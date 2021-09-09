追加のcovidエントリー要件をすべて満たす必要があることを忘れないでください。これには、タイへのタイパスの申請も含まれます。
This hotel is not a Direct Payment Partner yet, and we cannot gaurentee the following things
- We cannot guarantee secure payment for this hotel.
- We cannot guarantee secure document handling for this hotel.
- We cannot guarantee a fast response for this hotel.
- We cannot guarantee a fast confirmation letter for this hotel.
You will be directly connected to this hotel via email, and they will collect your documents, and request payment.
We only offer Instant Confirmation Letters, and guarantees for our INSTANT CONFIRMATION hotels listed HERE.
ホテルココプーケットビーチは、バンタオビーチ近くのタンボンチェルンタレーにあり、約3〜8分です。ホテル周辺は、真のリラクゼーションに適した静かな宿泊ゾーンです。テスコチェルンタレー、セントラルポルトプーケット、ヴィラマーケットがあるショッピングセンターマーケットモールの近くショッピングやエンターテイメントの場所です。ホテルはプーケットタウンとパトンビーチに到着する前に20-30分、プーケット国際空港から20-25分、セントラルフォレスタプーケットから20-25分、チャロン寺院とチャロン埠頭から45-50分、プロムテップから55-60分です。ケープ。
ホテルココプーケットビーチ
4.2 Studio Room
ポジティブ
ネガ
- Great rooms and loved having a kitchen. The staff were so helpful.
- The WiFi wasn’t great at times.
Great location and excellent service. Friendly staff and good facilities. I loved that I was able to book a room wuth a kitchen
4.2 Studio with Kitchen and Private Plunge Pool
ポジティブ
ネガ
- Quiet
- Speed Internet
- Large and comfortable room
- Friendly staff
- Far from the beach and the restaurants
- No international chanel on TV
I'm very happy with the choice of the hotel.
The staff is very friendly and efficient
The room was very cleaned