호텔 코코 푸켓 비치는 방 타오 비치 근처의 탐본 체 른탈 레이에 있으며 약 3-8 분 거리에 있습니다. 호텔 주변에는 진정한 휴식에 적합한 조용한 숙박 구역이 있습니다. Tesco Cherngtalay, Central Porto Phuket 및 Villa Market이있는 쇼핑 센터 마켓 몰 근처 쇼핑 및 엔터테인먼트를 즐길 수있는 장소입니다. 이 호텔은 푸켓 타운과 빠통 비치에 도달하기 20-30 분 전, 푸켓 국제 공항에서 20-25 분, 센트럴 포레 스타 푸켓에서 20-25 분, 찰롱 사원과 찰롱 부두에서 45-50 분, 프롬 텝에서 55-60 분 거리에 있습니다. 곶.

🇬🇧Rebecca Root

검토 09/09/2021
도착 27/08/2021
4.2 Studio Room
긍정적
  • Great rooms and loved having a kitchen. The staff were so helpful.
네거티브
  • The WiFi wasn’t great at times.

Great location and excellent service. Friendly staff and good facilities. I loved that I was able to book a room wuth a kitchen

🇫🇷Michel Moranges

검토 06/09/2021
도착 28/08/2021
4.2 Studio with Kitchen and Private Plunge Pool
긍정적
  • Quiet
  • Speed Internet
  • Large and comfortable room
  • Friendly staff
네거티브
  • Far from the beach and the restaurants
  • No international chanel on TV

I'm very happy with the choice of the hotel. The staff is very friendly and efficient The room was very cleaned

주소 /지도

153 Soi Cherngtalay 14, Bang Tao Beach, Chengtalay, Thalang, Phuket, Thailand, Bang Thao, Phuket, Thailand, 83110

