibrant city. From here, guests can enjoy easy access to all that the lively city has to offer. With its convenient location, the hotel offers easy access to the city's must-see destinations. The facilities and services provided by Wangsai Resort ensure a pleasant stay for guests. This hotel offers numerous on-site facilities to satisfy even the most discerning guest. Wangsai Resort is home to 24 bedrooms. All are tastefully furnished and many even provide such comforts as towels, closet, internet access – wireless (complimentary), non smoking rooms, air conditioning. The hotel's private beach, diving, massage, garden are ideal places to relax and unwind after a busy day. With an ideal location and facilities to match, Wangsai Resort hits the spot in many ways.

显示所有酒店
搜索所有 190 多家 SANDBOX 酒店
分数
0.0/5
未分级
基于 0 评论
评分
优秀的
0
非常好
0
平均数
0
较差的
0
糟糕的
0
如果您是Wangsai Resort的客人，那么如果您留下详细的评论，那么酒店以及我们的观众将非常感激。
留下评论 Wangsai Resort
查看所有评论

地址/地图

106/5 M.7, Mae Haad, Koh Phangan, Thailand, 84280

热门过滤器

附近的Test & Go酒店

Sunset Hill Boutique Resort Koh Phangan
8.4

483 评论
฿-1
帕岸岛瓦里瓦纳度假村
9.2

103 评论
฿-1
安纳塔拉拉萨南达帕岸岛别墅
9.2

333 评论
฿-1
帕利塔旅馆
8.8

553 评论
฿-1
小天堂度假村
8.5

190 评论
฿-1
阿玛琳苏梅酒店
7.6

241 评论
฿-1
Fair House Villas and Spa 苏梅岛
8.3

606 评论
฿-1
 
TAT
AQ.in.th is an approved Online Travel Agent for Thailand.
TAT License 11/10602
IATA
ASQ Thailand
Certificate of Entry (COE)
Thailand Covid Insurance
Thailand Entry Requirements
Thailand Pass
Thailand Pass Rejected
Thailand Test & Go
Thailand Blue Zones
Thailand ESim
EN
TH
DE
NL
FR
KO
JA
ZH-CN
RU