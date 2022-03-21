PHUKET TEST & GO

Clear House Resort - Phuket Sandbox Hotel

Phuket
8.4

379レビューによる評価
更新日 March 21, 2022
Clear House Resort - Image 0
Clear House Resort - Image 1
Clear House Resort - Image 2
Clear House Resort - Image 3
Clear House Resort - Image 4
Clear House Resort - Image 5
+21 写真

Please remember that you must meet all the 追加のcovidエントリー要件, and this includes applying for a Thailand Pass to enter Thailand as well.

This hotel is not a Direct Payment Partner yet, and we cannot gaurentee the following things
  • We cannot guarantee secure payment for this hotel.
  • We cannot guarantee secure document handling for this hotel.
  • We cannot guarantee a fast response for this hotel.
  • We cannot guarantee a fast confirmation letter for this hotel.

You will be directly connected to this hotel via email, and they will collect your documents, and request payment.

We only offer Instant Confirmation Letters, and guarantees for our INSTANT CONFIRMATION hotels listed HERE.

部屋

All of the following packages include the required tests, and transport.

Well-positioned in Kamala, Clear House Resort is the ideal point of departure for your excursions in Phuket. From here, guests can enjoy easy access to all that the lively city has to offer. With the city's main attractions such as Oasis Spa Phuket Kamala, BS Collection, Boss Tailor within close reach, visitors to the hotel will just love its location. Take advantage of a wealth of unrivaled services and amenities at this Phuket hotel. While lodging at this wonderful property, guests can enjoy free Wi-Fi in all rooms, Wi-Fi in public areas, car park, room service, airport transfer. Step into one of 30 inviting rooms and escape the stresses of the day with a wide range of amenities such as television LCD/plasma screen, mirror, towels, air conditioning, desk which can be found in some rooms. The hotel's outdoor pool, pool (kids) are ideal places to relax and unwind after a busy day. Enjoy unparalleled services and a truly prestigious address at the Clear House Resort.

スコア
0.0/5
未評価
に基づく 0 レビュー
評価
優れた
0
とても良い
0
平均
0
貧しい
0
ひどい
0
Clear House Resortゲストだった場合、ホテルと私たちの視聴者は、詳細なレビューを残していただければ幸いです。
レビューを残す Clear House Resort
すべてのレビューを見る

住所/地図

97/97 Kamala, Kamala, Phuket, Thailand, 83150

