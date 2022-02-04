Daarom Phuket hotels - Phuket Sandbox Hotel

Please remember that you must meet all the aanvullende covid-toelatingseisen, and this includes applying for a Thailand Pass to enter Thailand as well.
Hotel Refund Policy
We will refund the full amount of
- a high-risk contact case.
- Thailand Pass issues (e.g., not approved or delayed approval.)
- 72 hrs. pre-COVID test result is positive.
- Flight cancelled/postponed. Official documents or evidence will need to be submitted for booking amendments.
- change date free of charge.
Noted : for guest pay by credit card will be subject to a 5% of credit card fee and refund process fee.
Kamers
All of the following packages include the required tests, and transport.
Maximaal 2 Adults
Standard Double Bed With Breakfast 25m²
฿13,600 - 7 Day Sandbox
฿11,500 - 5 Day Test & Go
฿8,000 - 4 Day Test & Go
฿7,500 - 2 Day Test & Go
฿3,900 - 1st Day Test & Go
Kenmerken
- 7-Elf Aankoop
- Balkon
- Koffiezetapparaat
- Halal voedselopties
- Internationale kanalen
- Internet - wifi
- Magnetron
- Netflix
- Vegetarische maaltijden
- Werkruimte
Maximaal 2 Adults
Superior Twin Bed With Breakfast 30m²
฿14,000 - 7 Day Sandbox
฿12,000 - 5 Day Test & Go
฿8,400 - 4 Day Test & Go
฿7,700 - 2 Day Test & Go
฿4,000 - 1st Day Test & Go
Kenmerken
- 7-Elf Aankoop
- Balkon
- Koffiezetapparaat
- Halal voedselopties
- Internationale kanalen
- Internet - wifi
- Magnetron
- Netflix
- Vegetarische maaltijden
- Werkruimte
Maximaal 2 Adults
Superior Double Bed With Breakfast 30m²
฿14,000 - 7 Day Sandbox
฿12,000 - 5 Day Test & Go
฿8,400 - 4 Day Test & Go
฿7,700 - 2 Day Test & Go
฿4,000 - 1st Day Test & Go
Kenmerken
- 7-Elf Aankoop
- Balkon
- Koffiezetapparaat
- Halal voedselopties
- Internationale kanalen
- Internet - wifi
- Magnetron
- Netflix
- Werkruimte
Het Ideo Phuket Hotel, gelegen in Naiyang, is de perfecte plek om Phuket en zijn omgeving te ontdekken. Gelegen op slechts 32 km van het stadscentrum, zijn de gasten goed gelegen om te genieten van de attracties en activiteiten van de stad. Dit moderne hotel ligt in de nabijheid van populaire stadsattracties zoals Unieke kunstcollectie, Nai Yang strand, Wat Mongkol Wararam. Profiteer van een schat aan ongeëvenaarde diensten en voorzieningen in dit hotel in Phuket. Gratis wifi in alle kamers, dagelijkse schoonmaak, 24-uursbeveiliging, 24-uursreceptie, versneld in- en uitchecken zijn slechts enkele van de faciliteiten die Ideo Phuket Hotel onderscheiden van andere hotels in de stad. Alle gastenverblijven beschikken over doordachte voorzieningen om een ongeëvenaard gevoel van comfort te garanderen. U kunt de hele dag genieten van de ontspannen sfeer van de tuin. Ideo Phuket Hotel is uw one-stop-bestemming voor kwaliteitshotelaccommodaties in Phuket.
Voorzieningen / functies
- *Early check-in at 10 am (subject to availability)
- *Breakfast included
- *Gratis minibar, water, koffie en thee op de kamer (elke dag)
- *internet TV , Netflix available
- *Gratis fiets (afhankelijk van beschikbaarheid)
- *Gratis ontsmet gezichtsmasker en alcoholspray in de kamer
- *Clean room daily
- *Pick-up Service From The Airport included
Score
4.8/5
Uitstekend
Gebaseerd op 8 beoordelingen
Als u te gast was bij Daarom Phuket hotels
, dan zouden het hotel en onze kijkers het zeer op prijs stellen als u een gedetailleerde recensie achterlaat.
4.2 Standard Double Bed With Breakfast
Pluspunten Minpunten
- Not a lot of things to visited close around
a place to go, if you want be peacefull, quiet and far from the busy tourists places. Close to the beach.
5.0 Standard Double Bed With Breakfast
Pluspunten
Minpunten
- Lovely and helpful staff
- Free bicycles to borrow
- Quiet place
- Close to the Sea
- Close to supermarkets
Ideo Phuket is a very nice, clean hotel. It is quiet, close to the Sea, food shops and supermarkets. The manager and the whole staff are very helpful and friendly. I can highly recommend staying here during Phuket Sandbox.
4.6 Standard Double Bed (Room Only)
Pluspunten
Minpunten
- Service
- Responding time
- Cleaning
- Position
- Staff)
I felt really home .
Since I booked they help me with everything by Wa and even for pcr and other technical thing !
Position is great and the beach is super !!!
4.9 Standard Double Bed (Room Only)
Pluspunten
Minpunten
- Workers were very professional
- 従業員がとても良い
- Rooms clean and modern
- 部屋は清潔でモダン
- Super close to the beach
- 海にとても近い
- Cheap and delicious food nearby
- 近場の食事は安くて美味しい
- Smart TV in the room
- インターネットテレビがある
- Quiet area
- 静かなエリア
- Staff speaks English
- 英語が話せるスタッフ
- For one day, the internet was spotty
- 一日だけ、インターネットが繋がりにくかった
First off, the staff is great. They respond super quick and are genuinely friendly. The beds are comfortable, the rooms are bright and well decorated, the area is quiet and the rooms had smart TVs. There are two beaches nearby, Nai Yang beach is a five minute walk from the hotel and Nai Thon beach is 10 min drive. Food is easily accessible from the hotel. Food carts, European food, bakery, and outdoor market all within a 10 minute walk. When we wanted to do some exploring, the hotel arranged for to scooters to be brought to us. My wife and I will definitely be going back.
ここのスタッフはとても素晴らしい人たちです。彼らは非常に迅速に対応してくれて、とてもフレンドリーです。 ベッドは快適で、部屋も明るく清潔で、周りも静かです。インターネットが使えるテレビもあります。近くには2つのビーチがあり、ナイヤンビーチはホテルから徒歩5分、ナイトンビーチはバイクで10分です。食事処はホテルから簡単にアクセスできます。 フードカート、ヨーロッパ料理、ベーカリー、市場はすべて徒歩10分圏内にあります。バイクを借りる際、ホテルが全て手配してくれました。是非また利用したい素敵なホテルです。
4.7 Standard Double Bed (Room Only)
Pluspunten
Minpunten
- Wonderful, friendly staff that is super helpful and kind. Clean and Covid-19 safe. Close walking distance to beach and good food venders/restaurants.
- Wifi ok for TV but lagged for video conferencing. The staff upgraded their modem while we were there and we did notice slight improvements. My AIS data plan helped as a back up.
When we return to Phuket, Ideo will be the first place we book. Great prices for budget travelers with new modern room designs. Wonderful, friendly staff that is super helpful and kind. Clean and Covid-19 safe. Close walking distance to beach and good food venders/restaurants. Helped acquire rental motorcycle and answered all questions about transportation to Koh Samui. Hotel restaurant was temporarily closed due to Covid, however I rated 5 stars because they offered a phone call service for food delivery from local great restaurants.
Thank You Ideo Phuket!
J&J
4.8 Standard Double Bed (Room Only)
Pluspunten
Minpunten
- Super friendly and helpful staff
- Rooms cleaned every day
- Hoo Lek is a very good dog
- Able to extend stay easily
- Great view from room
- Easy to walk to the beach and shops
- Great value for money
- Room is clean and modern
- Good appliances - AC, kettle, microwave
- Complimentary coffee and tea
- Spacious room with desk and bench
- Umbrellas, beach mats, towels available
- Staff organized COVID checks for us
- Good laundry service
- Close to the airport
- Sometimes wifi cut out, but not very often
We loved our stay at Ideo! The staff is so friendly, the room is so nice, and it's near the beach, walking trails, restaurants, and shops. The room is spacious and clean with good, working appliances and a beautiful view of the garden. If we are ever back in Phuket we will definitely stay here again!
5.0 Standard Double Bed (Room Only)
Pluspunten
Minpunten
- Geweldige service en personeel
- Super helder en comfortabel
- Geweldige locatie
Geweldige locatie met weinig mensen in de buurt. Zo dankbaar voor het zorgzame personeel en de schone kamers! Hou hiervan!!
5.0 Standard Double Bed (Room Only)
Pluspunten
Minpunten
- Warm personeel, verwennerij, zonnige glimlach :)
- Niets negatiefs te zeggen, alles is perfect!
Bedankt aan "Miss Mon" en haar personeel voor hun warme en glimlachende welkom tijdens mijn verblijf, de kamer was geweldig, de sfeer is familie met eenvoudige mensen, we voelen ons helemaal niet in een hotel, maar meer in een pension met attente service, alles waar ik van hou! Nogmaals bedankt en ga zo door! zou niks veranderen :)
