Houd er rekening mee dat u aan alle aanvullende covid-toelatingseisen moet voldoen, inclusief het aanvragen van een Thailand pas om Thailand binnen te komen.
This hotel is not a Direct Payment Partner yet, and we cannot gaurentee the following things
- We cannot guarantee secure payment for this hotel.
- We cannot guarantee secure document handling for this hotel.
- We cannot guarantee a fast response for this hotel.
- We cannot guarantee a fast confirmation letter for this hotel.
You will be directly connected to this hotel via email, and they will collect your documents, and request payment.
We only offer Instant Confirmation Letters, and guarantees for our INSTANT CONFIRMATION hotels listed HERE.
Hotel Coco Phuket Beach ligt in Tambon Cherngtalay, in de buurt van Bang Tao Beach, ongeveer 3-8 minuten. Rond het hotel is het een rustige accommodatiezone die geschikt is voor echte ontspanning. In de buurt van winkelcentra Market mall, met Tesco Cherngtalay, Central Porto Phuket en Villa Market Het is een plek om te winkelen en entertainment. Het hotel ligt 20-30 minuten voordat u Phuket Town en Patong Beach bereikt, 20-25 minuten van Phuket International Airport, 20-25 minuten van Central Foresta Phuket, 45-50 minuten van Chalong Temple en Chalong Pier en 55-60 minuten van Promthep Kaap.
Score
4.2/5
Zeer goed
Gebaseerd op 2 beoordelingen
Als u te gast was bij Hotel Coco Phuket Beach
, dan zouden het hotel en onze kijkers het zeer op prijs stellen als u een gedetailleerde recensie achterlaat.
LAAT REVIEW ACHTER VOOR Hotel Coco Phuket BeachZIE ALLE REVIEWS
4.2 Studio Room
Pluspunten
Minpunten
- Great rooms and loved having a kitchen. The staff were so helpful.
- The WiFi wasn’t great at times.
Great location and excellent service. Friendly staff and good facilities. I loved that I was able to book a room wuth a kitchen
4.2 Studio with Kitchen and Private Plunge Pool
Pluspunten
Minpunten
- Quiet
- Speed Internet
- Large and comfortable room
- Friendly staff
- Far from the beach and the restaurants
- No international chanel on TV
I'm very happy with the choice of the hotel.
The staff is very friendly and efficient
The room was very cleaned
Brochure hotelaanbiedingen
Voedsel Menu Afbeeldingen
Hotels in de buurt van Test & Go