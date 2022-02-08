BANGKOK TEST & GO

Hotel Tranz (SHA Certified) - Bangkok Sandbox Hotel

Bangkok
8.8
通过
2062条评论进行评分
更新于 February 8, 2022
REFUND POLICY
100% 订金

Please remember that you must meet all the 额外的covid入学要求, and this includes applying for a Thailand Pass to enter Thailand as well.

This hotel in high demand right now which is why we advise making your 预订要求 sooner rather than later to ensure you can get the room/package you desire.

预约请求，把你放在直接联系Hotel Tranz (SHA Certified)以优先方式，以及Hotel Tranz (SHA Certified)从你会直接收取货款。

Hotel Refund Policy

Upon booking guests agrees that:-

  1. Full prepayment is required.
  2. 15% of the total booking amount is non-refundable.
  3. Cancellations made less than 48 hours before arrival date are subject to 65% of total booking amount.
  4. No-shows are subject to 100% of total booking amount.

房间数

All of the following packages include the required tests, and transport.

最大值 2 Adults
Superior Double Bed 22
฿14,100 - 5 Day Test & Go
฿9,500 - 2 Day Test & Go
฿5,300 - 1st Day Test & Go
฿4,200 - 5th Day Test & Go
特征

  • 互联网-无线上网
最大值 2 Adults
Superior Twin bed 22
฿14,100 - 5 Day Test & Go
฿9,500 - 2 Day Test & Go
฿5,300 - 1st Day Test & Go
฿4,200 - 5th Day Test & Go
特征

  • 互联网-无线上网
最大值 2 Adults
Executive with bathtub 26
฿16,700 - 5 Day Test & Go
฿10,500 - 2 Day Test & Go
฿5,800 - 1st Day Test & Go
฿4,800 - 5th Day Test & Go
特征

  • 浴缸
  • 互联网-无线上网
最大值 2 Adults
Deluxe 28
฿16,700 - 5 Day Test & Go
฿10,500 - 2 Day Test & Go
฿5,800 - 1st Day Test & Go
฿4,800 - 5th Day Test & Go
特征

  • 互联网-无线上网

Located right at Phaythai BTS skytrain and Airport Rail Link station close to Pratunam and Siam area, Hotel Tranz (SHA PLUS+) is the ideal point of departure for your excursions in Bangkok. The property lies 3 kilometers from the city center and provides accessibility to important town facilities. The airport link and sky train station are both less than 50 meters away. With its convenient location, the property offers easy access to the city's many destinations. Hotel Tranz (SHA PLUS+) is a non-smoking hotel offering free Wi-Fi in all rooms, 24-hour security, and daily housekeeping. All 79 rooms are tastefully furnished, and provide comforts such as bathroom amenities, towels and slippers. When you are looking for comfortable and convenient accommodation in Bangkok, make Hotel Tranz (SHA PLUS+) your home away from home.

地址/地图

53 Phayathai Rd, Khwaeng Thanon Phayathai,Ratchathewi bkk 10400, Pratunam, Bangkok, Thailand, 10400

