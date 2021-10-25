Please remember that you must meet all the aanvullende covid-toelatingseisen, and this includes applying for a Thailand Pass to enter Thailand as well.
This hotel is not a Direct Payment Partner yet, and we cannot gaurentee the following things
- We cannot guarantee secure payment for this hotel.
- We cannot guarantee secure document handling for this hotel.
- We cannot guarantee a fast response for this hotel.
- We cannot guarantee a fast confirmation letter for this hotel.
You will be directly connected to this hotel via email, and they will collect your documents, and request payment.
We only offer Instant Confirmation Letters, and guarantees for our INSTANT CONFIRMATION hotels listed HERE.
Ons hotel is gunstig gelegen in de meest levendige stad van Phuket, Patong Beach. Als je op zoek bent naar een nachtleven, is Ashlee Hub een hub voor entertainment. Er zijn Patong Otop Shopping Paradise, waar een lokale markt is die souvenirs en lokale barbieren om ons heen verkoopt. Als u stappen van slechts 300 meter neemt, komt u bij het eindeloze zachte witte zand en het glinsterende water van het strand. Of u nu in de late namiddag kunt genieten van een zonnebad in het zwembad op het dak met poolbardiensten of kunt blijven ontspannen in onze skylounge en wat verfrissing kunt krijgen. Ongelooflijk uitzicht op de zonsondergang is hier altijd beschikbaar. En als je je energiek voelt en fit wilt blijven, ga dan gewoon lekker sporten in je fitness.
Score
4.2/5
Zeer goed
Gebaseerd op 6 beoordelingen
Als u te gast was bij Ashlee Hub Hotel Patong
, dan zouden het hotel en onze kijkers het zeer op prijs stellen als u een gedetailleerde recensie achterlaat.
LAAT REVIEW ACHTER VOOR Ashlee Hub Hotel PatongZIE ALLE REVIEWS
3.8 Deluxe Double or Twin
Pluspunten
- Great pool for morning swims
Hotel good, just wish the town was more open with more guests. Looking forward to when the town returns to "normal".
4.0 Deluxe Double or Twin
Pluspunten
Minpunten
- Good location
- Friendly, helpful staff
- Large room and balcony
- Wifi was inconsistent in my room
- Bathroom is a bit dated
Overall I was very happy with my stay at Ashlee Hub in Patong for my Phuket Sandbox alternative quarantine. The hotel is not brand new and perfect, but for the price I feel it offers great value. The location is nice on the middle road in Patong, the rooms, bathrooms, and balconies are spacious, and the staff were very helpful and friendly. The rooms are a bit dated but still nice. The bathroom showed its age more; the shower was tricky to align properly and needs a new shower head, the sink had no handle so you had to guess where on, off, hot, and cold were, and the mirror was not behind the sink (off to the side) which made shaving awkward. The bed was a bit firm but had a soft topper on it. Breakfast was served from 9:00-10:30am, and everyone is given a plate with 2 eggs, 2 small chicken hotdogs, and 3 small slices of some processed deli meat, and there was a buffet area with white bread and a toasting machine, butter and jam, ketchup, watermelon slices or bananas, coffee (nescafe), tea, orange juice (very sweet, more like soda), and some days there were bottles of water and milk was available upon request. The wifi in my room was inconsistent so I ended up just using a hotspot on my phone for my laptop. Luckily, mobile internet is very cheap and fast in Thailand.
4.0 Deluxe Double or Twin
Pluspunten
Minpunten
- Very straight forward and efficient
The hotel is very well located for many things. The staff are very helpful and friendly. I would stay here again.
4.1 Deluxe Double or Twin
PluspuntenMinpunten
- Hotel is Good. Breakfast included is poor.
Many one-way roads in Patong. Police is over active and tries everything to fine you. Food at beach side is fat and more expensive than one street inside. Only few shops are open, and they close early.
4.8 Deluxe Double or Twin
Pluspunten
Minpunten
- Accueil, reactivite et gentillaisse de tout le personnel.
- Je ne vois pas personellement
Tout le personel fais preuve d'une extreme gentillaisse a comencer par son Responsable M. Paul qui est de tous les instants avenant reactif et trouvant touttes les solutions a sa portée. Merci pour ce sejour simple tranquile et familial à l'egard d'un client sans exigeances extremes.
4.4 Deluxe Double or Twin
PluspuntenMinpunten
Een zeer goed hotel voor een budgetprijs vriendelijk personeel dat helpt wanneer dat nodig is. Manager leverde op tijd informatie en documenten en gaf waar nodig goede aanwijzingen. WIJ ZULLEN zeker TERUGBEZOEKEN