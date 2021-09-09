모든 추가 covid 입국 요건 을 충족해야 하며 여기에는 태국 입국을 위한 태국 패스 신청도 포함됩니다.
호텔 코코 푸켓 비치는 방 타오 비치 근처의 탐본 체 른탈 레이에 있으며 약 3-8 분 거리에 있습니다. 호텔 주변에는 진정한 휴식에 적합한 조용한 숙박 구역이 있습니다. Tesco Cherngtalay, Central Porto Phuket 및 Villa Market이있는 쇼핑 센터 마켓 몰 근처 쇼핑 및 엔터테인먼트를 즐길 수있는 장소입니다. 이 호텔은 푸켓 타운과 빠통 비치에 도달하기 20-30 분 전, 푸켓 국제 공항에서 20-25 분, 센트럴 포레 스타 푸켓에서 20-25 분, 찰롱 사원과 찰롱 부두에서 45-50 분, 프롬 텝에서 55-60 분 거리에 있습니다. 곶.
호텔 코코 푸켓 비치
의 게스트라면 호텔과 저희 시청자 분들께서 자세한 리뷰를 남겨 주시면 대단히 감사하겠습니다.
리뷰를 남겨주세요 호텔 코코 푸켓 비치모든 리뷰보기
4.2 Studio Room
긍정적
네거티브
- Great rooms and loved having a kitchen. The staff were so helpful.
- The WiFi wasn’t great at times.
Great location and excellent service. Friendly staff and good facilities. I loved that I was able to book a room wuth a kitchen
4.2 Studio with Kitchen and Private Plunge Pool
긍정적
네거티브
- Quiet
- Speed Internet
- Large and comfortable room
- Friendly staff
- Far from the beach and the restaurants
- No international chanel on TV
I'm very happy with the choice of the hotel.
The staff is very friendly and efficient
The room was very cleaned