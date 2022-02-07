Hotel Clover Patong Phuket - Phuket Sandbox Hotel

Please remember that you must meet all the aanvullende covid-toelatingseisen, and this includes applying for a Thailand Pass to enter Thailand as well.
Kamers
All of the following packages include the required tests, and transport.
Deluxe Family Room Test & GO
Deluxe Family Room Test & GO 26m²
฿15,200 - 5 Day Test & Go
฿5,600 - 1st Day Test & Go
Superior Balcony Room (Test & Go) 26m²
Superior Balcony Room (Test & Go) 26m²
฿8,600 - 5 Day Test & Go
฿5,600 - 4 Day Test & Go
฿2,800 - 2 Day Test & Go
฿3,100 - 1st Day Test & Go
Maximaal 1 Adult
Extra Test & GO SHA+ 28m²
฿7,800 - 5 Day Test & Go
฿3,100 - 1st Day Test & Go
Kenmerken
- Balkon
- Balkon (volledige toegang)
- Koffiezetapparaat
- Aansluitende Kamer
- Fitness toegestaan
- HDMI kabel
- Internet - wifi
- Outdoor voorzieningen
- Zwembad
- Vegetarische maaltijden
- Werkruimte
Deluxe Jacuzzi Kamer 35m²
฿14,800 - 5 Day Test & Go
฿11,200 - 4 Day Test & Go
฿5,600 - 2 Day Test & Go
฿4,000 - 1st Day Test & Go
Hotel Clover Patong Phuket, een 4-sterrenhotel met een eigentijds design gecombineerd met warme Thaise gastvrijheid en de hoogste standaard van service en kwaliteit, blijft trouw aan zijn filosofie van "Eenvoud in luxe". Hotel Clover Patong Phuket ligt in het hart van Phuket, op een minuut lopen naar het populaire strand van Patong, vijf (5) minuten lopen naar Jungceylon en Central, de grootste winkelcentra van het eiland en Bangla Road, een leuk feestdistrict. Old Phuket Town ligt op een kleine twintig (20) minuten rijden van het hotel. Het duurt ongeveer 45 minuten met de auto/taxi van Phuket International/Binnenlandse luchthaven naar het hotel
Voorzieningen / functies
- https://drive.google.com/drive/folders/1ul1IVxWh9eB8zGUoyh_xrhuINZ8qUdgg?usp=sharing
Score
4.7/5
Uitstekend
Gebaseerd op 13 beoordelingen
4.8 Deluxe Family Room Test & GO
Pluspunten Minpunten
- Breakfast could be better,
A very well situated hotel just a short walk to the beach and Bangla Road. Just far enough away not to be noisy. I would stay again. And the staff are really helpful.
3.8 Deluxe Family Room Test & GO
Pluspunten
Minpunten
- Reception team helpfulness
- Hotel staff in general
- Conveniently close to both beach and Patong facilities
- PCR testing was within walking distance
- Small room and little working area
- Balconies at rear side of hotel look into similar balconies of another hotel and so lack any privacy
- Breakfast understaffed and options frequently ran out
Hotel Clover was a reasonable option for a Sandbox week but the rooms throughout the hotel are small and on one side of the hotel lack any privacy. The staff however were attentive, helpful and were a good example of Thai smiles.
4.4 Superior Balcony Room
Pluspunten
Minpunten
- All around superior service, location, pool, food and room.
- Refrigerator not cold enough and could use a microwave in room.
Definitely would recommend anybody to stay, middle around budget price range. Excellent breakfast package for the price.( Best Deal) Street restaurant prices higher than Hotel Clover. Excellent location half a block from beach.
5.0 Superior - Room Only
Pluspunten
Minpunten
- Friendly staff
- Good breakfast buffet
- Comfortable room
- Well designed facility and rooms
- Great pool
- Good AC
- Plenty of hot water
Very comfortable hotel. The rooms are very well designed with good bathrooms/showers, nice sized balcony. The breakfast buffet is well stocked, has good variety and changing menu. The location is easy access to the beach, main activities but off the main street so quiet. Pool really has great view. Highly recommend for the price.
5.0 Superior - Half Board Deal
Pluspunten
Minpunten
- Cleanliness
- Comfortable bed
- Food
- Staff
- Service
- Location
Everything we received is excellent from start to finish, cleanliness, comfortable bed, breakfast, lunch, dinner, service, location especially staffs, all very polite and helpful. I have already recommended this hotel to everyone and we'll be back.
3.8 Superior Balcony Room
Pluspunten
Minpunten
- Wifi perfect. Nice and clean hotell
A stay in Patong ver good but the city almost closed. A bit booring so stayed hotel room most of the time.
4.5 Superior - Room Only
Pluspunten
Minpunten
- La chambre (équipements, salle de bain, climatisation, des prise USB partout)
- Le choix au petit déjeuner
- Le restaurant
- Les 2 bars (en bas et sur le toit)
- La piscine (toute la longueur du toit)
- Les 3 ascenseurs (pas d’attente)
- Le WIFI excellent quelque soit la zone dans l’hôtel
- Le personnel +++ (disponible, serviable, souriant, accessible avec pleins de bons conseils)👏👍👌
- On ne voudrait pas que ça s’arrête 😞
Que dire après deux semaines passées dans cet hôtel.
Une première chose et non des moindres, aucune surprise par rapport aux photos fournies. Habitué à de nombreux séjours en Thaïlande, ce n’est malheureusement pas toujours le cas (on se demande se que vérifie les centrales de réservations, souvent les photos ont 20 ans). Bref, au CLOVER, pas de surprise : Piscine, salle de sport, salle de restauration tout est parfait, et détail important, la climatisation dans la chambre est efficace sans vous donner l’impression d’être toujours dans l’avion (on n’est pas sous les réacteurs).
Franchement, malgré la réputation des Français à être râleur, ici je ne vois pas de côté négatif. Un personnel hyper sympas, disponible, attentionné : tout est franchement parfait 👍 👏👏👏
Je recommande les yeux fermés!
5.0 Superior Balcony Room
Pluspunten
Minpunten
- Clean
- Good bedding and sheets
- Nice shower products
- Good fitness room, pool and terrasse space.
Easy stay at Clover Patong, staff are really friend from front reception to cleaner and kitchen, all nice, polite, smiley. I fill they’re happy to see some tourists being back qnd being active. Nice place to stay for Patong beach access close by.
4.7 Deluxe Jacuzzi Room
Pluspunten Minpunten
- They could improve the gym
Overall it was good. The hotel is very clean and the jacuzzi room is very nice. I think they could improve the food.
5.0 Superior Balcony Room
Pluspunten
Minpunten
- Great friendly and helpful staff
- Walking distance to Patong Beach
- Good breakfast buffet
- Good food and drinks at the restaurant and rooftop bar
- Fitness Center
- Amazing rooftop pool with a great view
- Safe, Secure, and Quiet
I am currently halfway through my 14 days stay at the hotel and I am very pleased with my experience. The staff is very friendly and can help you with anything you need. There is an information desk set up exclusively for various activities all around Phuket that is staffed during the day and you can book any of these through the hotel. The rooms are spacious and quite clean. The food at the restaurant is quite good and the room service is excelent. It is also quite nice to relax by the rooftop pool and bar, have a drink, and enjoy the weather and sunset. I Will definitely book with Hotel Clover Patong Phuket when visiting the island.
4.9 Superior Balcony Room
Pluspunten
- Super Hotel, kann ich nur empfehlen!
Sehr zentrale Lage, Strand gut zu erreichen, reichhaltiges Frühstück Buffet und sehr schöne Restaurants in der Nähe.
5.0 Superior Balcony Room
Pluspunten
Minpunten
- Flexibel hotelbeheer
- Vriendelijk personeel
- Schone kamers
- Goed ontbijtbuffet
We moesten de aankomst een week uitstellen omdat COE alles betaalde.Het flexibele hotelbeheer was een geweldige oplossing. Ook de ontvangst op het vliegveld verliep erg goed.
We zullen hier zeker weer boeken na Sandbox.
4.8 Superior - Room Only
Pluspunten
Minpunten
- Dicht bij strand
- stil
- geweldig personeel
- geweldig ontbijtbuffet
- fitness Kamer
- zwembad
- geweldig huishoudelijk personeel
- geweldig personeel bij de receptie
- veilig beveiligd
- niet toegestaan om een vriend/gast mee te nemen naar de kamer
Ik was aangenaam verrast hoeveel ik van Hotel Clover hield met de nabijheid van het strand, geweldig personeel, geweldig ontbijtbuffet, fitnessruimte en zwembad! Ik werd volledig opgevangen door het personeel.