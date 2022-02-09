Phangan Cabana Resort - Samui (SHA+) Sandbox Hotel

Please remember that you must meet all the дополнительные требования для входа в covid, and this includes applying for a Thailand Pass to enter Thailand as well.

Phangan Cabana Resort, located in Haad Chao Phao, Koh Phangan, is a popular choice for travelers. The hotel lies 8.7 km from the city center and provides accessibility to important town facilities. With its convenient location, the hotel offers easy access to the city's must-see destinations. At Phangan Cabana Resort, every effort is made to make guests feel comfortable. To do so, the hotel provides the best in services and amenities. Free Wi-Fi in all rooms, taxi service, ticket service, Wi-Fi in public areas, car park are just a few of the facilities that set Phangan Cabana Resort apart from other hotels in the city. 28 rooms spread over 1 floors provide a warm and pleasant home away from home. Modern comforts such as television LCD/plasma screen, air conditioning, wake-up service, desk, mini bar can be found in selected rooms. Throughout the day you can enjoy the relaxing atmosphere of the outdoor pool, massage, garden, steamroom. Superb facilities and an excellent location make the Phangan Cabana Resort the perfect base from which to enjoy your stay in Koh Phangan.