PHUKET TEST & GO

Phangan Cabana Resort - Samui (SHA+) Sandbox Hotel

Samui (SHA+)
7.8
waardering met
244 reviews
Bijgewerkt op February 9, 2022
Phangan Cabana Resort - Image 0
Phangan Cabana Resort - Image 1
Phangan Cabana Resort - Image 2
Phangan Cabana Resort - Image 3
Phangan Cabana Resort - Image 4
Phangan Cabana Resort - Image 5
+29 foto's

Please remember that you must meet all the aanvullende covid-toelatingseisen, and this includes applying for a Thailand Pass to enter Thailand as well.

This hotel in high demand right now which is why we advise making your boekingsaanvragen sooner rather than later to ensure you can get the room/package you desire.

Kamers

All of the following packages include the required tests, and transport.

Phangan Cabana Resort, located in Haad Chao Phao, Koh Phangan, is a popular choice for travelers. The hotel lies 8.7 km from the city center and provides accessibility to important town facilities. With its convenient location, the hotel offers easy access to the city's must-see destinations. At Phangan Cabana Resort, every effort is made to make guests feel comfortable. To do so, the hotel provides the best in services and amenities. Free Wi-Fi in all rooms, taxi service, ticket service, Wi-Fi in public areas, car park are just a few of the facilities that set Phangan Cabana Resort apart from other hotels in the city. 28 rooms spread over 1 floors provide a warm and pleasant home away from home. Modern comforts such as television LCD/plasma screen, air conditioning, wake-up service, desk, mini bar can be found in selected rooms. Throughout the day you can enjoy the relaxing atmosphere of the outdoor pool, massage, garden, steamroom. Superb facilities and an excellent location make the Phangan Cabana Resort the perfect base from which to enjoy your stay in Koh Phangan.

TOON ALLE SANDBOX-HOTELS
Doorzoek alle 190+ SANDBOX-hotels
Score
0.0/5
onbeoordeeld
Gebaseerd op 0 beoordelingen
Beoordeling
Uitstekend
0
Zeer goed
0
Gemiddelde
0
Arm
0
Vreselijk
0
Als u te gast was bij Phangan Cabana Resort , dan zouden het hotel en onze kijkers het zeer op prijs stellen als u een gedetailleerde recensie achterlaat.
LAAT REVIEW ACHTER VOOR Phangan Cabana Resort
ZIE ALLE REVIEWS

Adres / kaart

79/2 Moo 8, Haad Chao Phao, Koh Phangan, Thailand, 84280

Populaire filters

Hotels in de buurt van Test & Go

Sunset Hill Boutique Resort Koh Phangan
8.4
waardering met
483 beoordelingen
Van ฿-1
Varivana Resort Koh Phangan
9.2
waardering met
103 beoordelingen
Van ฿-1
Anantara Rasananda Koh Phangan Villa's
9.2
waardering met
333 beoordelingen
Van ฿-1
Santhiya Koh Phangan Resort & Spa
8.9
waardering met
1288 beoordelingen
Van ฿-1
Palita Lodge
8.8
waardering met
553 beoordelingen
Van ฿-1
Little Paradise Resort
8.5
waardering met
190 beoordelingen
Van ฿-1
Amarin Samui Hotel
7.6
waardering met
241 beoordelingen
Van ฿-1
Fair House Villas en Spa Samui
8.3
waardering met
606 beoordelingen
Van ฿-1
 
TAT
AQ.in.th is an approved Online Travel Agent for Thailand.
TAT License 11/10602
IATA
ASQ Thailand
Certificate of Entry (COE)
Thailand Covid Insurance
Thailand Entry Requirements
Thailand Pass
Thailand Pass Rejected
Thailand Test & Go
Thailand Blue Zones
Thailand ESim
EN
TH
DE
NL
FR
KO
JA
ZH-CN
RU