PATTAYA TEST & GO

Sunshine Hip Hotel - AQ / ASQ

Pattaya / Chonburi
8.2
waardering met
559 reviews
Bijgewerkt op February 8, 2022
SNELLE REACTIE
฿5,000 STORTING
20 BEOORDELINGEN
Totaal AQ Hotelkamers 65 Slaapkamers
Partner Ziekenhuis Vibharam Laemchabang Hospital

Please remember that you must meet all the aanvullende covid-toelatingseisen, and this includes applying for a Thailand Pass to enter Thailand as well.

This hotel in zeer hoge vraag right now which is why we advise making your boekingsaanvragen sooner rather than later to ensure you can get the room/package you desire.

Hot Dit hotel heeft 135 recente boekingsverzoeken ontvangen. haast je!

Boekingsverzoeken brengen u op een geprioriteerde manier direct contact met de Sunshine Hip Hotel Sunshine Hip Hotel zal de betaling rechtstreeks van u innen.

Kamers

All of the following packages include the required tests, and transport.

Maximaal 2 Adults, 2 Children, 2 Infants
Superior Kamer (Beperkt Uitzicht) 23
฿21,500 - 10 Day AQ
฿17,000 - 7 Day AQ
฿10,700 - 5 Day Test & Go
฿10,700 - 4 Day Test & Go
฿7,400 - 2 Day Test & Go
฿4,300 - 1st Day Test & Go
RESERVERING AANVRAGEN
SNEL AANVRAAG (2 KLIKKEN)
BOOKMARK

Kenmerken

  • 7-Elf Aankoop
  • HDMI kabel
  • Internationale kanalen
  • Internet - wifi
  • Magnetron
  • Ongetrouwde stellen
  • Roken kamers beschikbaar
  • Yogamat
Maximaal 2 Adults, 2 Children, 2 Infants
Superior Kamer (uitzicht op de stad) 23
฿23,000 - 10 Day AQ
฿18,200 - 7 Day AQ
฿11,200 - 5 Day Test & Go
฿11,200 - 4 Day Test & Go
฿7,600 - 2 Day Test & Go
฿4,400 - 1st Day Test & Go
RESERVERING AANVRAGEN
SNEL AANVRAAG (2 KLIKKEN)
BOOKMARK

Kenmerken

  • ฿ 5.000 aanbetaling
  • 7-Elf Aankoop
  • Bad
  • HDMI kabel
  • Internationale kanalen
  • Internet - wifi
  • Magnetron
  • Ongetrouwde stellen
  • Roken kamers beschikbaar
  • Yogamat
Maximaal 2 Adults, 2 Children, 2 Infants
Deluxe kamer 23
฿23,700 - 10 Day AQ
฿18,700 - 7 Day AQ
฿11,700 - 5 Day Test & Go
฿11,700 - 4 Day Test & Go
฿7,800 - 2 Day Test & Go
฿4,500 - 1st Day Test & Go
RESERVERING AANVRAGEN
SNEL AANVRAAG (2 KLIKKEN)
BOOKMARK

Kenmerken

  • ฿ 5.000 aanbetaling
  • 7-Elf Aankoop
  • HDMI kabel
  • Internationale kanalen
  • Internet - wifi
  • Magnetron
  • Ongetrouwde stellen
  • Roken kamers beschikbaar
  • Yogamat
Maximaal 2 Adults, 2 Children, 2 Infants
Premium kamer 27
฿31,800 - 10 Day AQ
฿24,600 - 7 Day AQ
฿14,200 - 5 Day Test & Go
฿14,200 - 4 Day Test & Go
฿8,800 - 2 Day Test & Go
฿5,000 - 1st Day Test & Go
RESERVERING AANVRAGEN
SNEL AANVRAAG (2 KLIKKEN)
BOOKMARK

Kenmerken

  • ฿ 5.000 aanbetaling
  • 7-Elf Aankoop
  • Bad
  • HDMI kabel
  • Internationale kanalen
  • Internet - wifi
  • Magnetron
  • Ongetrouwde stellen
  • Roken kamers beschikbaar
  • Yogamat

Sunshine Hip Hotel, gelegen in Noord-Pattaya, Pattaya, is een populaire keuze onder reizigers. Vanaf hier kunnen gasten genieten van gemakkelijke toegang tot alles wat de levendige stad te bieden heeft. Met zijn gunstige ligging biedt het hotel gemakkelijke toegang tot de must-see bestemmingen van de stad. Sunshine Hip Hotel biedt een onberispelijke service en alle essentiële voorzieningen om reizigers te stimuleren. Het hotel biedt gratis wifi in alle kamers, 24-uursbeveiliging, dagelijkse schoonmaak, 24-uursreceptie, wifi in openbare ruimtes om gasten een maximaal comfort te garanderen. Het hotel beschikt over 66 prachtig ingerichte kamers, waarvan vele met plasma tv, kledingrek, oploskoffie, beddengoed, spiegel. Of je nu een fitnessliefhebber bent of gewoon op zoek bent naar een manier om te ontspannen na een zware dag, je wordt vermaakt door eersteklas recreatieve voorzieningen zoals een buitenzwembad. Sunshine Hip Hotel is uw one-stop-bestemming voor kwaliteitshotelaccommodaties in Pattaya.

TOON ALLE AQ HOTELS
Doorzoek alle 180+ AQ Hotels
Score
4.2/5
Zeer goed
Gebaseerd op 20 beoordelingen
Beoordeling
Uitstekend
6
Zeer goed
11
Gemiddelde
3
Arm
0
Vreselijk
0
Als u te gast was bij Sunshine Hip Hotel , dan zouden het hotel en onze kijkers het zeer op prijs stellen als u een gedetailleerde recensie achterlaat.
LAAT REVIEW ACHTER VOOR Sunshine Hip Hotel
ZIE ALLE REVIEWS

🇩🇪Waldemar Lutz

Beoordeeld op 24/01/2022
Aangekomen 08/01/2022
4.1 Superior Room (Limited View)
Pluspunten     
  • Hotel team has provided a pleased welcome and a very positive impression to me. Great service.
Minpunten
  • Did not have any negative observation.

Thank you for the warm welcome to the whole Hotel team, back to Thailand. Type of Break fast could be improved and serve warm.

🇩🇪T. Burkle

Beoordeeld op 23/01/2022
Aangekomen 03/01/2022
3.1 Superior Room (Limited View)
Pluspunten     
  • Employee
  • PCR-Test
  • Room
Minpunten
  • meal
  • some very loud noise near my room the whole night (transformer?)

Really warm welcome, good clean room and bath. If there was no a noise level, for this price i would defiinitely recommend it

🇫🇮Osmo Tirkkonen

Beoordeeld op 08/01/2022
Aangekomen 04/12/2021
3.7 Superior Room (Limited View)
Pluspunten     
  • Friendly staff
Minpunten
  • Practice with antigen test after 7 days. Some were given a test according to others no.

A fully functional package. Received food ordered from outside. And the notifications work well. ,....

🇧🇪Van Butsele luc

Beoordeeld op 05/01/2022
Aangekomen 19/12/2021
3.7 Superior Room (Limited View)

Everything was clear and ok good service the food was ok and the room was clean.They did a good job and quickly Thank you very much

🇺🇸Ronnie Pereira

Beoordeeld op 28/12/2021
Aangekomen 08/12/2021
4.8 Superior Room (Limited View)
Pluspunten     
  • When I got there the test was given to me and within 8 hours I got my results back
Minpunten
  • None all good

Everything was good from pick up till I left I would recommend them to anyone who ask me, hope to be back

🇬🇧David Cotterell

Beoordeeld op 24/12/2021
Aangekomen 06/12/2021
4.3 Premium Room
Pluspunten     
  • Room excellent worth the cost on the upgrade
  • Room was spotless
  • Staff very friendly and helpful
  • Informed me straight away on the PCR results
Minpunten
  • The breakfast was terrible

The hotel staff from arriving to leaving made you feel welcome, the process of testing was straight forward enough and set up in a logical sequence for completing your quarantine.

I would suggest taking your own snacks before arriving, water, tea and coffee readily available in your room.

One nights stay was fine and I enjoyed a decent night's sleep. The staff informed you when your PCR results are in and even booked the taxi to take us to our next hotel.

Great service 👏 👍 👌

🇬🇧Timothy Mutimer

Beoordeeld op 23/12/2021
Aangekomen 06/12/2021
3.3 Deluxe Room
Pluspunten     
  • Got my pcr.
  • Friendly staff
Minpunten
  • No gfood available from 2pm till next morning.
  • Breakfast left outside door with no knock to let know it was there.
  • Breakfast cold and not good.
  • Pick up at airport is shared van with others off other flights.
  • Phoned at 12.pm to tell covid results ( surely could have waited till morning )

Got my pcr. Friendly staff No food available from 2pm till next morning. Breakfast left outside door with no knock to let know it was there.
Breakfast cold and not good. Pick up at airport is shared van with others off other flights.
Phoned at 12.pm to tell covid results ( surely could have waited till morning )

🇩🇪matthias kuckei

Beoordeeld op 16/12/2021
Aangekomen 30/11/2021
4.3 Superior Room (Limited View)
Pluspunten     
  • Wifi
  • Bathroom
  • Service

It was a nice stay for 9 hour. Always again . Great staff and great rooms. Wifi work very well. Thank you

🇬🇧Ralph Speight

Beoordeeld op 10/12/2021
Aangekomen 24/11/2021
4.8 Superior Room (City View)
Pluspunten     
  • Well organised and fast.
Minpunten
  • None.

All went very well,test as soon as we arrived,ample rooms . Only there a short time,so,great service and friendly staff.

🇩🇪Roth Grigori Helmut

Beoordeeld op 05/12/2021
Aangekomen 18/11/2021
4.3 Superior Room (City View)

Very helpfoul and nice people. The covid Test was ready After 4 Hours. Thank you very much for the Food service.

🇺🇸Mark Thomas

Beoordeeld op 30/11/2021
Aangekomen 10/11/2021
4.4 Superior Room (Limited View)
Pluspunten     
  • Fast
  • Professional
  • Clean
  • Highly recommend
Minpunten
  • None

Arrival in Thailand 23:30 at night transportation waiting. Air conditioned ride to hotel in Pattaya. Quick swab test some sleep and breakfast served and free to go by 10:30am 😊👍❤️🌴🌏

🇸🇪Jose Villar

Beoordeeld op 27/11/2021
Aangekomen 11/11/2021
3.7 Superior Room (Limited View)
Pluspunten     
  • Clean room with everything you need.
Minpunten
  • No balcony

I got PCR results after 6 hours. This will make me come back to this hotel next time! Arrived in the morning was able to leave the room in the evening!

🇫🇷Rousseau Michel

Beoordeeld op 26/11/2021
Aangekomen 04/11/2021
5.0 Superior Room (Limited View)
Pluspunten     
  • Taxi from aéroport to hotel Quick test.
Minpunten
  • No taxi to go out of hotel

Perfect. Nice people. Aisy for booking. Situation of hotel good place.. good prince. I recommande Thierry hotel

🇩🇪Jürgen Werkhausen

Beoordeeld op 26/11/2021
Aangekomen 09/11/2021
4.4 Superior Room (City View)
Pluspunten     
  • Freundliches Personal
  • Gut durchorganisiert
  • Sauber
Minpunten
  • War alles okay

Für eine Übernachtung kann ich das Hotel sehr empfehlen. Preis Leistung ist völlig in Ordnung. Für einen längeren Aufenthalt würde ich ein Zimmer mit Balkon buchen.

🇫🇮veijo räisänen

Beoordeeld op 20/11/2021
Aangekomen 01/11/2021
2.6 Superior Room (Limited View)
Minpunten
  • No food 1 day and breakfast is bad ,

🇫🇷Dominique Miccolis

Beoordeeld op 19/11/2021
Aangekomen 01/11/2021
3.8 Superior Room (Limited View)
Pluspunten     
  • Staff friendly and comprehensive
Minpunten
  • Unable to use the facilities of the hotel despite the fact my PCR test was negative

Hotel suitable only for AQ. I hope it’s different during normal time. Anyway, it’s very well located in SOI 1, few meters from the beach and close to many facilities and mall center

🇫🇮Matti Juhani Siren

Beoordeeld op 09/11/2021
Aangekomen 01/11/2021
4.3 Superior Room (Limited View)
Pluspunten     
  • There was all you needed, good service, smooth transfer from airport
Minpunten
  • Staff was busy at times, a big workload, might benefit from more personnel

Driver was ready at the airport, no waste of time there. PCR test taken immediately at check in, got result in 10 hours. Food was fine. A bit hassle at checkout, some delay due to misunderstanding if I was cleared to go, when they were dealing with lots of other tasks at the same time.

🇨🇭Ferrari Marie Christine

Beoordeeld op 20/10/2021
Aangekomen 16/10/2021
4.9 Superior Room (Limited View)
Pluspunten     
  • Nourriture excellente
Minpunten
  • Prise de température deux fois par jour

Très bon accueil, personnel aux petits soins, bonne organisation à l’arrivée, nourriture excellente

🇺🇸Daniel Whiteside

Beoordeeld op 09/10/2021
Aangekomen 06/10/2021
4.8 Superior Room (Limited View)
Pluspunten     
  • SHH really take care of everything thing for you.
Minpunten
  • Us being locked down is not the hotel’s fault. They make the transition as easy as possible.

From intake to checkout, Sunshine Hip Hotel makes everything as simple and seamless as possible. Highly recommended.

Contact me if you have specific questions @[email protected]

🇹🇭SAITHIP SASORN

Beoordeeld op 02/09/2021
Aangekomen 16/08/2021
5.0 Superior Room (Limited View)
Pluspunten     
  • Excellent all round service, with efficient and helpful staff
Minpunten
  • No balconies or outside space

The staff were helpful and friendly, the booking service and communications first class. Quarantine security and testing were professional. The range of food choices was excellent and overall value was very good.

Hotel Offer Brochure

Voedsel Menu Afbeeldingen

Adres / kaart

436/615 Moo 9 Soi1 Beach Road, North Pattaya, Pattaya, Thailand, 20150

Populaire filters

