BANGKOK TEST & GO

Hotel Tranz (SHA Certified) - Bangkok Sandbox Hotel

Bangkok
8.8

2062レビューによる評価
更新日 February 8, 2022
Hotel Tranz (SHA Certified) - Image 0
Hotel Tranz (SHA Certified) - Image 1
Hotel Tranz (SHA Certified) - Image 2
Hotel Tranz (SHA Certified) - Image 3
Hotel Tranz (SHA Certified) - Image 4
Hotel Tranz (SHA Certified) - Image 5
+22 写真
迅速な対応
REFUND POLICY
100% 保証金

Please remember that you must meet all the 追加のcovidエントリー要件, and this includes applying for a Thailand Pass to enter Thailand as well.

This hotel in high demand right now which is why we advise making your 予約リクエスト sooner rather than later to ensure you can get the room/package you desire.

予約リクエストにより、優先的にHotel Tranz (SHA Certified) 直接連絡し、 Hotel Tranz (SHA Certified)が直接支払いを回収します。

Hotel Refund Policy

Upon booking guests agrees that:-

  1. Full prepayment is required.
  2. 15% of the total booking amount is non-refundable.
  3. Cancellations made less than 48 hours before arrival date are subject to 65% of total booking amount.
  4. No-shows are subject to 100% of total booking amount.

部屋

All of the following packages include the required tests, and transport.

最大 2 Adults
Superior Double Bed 22
฿14,100 - 5 Day Test & Go
฿9,500 - 2 Day Test & Go
฿5,300 - 1st Day Test & Go
฿4,200 - 5th Day Test & Go
予約をリクエストする
ファストリクエスト（2クリック）
BOOKMARK

特徴

  • インターネット-Wifi
最大 2 Adults
Superior Twin bed 22
฿14,100 - 5 Day Test & Go
฿9,500 - 2 Day Test & Go
฿5,300 - 1st Day Test & Go
฿4,200 - 5th Day Test & Go
予約をリクエストする
ファストリクエスト（2クリック）
BOOKMARK

特徴

  • インターネット-Wifi
最大 2 Adults
Executive with bathtub 26
฿16,700 - 5 Day Test & Go
฿10,500 - 2 Day Test & Go
฿5,800 - 1st Day Test & Go
฿4,800 - 5th Day Test & Go
予約をリクエストする
ファストリクエスト（2クリック）
BOOKMARK

特徴

  • バスタブ
  • インターネット-Wifi
特別オファー見るために要求をクリックしてください
最大 2 Adults
Deluxe 28
฿16,700 - 5 Day Test & Go
฿10,500 - 2 Day Test & Go
฿5,800 - 1st Day Test & Go
฿4,800 - 5th Day Test & Go
予約をリクエストする
ファストリクエスト（2クリック）
BOOKMARK

特徴

  • インターネット-Wifi

Located right at Phaythai BTS skytrain and Airport Rail Link station close to Pratunam and Siam area, Hotel Tranz (SHA PLUS+) is the ideal point of departure for your excursions in Bangkok. The property lies 3 kilometers from the city center and provides accessibility to important town facilities. The airport link and sky train station are both less than 50 meters away. With its convenient location, the property offers easy access to the city's many destinations. Hotel Tranz (SHA PLUS+) is a non-smoking hotel offering free Wi-Fi in all rooms, 24-hour security, and daily housekeeping. All 79 rooms are tastefully furnished, and provide comforts such as bathroom amenities, towels and slippers. When you are looking for comfortable and convenient accommodation in Bangkok, make Hotel Tranz (SHA PLUS+) your home away from home.

すべてのサンドボックスホテルを表示
190以上のSANDBOXホテルをすべて検索
スコア
0.0/5
未評価
に基づく 0 レビュー
評価
優れた
0
とても良い
0
平均
0
貧しい
0
ひどい
0
Hotel Tranz (SHA Certified)ゲストだった場合、ホテルと私たちの視聴者は、詳細なレビューを残していただければ幸いです。
レビューを残す Hotel Tranz (SHA Certified)
すべてのレビューを見る

住所/地図

53 Phayathai Rd, Khwaeng Thanon Phayathai,Ratchathewi bkk 10400, Pratunam, Bangkok, Thailand, 10400

人気のフィルター

近くのTest & Goホテル

Pullman Bangkok King Power Hotel
8.7
との評価
4953 レビュー
から ฿-1
Lemontea Hotel SHA Certified
8.4
との評価
7337 レビュー
から ฿-1
Royal View Resort
8.3
との評価
6272 レビュー
から ฿-1
Century Park Hotel [Bangkok]
8.1
との評価
1116 レビュー
から ฿-1
LiT BANGKOK Hotel
8.6
との評価
609 レビュー
から ฿-1
Interchange Tower Serviced Apartment
7.5
との評価
57 レビュー
から ฿-1
Bliston Suwan Parkview Hotel
8.4
との評価
1762 レビュー
から ฿-1
Centre Point Hotel Chidlom
8.4
との評価
4289 レビュー
から ฿-1
 
TAT
AQ.in.th is an approved Online Travel Agent for Thailand.
TAT License 11/10602
IATA
ASQ Thailand
Certificate of Entry (COE)
Thailand Covid Insurance
Thailand Entry Requirements
Thailand Pass
Thailand Pass Rejected
Thailand Test & Go
Thailand Blue Zones
Thailand ESim
EN
TH
DE
NL
FR
KO
JA
ZH-CN
RU