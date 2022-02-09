PHUKET TEST & GO

Phangan Cabana Resort - Samui (SHA+) Sandbox Hotel

Samui (SHA+)
7.8
คะแนนจาก
244
อัปเดตเมื่อ February 9, 2022
Phangan Cabana Resort - Image 0
Phangan Cabana Resort - Image 1
Phangan Cabana Resort - Image 2
Phangan Cabana Resort - Image 3
Phangan Cabana Resort - Image 4
Phangan Cabana Resort - Image 5
+29 รูปถ่าย

Please remember that you must meet all the ข้อกำหนดการเข้าโควิดเพิ่มเติม, and this includes applying for a Thailand Pass to enter Thailand as well.

This hotel in high demand right now which is why we advise making your คำขอจอง sooner rather than later to ensure you can get the room/package you desire.

ห้อง

All of the following packages include the required tests, and transport.

Phangan Cabana Resort, located in Haad Chao Phao, Koh Phangan, is a popular choice for travelers. The hotel lies 8.7 km from the city center and provides accessibility to important town facilities. With its convenient location, the hotel offers easy access to the city's must-see destinations. At Phangan Cabana Resort, every effort is made to make guests feel comfortable. To do so, the hotel provides the best in services and amenities. Free Wi-Fi in all rooms, taxi service, ticket service, Wi-Fi in public areas, car park are just a few of the facilities that set Phangan Cabana Resort apart from other hotels in the city. 28 rooms spread over 1 floors provide a warm and pleasant home away from home. Modern comforts such as television LCD/plasma screen, air conditioning, wake-up service, desk, mini bar can be found in selected rooms. Throughout the day you can enjoy the relaxing atmosphere of the outdoor pool, massage, garden, steamroom. Superb facilities and an excellent location make the Phangan Cabana Resort the perfect base from which to enjoy your stay in Koh Phangan.

แสดงโรงแรมแซนด์บ็อกซ์ทั้งหมด
ค้นหาจากโรงแรม SANDBOX ทั้งหมด 190 แห่ง
คะแนน
0.0/5
ไม่ได้จัดประเภท
ขึ้นอยู่กับ 0 บทวิจารณ์
คะแนน
ยอดเยี่ยม
0
ดีมาก
0
เฉลี่ย
0
แย่
0
แย่มาก
0
หากคุณเป็นแขกของ Phangan Cabana Resort ทางโรงแรมและผู้ชมของเราจะยินดีเป็นอย่างยิ่งหากคุณจะแสดงความคิดเห็นโดยละเอียด
ออกความคิดเห็นสำหรับ Phangan Cabana Resort
ดูความคิดเห็นทั้งหมด

ที่อยู่ / แผนที่

79/2 Moo 8, Haad Chao Phao, Koh Phangan, Thailand, 84280

ตัวกรองยอดนิยม

Test & Go ใกล้เคียง

Sunset Hill Boutique Resort Koh Phangan
8.4
ให้คะแนนด้วย
483 บทวิจารณ์
จาก ฿-1
วารีวาน่า รีสอร์ท เกาะพะงัน
9.2
ให้คะแนนด้วย
103 บทวิจารณ์
จาก ฿-1
อนันตรา รสานันดา เกาะพะงัน วิลล่า
9.2
ให้คะแนนด้วย
333 บทวิจารณ์
จาก ฿-1
สันธิญา เกาะพะงัน รีสอร์ท แอนด์ สปา
8.9
ให้คะแนนด้วย
1288 บทวิจารณ์
จาก ฿-1
ปาลิตา ลอดจ์
8.8
ให้คะแนนด้วย
553 บทวิจารณ์
จาก ฿-1
ลิตเติ้ล พาราไดซ์ รีสอร์ท
8.5
ให้คะแนนด้วย
190 บทวิจารณ์
จาก ฿-1
โรงแรมอมรินทร์ สมุย
7.6
ให้คะแนนด้วย
241 บทวิจารณ์
จาก ฿-1
แฟร์ เฮ้าส์ วิลล่า แอนด์ สปา สมุย
8.3
ให้คะแนนด้วย
606 บทวิจารณ์
จาก ฿-1
 
TAT
AQ.in.th is an approved Online Travel Agent for Thailand.
TAT License 11/10602
IATA
ASQ Thailand
Certificate of Entry (COE)
Thailand Covid Insurance
Thailand Entry Requirements
Thailand Pass
Thailand Pass Rejected
Thailand Test & Go
Thailand Blue Zones
Thailand ESim
EN
TH
DE
NL
FR
KO
JA
ZH-CN
RU