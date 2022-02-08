BANGKOK TEST & GO

Hotel Tranz (SHA Certified) - Bangkok Sandbox Hotel

Bangkok
8.8
คะแนนจาก
2062
อัปเดตเมื่อ February 8, 2022
REFUND POLICY
100% เงินฝาก

Please remember that you must meet all the ข้อกำหนดการเข้าโควิดเพิ่มเติม, and this includes applying for a Thailand Pass to enter Thailand as well.

Hotel Refund Policy

Upon booking guests agrees that:-

  1. Full prepayment is required.
  2. 15% of the total booking amount is non-refundable.
  3. Cancellations made less than 48 hours before arrival date are subject to 65% of total booking amount.
  4. No-shows are subject to 100% of total booking amount.

All of the following packages include the required tests, and transport.

สูงสุดของ 2 Adults
Superior Double Bed 22
฿14,100 - 5 Day Test & Go
฿9,500 - 2 Day Test & Go
฿5,300 - 1st Day Test & Go
฿4,200 - 5th Day Test & Go
  • อินเทอร์เน็ต - Wifi
สูงสุดของ 2 Adults
Superior Twin bed 22
฿14,100 - 5 Day Test & Go
฿9,500 - 2 Day Test & Go
฿5,300 - 1st Day Test & Go
฿4,200 - 5th Day Test & Go
  • อินเทอร์เน็ต - Wifi
สูงสุดของ 2 Adults
Executive with bathtub 26
฿16,700 - 5 Day Test & Go
฿10,500 - 2 Day Test & Go
฿5,800 - 1st Day Test & Go
฿4,800 - 5th Day Test & Go
  • อ่างอาบน้ำ
  • อินเทอร์เน็ต - Wifi
สูงสุดของ 2 Adults
Deluxe 28
฿16,700 - 5 Day Test & Go
฿10,500 - 2 Day Test & Go
฿5,800 - 1st Day Test & Go
฿4,800 - 5th Day Test & Go
  • อินเทอร์เน็ต - Wifi

Located right at Phaythai BTS skytrain and Airport Rail Link station close to Pratunam and Siam area, Hotel Tranz (SHA PLUS+) is the ideal point of departure for your excursions in Bangkok. The property lies 3 kilometers from the city center and provides accessibility to important town facilities. The airport link and sky train station are both less than 50 meters away. With its convenient location, the property offers easy access to the city's many destinations. Hotel Tranz (SHA PLUS+) is a non-smoking hotel offering free Wi-Fi in all rooms, 24-hour security, and daily housekeeping. All 79 rooms are tastefully furnished, and provide comforts such as bathroom amenities, towels and slippers. When you are looking for comfortable and convenient accommodation in Bangkok, make Hotel Tranz (SHA PLUS+) your home away from home.

ที่อยู่ / แผนที่

53 Phayathai Rd, Khwaeng Thanon Phayathai,Ratchathewi bkk 10400, Pratunam, Bangkok, Thailand, 10400

