Phangan Cabana Resort - Samui (SHA+) Sandbox Hotel

Samui (SHA+)
7.8

244レビューによる評価
更新日 February 9, 2022
Please remember that you must meet all the 追加のcovidエントリー要件, and this includes applying for a Thailand Pass to enter Thailand as well.

This hotel in high demand right now which is why we advise making your 予約リクエスト sooner rather than later to ensure you can get the room/package you desire.

Phangan Cabana Resort, located in Haad Chao Phao, Koh Phangan, is a popular choice for travelers. The hotel lies 8.7 km from the city center and provides accessibility to important town facilities. With its convenient location, the hotel offers easy access to the city's must-see destinations. At Phangan Cabana Resort, every effort is made to make guests feel comfortable. To do so, the hotel provides the best in services and amenities. Free Wi-Fi in all rooms, taxi service, ticket service, Wi-Fi in public areas, car park are just a few of the facilities that set Phangan Cabana Resort apart from other hotels in the city. 28 rooms spread over 1 floors provide a warm and pleasant home away from home. Modern comforts such as television LCD/plasma screen, air conditioning, wake-up service, desk, mini bar can be found in selected rooms. Throughout the day you can enjoy the relaxing atmosphere of the outdoor pool, massage, garden, steamroom. Superb facilities and an excellent location make the Phangan Cabana Resort the perfect base from which to enjoy your stay in Koh Phangan.

79/2 Moo 8, Haad Chao Phao, Koh Phangan, Thailand, 84280

