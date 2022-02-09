PHUKET TEST & GO

Phangan Cabana Resort - Samui (SHA+) Sandbox Hotel

Samui (SHA+)
7.8
rating with
244 reviews
Updated on February 9, 2022
Phangan Cabana Resort - Image 0
Phangan Cabana Resort - Image 1
Phangan Cabana Resort - Image 2
Phangan Cabana Resort - Image 3
Phangan Cabana Resort - Image 4
Phangan Cabana Resort - Image 5
+29 photos

Please remember that you must meet all the additional covid entry requirements, and this includes applying for a Thailand Pass to enter Thailand as well.

This hotel in high demand right now which is why we advise making your booking requests sooner rather than later to ensure you can get the room/package you desire.

Rooms

All of the following packages include the required tests, and transport.

Phangan Cabana Resort, located in Haad Chao Phao, Koh Phangan, is a popular choice for travelers. The hotel lies 8.7 km from the city center and provides accessibility to important town facilities. With its convenient location, the hotel offers easy access to the city's must-see destinations. At Phangan Cabana Resort, every effort is made to make guests feel comfortable. To do so, the hotel provides the best in services and amenities. Free Wi-Fi in all rooms, taxi service, ticket service, Wi-Fi in public areas, car park are just a few of the facilities that set Phangan Cabana Resort apart from other hotels in the city. 28 rooms spread over 1 floors provide a warm and pleasant home away from home. Modern comforts such as television LCD/plasma screen, air conditioning, wake-up service, desk, mini bar can be found in selected rooms. Throughout the day you can enjoy the relaxing atmosphere of the outdoor pool, massage, garden, steamroom. Superb facilities and an excellent location make the Phangan Cabana Resort the perfect base from which to enjoy your stay in Koh Phangan.

SHOW ALL SANDBOX HOTELS
Search through all 190+ SANDBOX Hotels
Score
0.0/5
Unrated
Based on 0 reviews
Rating
Excellent
0
Very Good
0
Average
0
Poor
0
Terrible
0
If you were a guest at Phangan Cabana Resort, then the hotel, and our viewers would greatly appreciate it if you would leave a detailed review.
LEAVE REVIEW FOR Phangan Cabana Resort
SEE ALL REVIEWS

Address / Map

79/2 Moo 8, Haad Chao Phao, Koh Phangan, Thailand, 84280

Popular Filters

Nearby Test & Go Hotels

Sunset Hill Boutique Resort Koh Phangan
8.4
rating with
483 reviews
From ฿-1
Varivana Resort Koh Phangan
9.2
rating with
103 reviews
From ฿-1
Anantara Rasananda Koh Phangan Villas
9.2
rating with
333 reviews
From ฿-1
Santhiya Koh Phangan Resort & Spa
8.9
rating with
1288 reviews
From ฿-1
Palita Lodge
8.8
rating with
553 reviews
From ฿-1
Little Paradise Resort
8.5
rating with
190 reviews
From ฿-1
Amarin Samui Hotel
7.6
rating with
241 reviews
From ฿-1
Fair House Villas and Spa Samui
8.3
rating with
606 reviews
From ฿-1
 
TAT
AQ.in.th is an approved Online Travel Agent for Thailand.
TAT License 11/10602
IATA
ASQ Thailand
Certificate of Entry (COE)
Thailand Covid Insurance
Thailand Entry Requirements
Thailand Pass
Thailand Pass Rejected
Thailand Test & Go
Thailand Blue Zones
Thailand ESim
EN
TH
DE
NL
FR
KO
JA
ZH-CN
RU