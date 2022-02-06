PHUKET TEST & GO

Blue Beach Grand Resort And Spa - Phuket Sandbox Hotel

Phuket
9.2
waardering met
1 reviews
Bijgewerkt op February 8, 2022
Blue Beach Grand Resort And Spa - Image 0
Blue Beach Grand Resort And Spa - Image 1
Blue Beach Grand Resort And Spa - Image 2
Blue Beach Grand Resort And Spa - Image 3
Blue Beach Grand Resort And Spa - Image 4
Blue Beach Grand Resort And Spa - Image 5
+1 foto's
SNELLE REACTIE
REFUND POLICY
100% STORTING
8 BEOORDELINGEN

Please remember that you must meet all the aanvullende covid-toelatingseisen, and this includes applying for a Thailand Pass to enter Thailand as well.

This hotel in high demand right now which is why we advise making your boekingsaanvragen sooner rather than later to ensure you can get the room/package you desire.

Hot Dit hotel heeft 89 recente boekingsverzoeken ontvangen. haast je!

Boekingsverzoeken brengen u op een geprioriteerde manier direct contact met de Blue Beach Grand Resort And Spa Blue Beach Grand Resort And Spa zal de betaling rechtstreeks van u innen.

Hotel Refund Policy

Refund Policy depends on Room Types & Packages

Kamers

All of the following packages include the required tests, and transport.

Maximaal 1 Adult
Test&Go : Mountain View : 1 pax (PCR + Transfer) 40
฿18,600 - 7 Day Sandbox
฿15,000 - 5 Day Test & Go
฿10,700 - 4 Day Test & Go
฿9,600 - 2 Day Test & Go
฿5,300 - 1st Day Test & Go
฿5,300 - 5th Day Test & Go
RESERVERING AANVRAGEN
SNEL AANVRAAG (2 KLIKKEN)
BOOKMARK

Kenmerken

  • 7-Elf Aankoop
  • Balkon
  • Balkon (volledige toegang)
  • Fitness toegestaan
  • HDMI kabel
  • Halal voedselopties
  • Internationale kanalen
  • Internet - wifi
  • Magnetron
  • Outdoor voorzieningen
  • Roken kamers beschikbaar
  • Zwembad
  • Vegetarische maaltijden
  • Werkruimte
Maximaal 4 Adults, 2 Children, 1 Infant
Test&Go : Mountain View : 2 pax (PCR + Transfer) 40
฿21,400 - 7 Day Sandbox
฿17,000 - 5 Day Test & Go
฿12,300 - 4 Day Test & Go
฿7,900 - 2 Day Test & Go
฿5,700 - 1st Day Test & Go
฿5,700 - 5th Day Test & Go
RESERVERING AANVRAGEN
SNEL AANVRAAG (2 KLIKKEN)
BOOKMARK

Kenmerken

  • 7-Elf Aankoop
  • Balkon
  • Balkon (volledige toegang)
  • Fitness toegestaan
  • HDMI kabel
  • Internationale kanalen
  • Internet - wifi
  • Ongetrouwde stellen
  • Outdoor voorzieningen
  • Roken kamers beschikbaar
  • Zwembad
  • Werkruimte
Maximaal 1 Adult
Test&Go : Sea View : 1 pax (PCR + Transfer) 45
฿28,400 - 7 Day Sandbox
฿22,000 - 5 Day Test & Go
฿16,300 - 4 Day Test & Go
฿12,400 - 2 Day Test & Go
฿6,300 - 1st Day Test & Go
RESERVERING AANVRAGEN
SNEL AANVRAAG (2 KLIKKEN)
BOOKMARK

Kenmerken

  • 7-Elf Aankoop
  • Balkon
  • Balkon (volledige toegang)
  • Bad
  • Fitness toegestaan
  • HDMI kabel
  • Internationale kanalen
  • Internet - wifi
  • Magnetron
  • Ongetrouwde stellen
  • Outdoor voorzieningen
  • Roken kamers beschikbaar
  • Zwembad
  • Werkruimte
Maximaal 4 Adults, 2 Children, 1 Infant
Test&Go : Sea View : 2 pax (PCR + Transfer) 45
฿28,500 - 7 Day Sandbox
฿22,000 - 5 Day Test & Go
฿16,300 - 4 Day Test & Go
฿12,400 - 2 Day Test & Go
฿6,700 - 1st Day Test & Go
฿6,700 - 5th Day Test & Go
RESERVERING AANVRAGEN
SNEL AANVRAAG (2 KLIKKEN)
BOOKMARK

Kenmerken

  • 7-Elf Aankoop
  • Balkon
  • Balkon (volledige toegang)
  • Bad
  • Fitness toegestaan
  • HDMI kabel
  • Internationale kanalen
  • Internet - wifi
  • Magnetron
  • Ongetrouwde stellen
  • Outdoor voorzieningen
  • Kleine aanbetaling
  • Kleine vergoedingen voor kinderen
  • Roken kamers beschikbaar
  • Zwembad
  • Vegetarische maaltijden
  • Werkruimte

Blue Beach Grand Resort And Spa ligt in Rawai Beach, op 3,7 km van het Phuket Seashell Museum, en biedt accommodatie met een restaurant, gratis privéparkeergelegenheid, een buitenzwembad en een bar. Dit 5-sterrenhotel heeft gratis WiFi, een tuin en een terras. De accommodatie biedt een 24-uursreceptie, roomservice en een geldwisselservice.

De kamers zijn uitgerust met airconditioning, een flatscreen-tv met kabelzenders, een koelkast, een waterkoker, een douche, een haardroger en een bureau. In het hotel is elke kamer voorzien van een kledingkast en een eigen badkamer.

Het uitkijkpunt Windmill ligt op 7 km van de accommodatie en Promthep Cape ligt op 8 km afstand. De dichtstbijzijnde luchthaven is de internationale luchthaven van Phuket, op 34 km van Blue Beach Grand Resort And Spa.

TOON ALLE SANDBOX-HOTELS
Doorzoek alle 190+ SANDBOX-hotels
Score
4.2/5
Zeer goed
Gebaseerd op 8 beoordelingen
Beoordeling
Uitstekend
6
Zeer goed
0
Gemiddelde
1
Arm
1
Vreselijk
0
Als u te gast was bij Blue Beach Grand Resort And Spa , dan zouden het hotel en onze kijkers het zeer op prijs stellen als u een gedetailleerde recensie achterlaat.
LAAT REVIEW ACHTER VOOR Blue Beach Grand Resort And Spa
ZIE ALLE REVIEWS

🇩🇪Karla K

Beoordeeld op 06/02/2022
Aangekomen 07/01/2022
4.8 Test&Go : Mountain View : 1 pax (PCR + Transfer)
Pluspunten     
  • Delicious food
  • Beautiful view
  • Attentive staff
  • Good location
Minpunten
  • Need taxi or car rental

Recommended resort in Chalong/Rawai area Good location Delicious food! During my quarantine for airport PCR, I had ordered Thai food served in plastic box (Covid measure). Nice service.

🇺🇸Dale K

Beoordeeld op 06/02/2022
Aangekomen 07/01/2022
4.8 Test&Go : Mountain View : 1 pax (PCR + Transfer)
Pluspunten     
  • Helpful staff
  • Clean room
  • Good breakfast
  • Big pool
Minpunten
  • Need motorbike

I had a great 7 nights Sandbox here. Staff helped to get Thailand Pass in time. Really appreciate!! Beautiful beach with high and low tide everyday.

🇫🇷Greg M.

Beoordeeld op 06/02/2022
Aangekomen 15/01/2022
5.0 Test&Go : Mountain View : 1 pax (PCR + Transfer)
Pluspunten     
  • Helpful staff
  • Comfortable room
  • Good breakfast

Great place for my Sandbox! Staff helped me thru Thailand Pass, made my last minute application went well.

🇩🇰Henning Birk Larsen

Beoordeeld op 04/02/2022
Aangekomen 27/01/2022
2.1 Test&Go : Sea View : 1 pax (PCR + Transfer)
Pluspunten     
  • Comfortable bed
  • Accurate pick up at airport
Minpunten
  • Complete lack of service
  • Food was not freshly cooked, but came under plastic wrapping

Never has the name “Grand” been so misleading. The temperature scanner at entrance only worked the first two days. The reception was often left unmanned, and staff spoke little or no English. The lifts were out of order 3 of the 7 days I was there. Their accounts were not kept updated, and I was stopped on leaving hotel (after checking out) and asked to pay 1800 baht service charge for Thai Pass, despite having paid this in advance of my arrival. I had to go and find proof of receipt by the hotel before they realized their mistake, and it delayed my departure and was an embarrassment by bringing my integrity into question. I will never stay there again.

🇩🇪Michael Maximilian Schneider

Beoordeeld op 02/11/2021
Aangekomen 25/10/2021
4.7 FLASH SALE : Eco Room (until 30 Nov)

Everything was good, nothing to complain about. You can book this hotel without any doubts. I didn’t try the food, there are restaurants nearby.

🇫🇷Francoi B.

Beoordeeld op 17/09/2021
Aangekomen 09/09/2021
4.5 Deluxe Mountain View (Room Only)
Pluspunten     
  • Beachfront
  • beautiful view from room balcony
  • spacious room and wide corridor
  • sparking clean room
  • Friendly staff
  • Many car park
  • 5 mins to Makro & supermarket by car
Minpunten
  • Beach has a bit mud
  • About 1 hr from airport

Convenient place for Sandbox and my long stay Calm place for relaxing with beautiful garden Friendly staff helped me scan Mor Chana and checked temperature everyday Highly recommended if you're looking for a place near Rawai and not far from Phuket Town.

🇺🇸Patrick R

Beoordeeld op 17/09/2021
Aangekomen 30/08/2021
5.0 Deluxe Mountain View (Room Only)
Pluspunten     
  • Cosy and peaceful place between Chalong Circle and Rawai
  • Beautiful sunrise from the balcony
  • Attentive and helpful staff
  • Big pool and garden
Minpunten
  • 7-11 is 10 mins away
  • Beach has high-low tide, a bit hard to swim

Cosy and comfy place to stay. The staff helped to arrange a small trip on long-tailed boat to islands in front of the resort. Will be back again! Thank you.

🇫🇷Dr Pierre Brunswick

Beoordeeld op 13/09/2021
Aangekomen 04/09/2021
2.8 Deluxe Sea View (Room Only)
Pluspunten     
  • Very nice people listening to your needs, they accepted to put every morning someone for us at the reception at 7AM as I leave everyday at that time for my jogging.
  • They fixed fast few issues in the room and they apologized by offering a nice bottle of wine.
  • Very good room cleaning despite a bit old style.
  • Very well located with superb view.
Minpunten
  • no temperature control I thought this was mandatory.
  • Corridors a bit noisy if strong win, that woke me up few time.

Despite this hotel looks old and not very well maintenance, people running it are making your stay very comfortable and are really doing their best to accommodate your requirements. The location is very convenient and easy access with lot of parking space. The price ration is absolutely competitive. Will be better if they had a coffee machine or a pot of coffee at the reception for early people, all the rest was enjoyable.

Adres / kaart

16/12 Soi Ruamchai 2, Rawai Subdistrict, Mueang Phuket District, Phuket, Rawai, Phuket, Thailand, 83130

Partner Hotels

Pullman Phuket Panwa Beach Resort
8.5
waardering met
1522 beoordelingen
Van ฿-1
Ashlee Hub Hotel Patong
7.8
waardering met
1287 beoordelingen
Van ฿-1
DoubleTree by Hilton Phuket Banthai Resort
8.5
waardering met
131 beoordelingen
Van ฿-1
Hotel Clover Patong Phuket
8.8
waardering met
2576 beoordelingen
Van ฿-1
Novotel Phuket Kamala Beach Hotel
8.4
waardering met
886 beoordelingen
Van ฿-1
Hilton Garden Inn Phuket Bang Tao
7.6
waardering met
1 beoordelingen
Van ฿-1
SAii Laguna Phuket
8.8
waardering met
2617 beoordelingen
Van ฿-1

Populaire filters

Hotels in de buurt van Test & Go

The Beachfront Hotel Phuket, Rawai Beach
7.9
waardering met
50 beoordelingen
Van ฿-1
The View Rawada Phuket
7.7
waardering met
119 beoordelingen
Van ฿-1
Baan Mee Phuket
8.6
waardering met
29 beoordelingen
Van ฿-1
Lotus Bleu Resort & Restaurant
7.7
waardering met
8 beoordelingen
Van ฿-1
Casa Bella Phuket
8.7
waardering met
68 beoordelingen
Van ฿-1
The Vijitt Resort Phuket
8.5
waardering met
868 beoordelingen
Van ฿-1
Peace Blue Naiharn Naturist Resort Phuket
8.8
waardering met
8 beoordelingen
Van ฿-1
Babylon Villa's met Zwembad
8.8
waardering met
136 beoordelingen
Van ฿-1
 
TAT
AQ.in.th is an approved Online Travel Agent for Thailand.
TAT License 11/10602
IATA
ASQ Thailand
Certificate of Entry (COE)
Thailand Covid Insurance
Thailand Entry Requirements
Thailand Pass
Thailand Pass Rejected
Thailand Test & Go
Thailand Blue Zones
Thailand ESim
EN
TH
DE
NL
FR
KO
JA
ZH-CN
RU