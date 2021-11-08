Please remember that you must meet all the aanvullende covid-toelatingseisen, and this includes applying for a Thailand Pass to enter Thailand as well.
This hotel in high demand right now which is why we advise making your boekingsaanvragen sooner rather than later to ensure you can get the room/package you desire.
Dit hotel heeft 29 recente boekingsverzoeken ontvangen. haast je!
Boekingsverzoeken brengen u op een geprioriteerde manier direct contact met de Seabed Grand Hotel Phuket Seabed Grand Hotel Phuket zal de betaling rechtstreeks van u innen.
Het Seabed Grand Hotel Phuket is een gloednieuw 5-sterrenhotel in het hart van de stad Phuket op het prachtige eiland Phuket in de Andamanse Zee, Thailand. Het hotelontwerp benadrukt de banden tussen Phuket en de omringende zee …
met alle aspecten van het hotel zorgvuldig ontworpen om gasten te herinneren aan de waterige omgeving.
The Seabed Grand Hotel Phuket
heeft de oceaanbodem als hoofdconcept, waarbij gasten constant worden herinnerd aan de koele en rustige onderzeese.
Voorzieningen / functies
- 49 ’Smart-TV’
- Bathrobe and Slippers
- Free Wi-Fi High Speed Internet
- Hair Dryer
- Refrigerator
- Non-smoking room
- Private Balcony with parking view
- Rain Shower
- Safety Deposit Box
- Tea & Coffee Making Facilities
- Telephone
- Toiletries
- USB Socket
Score
4.5/5
Uitstekend
Gebaseerd op 3 beoordelingen
Als u te gast was bij Seabed Grand Hotel Phuket
, dan zouden het hotel en onze kijkers het zeer op prijs stellen als u een gedetailleerde recensie achterlaat.
LAAT REVIEW ACHTER VOOR Seabed Grand Hotel PhuketZIE ALLE REVIEWS
3.5 Deluxe Pool Access without breakfast (room only)
Pluspunten
Minpunten
- The people of the hotel were very helpful with everything. Whatever problem I had they always jumped to my aid when I asked them.
- The hotel bathroom was horrible. The door to enter was so badly placed I had to squeeze by it while tucked against the counter in order to reach the toilet.
- The shower door was also a problem. I had to warm the water before entering and the shower door opened inward so that it would splash water all over the floor if I was not very careful.
- I arrived on October 31st and the new rules for quarantine changed on November 1st. But because I arrived one day early I was under the old rules and had to abide by them when others who arrived a day later did not. I was fully vaccinated and I am at a complete loss as to why I had to stay 7 days when other who arrived a day later were free to go after 1 day.
While I understand the need for quarantine for those who had not had the shot I very much don't understand why those who did have the shots had to spend more than a day under quarantine. I took every precaution before I came to Thailand by wearing a mask whenever I was out in a public setting so I wasn't exposed to the virus. I also got both shots as soon as I could. Yet I was held hostage for 7 days while others who may not have taking as much caution as I did were let go after 1 day simple because they arrived 1 day later on the calendar.
5.0 Deluxe Pool View Room with breakfast
Pluspunten
Minpunten
- Zwembad voor de deur
- Handige sportschool
- Goed eten voor een geweldige prijs
Ik ben hier nu iets meer dan een week en heb het personeel als zeer behulpzaam en uiterst beleefd ervaren. De kamer wordt elke dag goed schoongemaakt en is zeer comfortabel met goede faciliteiten, vooral de regendouche in de badkamer. Als ik dit opnieuw zou moeten doen, zou ik het zeker niet erg vinden om hier nog een keer te komen.
5.0 Deluxe Pool Access with breakfast
Pluspunten
Minpunten
- Geweldig personeel op elk station, warm welkom, schone kamer en hotel met faciliteiten, eten lekker en prijswaardig. Goede ondersteuning bij de receptie Ik ben blij met het maken van deze keuze.
Zoals hierboven gezegd, ik heb helemaal niets te klagen. Ik stond bijna 4 weken sinds reizen in Thailand moeilijk werd. Geen enkele dag had een reden om te klagen. Alles zeer schoon. Ik voelde me veilig en goed beschut. Absolut aanbevelen en zal zeker terugkomen tijdens "normale" tijden. Winkelcentrum binnen 10 minuten met de scooter, evenals de oude binnenstad van Phuket. De meeste stranden binnen 20 minuten, rustig hotel toch bijna in het hart van de stad. geweldig zwembad goed onderhouden.
Voedsel Menu Afbeeldingen
Hotels in de buurt van Test & Go