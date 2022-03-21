PHUKET TEST & GO

Clear House Resort - Phuket Sandbox Hotel

Phuket
8.4
оценка с
379
Обновление March 21, 2022
Clear House Resort - Image 0
Clear House Resort - Image 1
Clear House Resort - Image 2
Clear House Resort - Image 3
Clear House Resort - Image 4
Clear House Resort - Image 5
+21 фотографии

Please remember that you must meet all the дополнительные требования для входа в covid, and this includes applying for a Thailand Pass to enter Thailand as well.

This hotel is not a Direct Payment Partner yet, and we cannot gaurentee the following things
  • We cannot guarantee secure payment for this hotel.
  • We cannot guarantee secure document handling for this hotel.
  • We cannot guarantee a fast response for this hotel.
  • We cannot guarantee a fast confirmation letter for this hotel.

You will be directly connected to this hotel via email, and they will collect your documents, and request payment.

We only offer Instant Confirmation Letters, and guarantees for our INSTANT CONFIRMATION hotels listed HERE.

Номера

All of the following packages include the required tests, and transport.

Well-positioned in Kamala, Clear House Resort is the ideal point of departure for your excursions in Phuket. From here, guests can enjoy easy access to all that the lively city has to offer. With the city's main attractions such as Oasis Spa Phuket Kamala, BS Collection, Boss Tailor within close reach, visitors to the hotel will just love its location. Take advantage of a wealth of unrivaled services and amenities at this Phuket hotel. While lodging at this wonderful property, guests can enjoy free Wi-Fi in all rooms, Wi-Fi in public areas, car park, room service, airport transfer. Step into one of 30 inviting rooms and escape the stresses of the day with a wide range of amenities such as television LCD/plasma screen, mirror, towels, air conditioning, desk which can be found in some rooms. The hotel's outdoor pool, pool (kids) are ideal places to relax and unwind after a busy day. Enjoy unparalleled services and a truly prestigious address at the Clear House Resort.

SHOW ALL HOTELS
Искать среди всех 190+ отелей SANDBOX
Счет
0.0/5
Без рейтинга
На основе 0 отзывы
Рейтинг
Отлично
0
Очень хороший
0
В среднем
0
Бедные
0
Ужасный
0
Если бы вы были гостем в Clear House Resort , то отель и наши зрители были бы очень признательны, если бы вы оставили подробный отзыв.
ОСТАВИТЬ ОТЗЫВ ДЛЯ Clear House Resort
СМОТРЕТЬ ВСЕ ОТЗЫВЫ

Адрес / Карта

97/97 Kamala, Kamala, Phuket, Thailand, 83150

Отели-партнеры

Отель Novotel Phuket Kamala Beach
8.4
рейтинг с
886 отзывы
Из ฿-1
SAii Laguna Phuket
8.8
рейтинг с
2617 отзывы
Из ฿-1
Hilton Garden Inn Phuket Bang Tao
7.6
рейтинг с
1 отзывы
Из ฿-1
Отель Clover Patong Phuket
8.8
рейтинг с
2576 отзывы
Из ฿-1
Даблтри Хилтон Пхукет Бантай Резорт
8.5
рейтинг с
131 отзывы
Из ฿-1
Отель Ashlee Hub Патонг
7.8
рейтинг с
1287 отзывы
Из ฿-1
Pullman Phuket Panwa Beach Resort 4 звезд
8.5
рейтинг с
1522 отзывы
Из ฿-1

Популярные фильтры

Ближайшие отели Test & Go

Пляж Санвинг Камала
8.5
рейтинг с
562 отзывы
Из ฿-1
Камала Бич Резиденс
8
рейтинг с
29 отзывы
Из ฿-1
Камала Бич Резорт. Курорт Sunprime
8.3
рейтинг с
955 отзывы
Из ฿-1
Пальмы Камала
8.5
рейтинг с
239 отзывы
Из ฿-1
В отеле Камала
8.9
рейтинг с
130 отзывы
Из ฿-1
The Bell Pool Villa Resort Phuket
8.2
рейтинг с
323 отзывы
Из ฿-1
The Pe La Resort Пхукет
8.5
рейтинг с
86 отзывы
Из ฿-1
Cape Sienna Gourmet Hotel & Villas
8.4
рейтинг с
3640 отзывы
Из ฿-1
 
TAT
AQ.in.th is an approved Online Travel Agent for Thailand.
TAT License 11/10602
IATA
ASQ Thailand
Certificate of Entry (COE)
Thailand Covid Insurance
Thailand Entry Requirements
Thailand Pass
Thailand Pass Rejected
Thailand Test & Go
Thailand Blue Zones
Thailand ESim
EN
TH
DE
NL
FR
KO
JA
ZH-CN
RU