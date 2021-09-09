PHUKET TEST & GO

โฮเทล โคโค่ ภูเก็ต บีช - Phuket Test & Go Hotel

Phuket
7.9
คะแนนจาก
46
อัปเดตเมื่อ April 20, 2022
Hotel Coco Phuket Beach - Image 0
Hotel Coco Phuket Beach - Image 1
Hotel Coco Phuket Beach - Image 2
Hotel Coco Phuket Beach - Image 3
Hotel Coco Phuket Beach - Image 4
Hotel Coco Phuket Beach - Image 5
+18 รูปถ่าย
ตอบสนองอย่างรวดเร็ว
นโยบายการคืนเงิน
2 ความคิดเห็น

โปรดจำไว้ว่า คุณต้องมีคุณสมบัติตรงตาม ข้อกำหนดการเข้าโควิดเพิ่มเติม ทั้งหมด และรวมถึงการยื่นขอ Thailand Pass เพื่อเข้าประเทศไทยด้วย

This hotel is not a Direct Payment Partner yet, and we cannot gaurentee the following things
  • We cannot guarantee secure payment for this hotel.
  • We cannot guarantee secure document handling for this hotel.
  • We cannot guarantee a fast response for this hotel.
  • We cannot guarantee a fast confirmation letter for this hotel.

You will be directly connected to this hotel via email, and they will collect your documents, and request payment.

We only offer Instant Confirmation Letters, and guarantees for our INSTANT CONFIRMATION hotels listed HERE.

โฮเทล โคโค่ ภูเก็ต บีช ตั้งอยู่ในตำบลเชิงทะเล ใกล้หาดบางเทา ประมาณ 3-8 นาที รอบๆโรงแรมเป็นโซนที่พักเงียบสงบเหมาะแก่การพักผ่อนอย่างแท้จริง ใกล้แหล่งช้อปปิ้ง ห้างสรรพสินค้า มาร์เก็ตมอลล์ กับ เทสโก้ เชิงทะเล เซ็นทรัล ปอร์โต้ ภูเก็ต และวิลล่า มาร์เก็ต เป็นแหล่งช้อปปิ้งและความบันเทิง โรงแรมจะใช้เวลาประมาณ 20-30 นาทีก่อนถึงตัวเมืองภูเก็ตและหาดป่าตอง, 20-25 นาทีจากสนามบินนานาชาติภูเก็ต, 20-25 นาทีจากเซ็นทรัล ฟอเรสต้า ภูเก็ต , 45-50 นาทีจากวัดฉลองและท่าเรือฉลอง และ 55-60 นาทีจากพร้อมเทพ แหลม.

แสดงโรงแรมทั้งหมด
ค้นหาจากโรงแรม SANDBOX ทั้งหมด 190 แห่ง
คะแนน
4.2/5
ดีมาก
ขึ้นอยู่กับ 2 บทวิจารณ์
คะแนน
ยอดเยี่ยม
0
ดีมาก
2
เฉลี่ย
0
แย่
0
แย่มาก
0
หากคุณเป็นแขกของ โฮเทล โคโค่ ภูเก็ต บีช ทางโรงแรมและผู้ชมของเราจะยินดีเป็นอย่างยิ่งหากคุณจะแสดงความคิดเห็นโดยละเอียด
ออกความคิดเห็นสำหรับ โฮเทล โคโค่ ภูเก็ต บีช
ดูความคิดเห็นทั้งหมด

🇬🇧Rebecca Root

รีวิวเมื่อ 09/09/2021
มาถึงเมื่อ 27/08/2021
4.2 Studio Room
แง่บวก
  • Great rooms and loved having a kitchen. The staff were so helpful.
เชิงลบ
  • The WiFi wasn’t great at times.

Great location and excellent service. Friendly staff and good facilities. I loved that I was able to book a room wuth a kitchen

🇫🇷Michel Moranges

รีวิวเมื่อ 06/09/2021
มาถึงเมื่อ 28/08/2021
4.2 Studio with Kitchen and Private Plunge Pool
แง่บวก
  • Quiet
  • Speed Internet
  • Large and comfortable room
  • Friendly staff
เชิงลบ
  • Far from the beach and the restaurants
  • No international chanel on TV

I'm very happy with the choice of the hotel. The staff is very friendly and efficient The room was very cleaned

โบรชัวร์ข้อเสนอโรงแรม

รูปภาพเมนูอาหาร

ที่อยู่ / แผนที่

153 Soi Cherngtalay 14, Bang Tao Beach, Chengtalay, Thalang, Phuket, Thailand, Bang Thao, Phuket, Thailand, 83110

โรงแรมพันธมิตร

Hilton Garden Inn Phuket Bang Tao
7.6
ให้คะแนนด้วย
1 บทวิจารณ์
จาก ฿-1
สาย ลากูน่า ภูเก็ต
8.8
ให้คะแนนด้วย
2617 บทวิจารณ์
จาก ฿-1
Baan Wanicha Bed and Breakfast Resort
9.7
ให้คะแนนด้วย
10 บทวิจารณ์
จาก ฿-1
โรงแรมโนโวเทล ภูเก็ต กมลา บีช
8.4
ให้คะแนนด้วย
886 บทวิจารณ์
จาก ฿-1
ดังนั้นโรงแรมภูเก็ต
8.5
ให้คะแนนด้วย
431 บทวิจารณ์
จาก ฿-1
โฮเทล โคลเวอร์ ป่าตอง ภูเก็ต
8.8
ให้คะแนนด้วย
2576 บทวิจารณ์
จาก ฿-1
ดับเบิ้ลทรี บาย ฮิลตัน ภูเก็ต บ้านไทย รีสอร์ท
8.5
ให้คะแนนด้วย
131 บทวิจารณ์
จาก ฿-1
โรงแรมแอชลี ฮับ ป่าตอง
7.8
ให้คะแนนด้วย
1287 บทวิจารณ์
จาก ฿-1

ตัวกรองยอดนิยม

Test & Go ใกล้เคียง

ไดมอนด์ รีสอร์ท ภูเก็ต
8.6
ให้คะแนนด้วย
226 บทวิจารณ์
จาก ฿-1
คาซัวรินา ชอร์ส อพาร์ตเมนต์
9
ให้คะแนนด้วย
62 บทวิจารณ์
จาก ฿-1
ซันวิง บางเทา บีช
8.4
ให้คะแนนด้วย
841 บทวิจารณ์
จาก ฿-1
ขี้เหล็กภูเก็ต
8.7
ให้คะแนนด้วย
1182 บทวิจารณ์
จาก ฿-1
อรินนารา บางเทา บีช รีสอร์ท
8.1
ให้คะแนนด้วย
368 บทวิจารณ์
จาก ฿-1
โรงแรมดุสิตธานี ลากูน่า ภูเก็ต
8.6
ให้คะแนนด้วย
1728 บทวิจารณ์
จาก ฿-1
โรงแรมอังสนา ลากูน่า ภูเก็ต
8.5
ให้คะแนนด้วย
1658 บทวิจารณ์
จาก ฿-1
บันยันทรีภูเก็ต
8.9
ให้คะแนนด้วย
1493 บทวิจารณ์
จาก ฿-1
 
TAT
AQ.in.th is an approved Online Travel Agent for Thailand.
TAT License 11/10602
IATA
ASQ Thailand
Certificate of Entry (COE)
Thailand Covid Insurance
Thailand Entry Requirements
Thailand Pass
Thailand Pass Rejected
Thailand Test & Go
Thailand Blue Zones
Thailand ESim
Special Tourist Visa (STV)
EN
TH
DE
NL
FR
KO
JA
ZH-CN
RU