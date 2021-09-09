PHUKET TEST & GO

ホテルココプーケットビーチ - Phuket Test & Go Hotel

Phuket
7.9

46レビューによる評価
更新日 April 20, 2022
Hotel Coco Phuket Beach - Image 0
Hotel Coco Phuket Beach - Image 1
Hotel Coco Phuket Beach - Image 2
Hotel Coco Phuket Beach - Image 3
Hotel Coco Phuket Beach - Image 4
Hotel Coco Phuket Beach - Image 5
+18 写真
迅速な対応
返金について
2 レビュー

追加のcovidエントリー要件をすべて満たす必要があることを忘れないでください。これには、タイへのタイパスの申請も含まれます。

This hotel is not a Direct Payment Partner yet, and we cannot gaurentee the following things
  • We cannot guarantee secure payment for this hotel.
  • We cannot guarantee secure document handling for this hotel.
  • We cannot guarantee a fast response for this hotel.
  • We cannot guarantee a fast confirmation letter for this hotel.

You will be directly connected to this hotel via email, and they will collect your documents, and request payment.

We only offer Instant Confirmation Letters, and guarantees for our INSTANT CONFIRMATION hotels listed HERE.

ホテルココプーケットビーチは、バンタオビーチ近くのタンボンチェルンタレーにあり、約3〜8分です。ホテル周辺は、真のリラクゼーションに適した静かな宿泊ゾーンです。テスコチェルンタレー、セントラルポルトプーケット、ヴィラマーケットがあるショッピングセンターマーケットモールの近くショッピングやエンターテイメントの場所です。ホテルはプーケットタウンとパトンビーチに到着する前に20-30分、プーケット国際空港から20-25分、セントラルフォレスタプーケットから20-25分、チャロン寺院とチャロン埠頭から45-50分、プロムテップから55-60分です。ケープ。

すべてのホテルを表示
190以上のSANDBOXホテルをすべて検索
スコア
4.2/5
とても良い
に基づく 2 レビュー
評価
優れた
0
とても良い
2
平均
0
貧しい
0
ひどい
0
ホテルココプーケットビーチゲストだった場合、ホテルと私たちの視聴者は、詳細なレビューを残していただければ幸いです。
レビューを残す ホテルココプーケットビーチ
すべてのレビューを見る

🇬🇧Rebecca Root

でレビュー 09/09/2021
に到着しました 27/08/2021
4.2 Studio Room
ポジティブ
  • Great rooms and loved having a kitchen. The staff were so helpful.
ネガ
  • The WiFi wasn’t great at times.

Great location and excellent service. Friendly staff and good facilities. I loved that I was able to book a room wuth a kitchen

🇫🇷Michel Moranges

でレビュー 06/09/2021
に到着しました 28/08/2021
4.2 Studio with Kitchen and Private Plunge Pool
ポジティブ
  • Quiet
  • Speed Internet
  • Large and comfortable room
  • Friendly staff
ネガ
  • Far from the beach and the restaurants
  • No international chanel on TV

I'm very happy with the choice of the hotel. The staff is very friendly and efficient The room was very cleaned

ホテルオファーパンフレット

フードメニュー画像

住所/地図

153 Soi Cherngtalay 14, Bang Tao Beach, Chengtalay, Thalang, Phuket, Thailand, Bang Thao, Phuket, Thailand, 83110

パートナーホテル

Hilton Garden Inn Phuket Bang Tao
7.6
との評価
1 レビュー
から ฿-1
アウトリガーラグーナプーケット
8.8
との評価
2617 レビュー
から ฿-1
Baan Wanicha Bed and Breakfast Resort
9.7
との評価
10 レビュー
から ฿-1
ノボテルプーケットカマラビーチホテル
8.4
との評価
886 レビュー
から ฿-1
したがってプーケットのホテル
8.5
との評価
431 レビュー
から ฿-1
ホテルクローバーパトンプーケット
8.8
との評価
2576 レビュー
から ฿-1
アシュリーハブホテルパトン
7.8
との評価
1287 レビュー
から ฿-1

人気のフィルター

近くのTest & Goホテル

ダイヤモンドリゾートプーケット
8.6
との評価
226 レビュー
から ฿-1
カジュアリナショアーズアパートメント
9
との評価
62 レビュー
から ฿-1
サンウィングバンタオビーチ
8.4
との評価
841 レビュー
から ฿-1
カシアプーケット
8.7
との評価
1182 レビュー
から ฿-1
アリナラバンタオビーチリゾート
8.1
との評価
368 レビュー
から ฿-1
デュシタニラグーナプーケットホテル
8.6
との評価
1728 レビュー
から ฿-1
アンサナラグーナプーケットホテル
8.5
との評価
1658 レビュー
から ฿-1
バンヤンツリープーケット
8.9
との評価
1493 レビュー
から ฿-1
 
TAT
AQ.in.th is an approved Online Travel Agent for Thailand.
TAT License 11/10602
IATA
ASQ Thailand
Certificate of Entry (COE)
Thailand Covid Insurance
Thailand Entry Requirements
Thailand Pass
Thailand Pass Rejected
Thailand Test & Go
Thailand Blue Zones
Thailand ESim
Special Tourist Visa (STV)
EN
TH
DE
NL
FR
KO
JA
ZH-CN
RU