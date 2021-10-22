Please remember that you must meet all the aanvullende covid-toelatingseisen, and this includes applying for a Thailand Pass to enter Thailand as well.
Novotel Phuket Kamala Beach is ontworpen voor zowel vakantiegangers als zakenreizen en is een van de weinige 4-sterrenresorts op het eiland die direct aan het strand ligt, met de turquoise wateren van de Andamanse Zee op slechts een steenworp afstand van de hotelfaciliteiten. De rustige ligging aan de noordpunt van Kamala Beach maakt het een ideale keuze voor een ontspannen vakantie, terwijl een groot aantal nabijgelegen attracties en bezienswaardigheden ervoor zorgen dat u zich nooit zult vervelen - Laem Sing Cape, Phuket Fanta Sea, populaire bars en restaurants, plus tal van wateractiviteiten. Het Novotel Phuket Kamala Beach biedt tevens vele faciliteiten om uw verblijf in Phuket zo aangenaam mogelijk te maken. Een bar op het dak met een prachtig uitzicht op de zonsondergang, een bar in het zwembad, gratis fietsverhuur en een In Balance Spa & Fitness Center Room zijn slechts enkele die het onderscheiden van andere hotels in de omgeving. De ambiance van het hotel wordt weerspiegeld in elke kamer met een minibar, haardroger, lcd-/plasma-tv, koffie- en theefaciliteiten en airconditioning, dit zijn slechts enkele van de faciliteiten die tot uw beschikking staan. Als u op zoek bent naar comfortabele en handige accommodatie in Phuket, hoeft u niet verder te zoeken dan Novotel Phuket Kamala Beach voor uw thuis weg van huis.
Score
4.6/5
Uitstekend
Gebaseerd op 11 beoordelingen
Als u te gast was bij Novotel Phuket Kamala Beach Hotel
, dan zouden het hotel en onze kijkers het zeer op prijs stellen als u een gedetailleerde recensie achterlaat.
ZIE ALLE REVIEWS
5.0 Ocean Suite
Pluspunten
- Excellent service and welcome
- Good food at reasonable prices
Wonderful welcome and service. We were very well taken care of and guided when necessary. Our thanks to all the staff
4.2 Ocean Room
Pluspunten
Minpunten
- People were very kind and helpful
- The breakfast is a disaster
- The chair for the office in the room was way too low and I struggled to work
- The water in the shower not warm enough
- Rooms are small
- no minibar
Good place, good service. But food is not that good and rooms are small. Location is very bad. But the beach is super nice
4.1 Ocean Room
Pluspunten
Minpunten
- Hotel staff very good, very friendly, service great!
- COE to come to Thailand very difficult, not easy to get tourism back to what it was!
Again Thailand, great, as usual ! To come to Thailand nightmare, very difficult not easy, tourist will go elsewhere !
5.0 Superior King Room
Pluspunten
Minpunten
- Great location and loved having my evening meal as the sun was setting.
As a means to return to Thailand I can not fault the whole stay. The room is of a very good standard and it kept that way during my stay.
4.4 Ocean Suite
Pluspunten
Minpunten
- Great staff.. Service minded and friendly
- Great location and view from hotel
- Wifi speed really needs an upgrade
Two great weeks at this hotel and on Phuket. The sandbox idea works well, and can only recommend both hotel and sandbox
3.9 Ocean Room
Très bonne hôtel à conseiller pour qualité prix staff très agréable tout et très bien très bien situé
4.9 Superior Ocean Side
Refund wasn’t submitted on transaction date 15/8/2021. Unethical and unprofessional practice upon management team.
4.6 Superior King Room
Pluspunten
Minpunten
- Super value for money
- Gréât pool area and comfortable bed
- Friendly service
I loved the location, the service, the pool area and the confort of the rooms - overall a great experience
4.2 Superior King Room
Pluspunten
Minpunten
- Good well-sized thought out room
- Great bedding
- All power sockets multi-country (220~240v)
- The room was cleaned extremely well every day.
- Close to the beach
- Tea/coffee/toiletries amenities in the room
- Good solid WiFi
- Very quiet and good air-con in room.
- Good covid measures in place
- Online communications (for booking) are below average.
- The pool is very small.
- Food in the restaurant is average and expensive (to be expected)
- Hotel exterior and grounds need serious TLC, peeling paint, torn blinds, looks very tired in need of a serious makeover.
The room in the hotel is excellent, well-appointed and cleaned extremely well every day.
The hotel grounds need a serious upgrade, TLC and a serious update, not what I was expecting from the Novotel brand, with aged peeling paint, leaking roofs in the reception/waiting area when it rains and what looked like low upkeep/maintenance.
My only real complaints come from obtaining the booking from overseas when under the time pressure of the COE they made mistakes that cost me time and money and almost my flight. (why can't they just have an all-inclusive package? )
To secure a car from the airport they wanted complete control of my credit card including photocopies of both sides, plus a passport copy and an authorisation. (No!)
The food in the hotel was limited and expensive (expected) I suggest using the GRAB app for a better selection as the hotel is a long way from 7 Eleven (all closed) or street food.
But if you put the exterior looks aside, the room is great and very comfortable with great bedding and very quiet and good room aircon!
Phuket is virtually deserted with very little open, so you will be treated to a very rare opportunity to experience the beaches that probably won't happen in a lifetime again, free of all the massive hoards of people that would have you fighting for a patch of sand to sit on.
5.0 Ocean Room
Pluspunten
Ik hou van novetel, het is mijn eerste keer dat ik in Phuket woon, ik heb een goed geheugen in dit hotel, elke ochtendwandeling op het strand voor het hotel na het ontbijt is echt een goede zaak voor mij.
4.9 Superior King Room
Bedankt, alles was perfect, alles wat ik nodig had en niets dat ik niet deed, ik zou weer terugkeren en langer blijven.