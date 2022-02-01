Totaal AQ Hotelkamers 90 Slaapkamers
Partner Ziekenhuis Banglamung Hospital
Best Bella Pattaya ligt op een steenworp afstand van het strand in Noord-Pattaya en beschikt over ruime kamers met een eigen balkon en een kitchenette. Het heeft een 24-uurs tuk-tuk-service, een fitnesscentrum en een groot buitenzwembad. WiFi is gratis in het hele hotel. Het winkelcentrum Terminal 21 ligt op 300 m afstand.
De huiselijke kamers hebben een rustgevende pastelkleurige inrichting en bieden alle moderne gemakken. Ze zijn voorzien van airconditioning en uitgerust met een kluisje, een bureau en voldoende zitruimte. De kitchenettes hebben een koelkast, koffie- en theefaciliteiten en een magnetron. Sommige kamers hebben uitzicht op het zwembad of de oceaan.
Best Bella Pattaya ligt op 3 km van de levendige Walking Street en op 10 km van Underwater World. Het populaire Hard Rock Cafe ligt op ongeveer 1,5 km van het hotel.
Gasten kunnen genieten van maaltijden in het Blanco Tango Restaurant of in de privacy van hun kamer. Ter ontspanning is er een karaokekamer en er zijn biljarttafels. U kunt ook ontspannen in het spabad van het hotel.
Voor het gemak biedt het hotel wasmachines met zelfbediening, autoverhuur en een wisselkantoor. Bij de excursiebalie kunt u ook uitstapjes regelen.
Voorzieningen / functies
- Day 1 include Room half board (2 meals)+ Transfer + 1 RT -PCR
- Day 5 include Room + Transfer + 1 RT -PCR
- COVID-19-testresultaat met de arts van het Banglamung-ziekenhuis via tele-geneeskunde / telefoon
- Eerste beoordeling en overleg met het ziekenhuis van Banglamung via telegeneeskunde
- Digitale thermometer
- Dagelijkse gezondheidsmonitoring met verpleegkundig toezicht
- Gratis ambulancedienst 24 uur per dag in geval van nood
- Gratis 3 maaltijden per dag (van geselecteerd menu)
- Drinkwater 1,5 liter, 2 flessen
- Gratis transfer van Suvarnabhumi en Don Muang Airport naar hotel
- Smart TV 55 "Netflix
- Hoge snelheid internet
- Douche boven bad
- Magnetron, waterkoker, kluisje
- Stationaire fietsverhuur 2.000 baht
- Gratis yogamat (op aanvraag)
- Free transfer from airport to the hotel(Sharing Basis)
- Bagagelimiet: niet meer dan 2 bagage, zoals hieronder beschreven:
- (1. maat 30 inch en 1 handbagage)/persoon)
- extra bagage kost 200 THB per bagage.
Score
3.8/5
Zeer goed
Gebaseerd op 56 beoordelingen
4.8 Deluxe Pool View Room
Pluspunten
Minpunten
- Great views from the balcony, PCR check back quickly, At the airport to meet us.
- Coffee, tea sugar, could have been more in the room, but we asked and got more
Great to see our transport to the hotel at Bangkok airport waiting for us. Arrival hotel was fine, Lift in the hotel so good for older people. Habd A pool view, Dinner on time and breakfast served. If you needed anything, just pick up the phone.
4.1 Deluxe Standard Room
Pluspunten
Minpunten
- Staff friendly and efficient
- Nothing negative about my stay
My stay was only for 1 nights quarantine, had to stay in my room so did not experience the hotel facilities
3.6 Deluxe Standard Room
I had a pleasent stay in the hotel and the staff was very helpfull.I thanks them for everything ...
5.0 Deluxe Standard Room
Pluspunten
The whole service from start to finish was excellent, transit , hotel , food , staff , highly recommended
2.7 Deluxe Sea View Room
Pluspunten Minpunten
- Booked a private car for me and my friend, after they have tried to made us both pay for private car (that i of course ignored), i got my test results after about 8 hours which I guess it’s okay, but they forgot to give my friend the answer, only after 2 hours when he did call down and asked about it (they said ohhhh sorry we forgot)
No comments, No comments, No comments, No comments, No comments, No comments, No comments, No comments
3.8 Deluxe Standard Room
Pluspunten
Minpunten
- Were able to move into the room in the morning.
- Everything worked perfectly.
- The food delivered was not exactly what we are used to in Thailand.
All in all we were satisfied, because it was the only way to enter Thailand, large rooms with pool view.
3.2 Deluxe Standard Room
Pluspunten
Minpunten
- Car transportation from the airport was on time and first rate
- No choice of evening meal
Hotel is showing its age I would be interested in the tariff for just one night in a room without the covid elements of the test and transport.
3.0 Deluxe Standard Room
Value for money hotel with close proximate distance near Pattaya City. The airport pick up service was good too and needed to share with just 1more person.
4.3 Deluxe Standard Room
Pluspunten
- The best Bella staff couldn’t do enough for me and my family on our 1 day quarantine from informing us about our PCR test results or delicious lunches and dinners that were delivered to our door.❤️
Fantastic lunches and dinners
Wi-Fi was great
Pick up for the airport was fine
PCR tests were done effectively and results were notified to us immediately ❤️
4.8 Deluxe Sea View Room
nice place, friendly staff, good sea views, everything worked as it should. quiet place, got a good night's sleep.
2.7 Deluxe Sea View Room
Pluspunten
Minpunten
- Helpfull staff
- Location near to Terminal 21 shopping mall
- Food quality not so good
- Pool closed
- Very loud Airco
- Lights balcony not work
- Location of hotel from beach
It took us 2hrs from Plane arrival to get into the shared mini bus that bring us from airport to Hotel. The taxi service is shared with other people going to the same hotel so we had to wait for other people so the risk of getting into a taxi with a person to test positive later will meanyou get quaratined as well due to high risk contact. The hotel itselve is very basic and not offer any comfort. We wanted to stay longer for a couple of days in Pattaya after test and go but booked another hotel so just stayed the min required tme to get our test results.Also the pool was closed . THe food delivery was very early hours before the normal meal time but you have micro wave in room to warm. The quality of food was not so good . Light on balcony was broken and no person to fix it available. So could not really enjoy our sea side balcony in evening. I booked this hotel because that time not many options on test and go hotels available but I surely would never book it again.
0.9 Deluxe Standard Room
Minpunten
- We have transferred the quoted rooms Prince via bank. When we called to ASK for a booking confirmation they Hung Up and die notbrelly to emails. I needed to book a different Hotel.
After more than 2 Werks we Received a booking confirmation "to complete the Thailand Pass Registration" (hours after the scheduled arrival). I reported Back we will alert Police. They offered a refund, Allo 30 dass - 30 days are over, so we will Go ahead and involve the authorities.
3.1 Deluxe Pool View Room
Pluspunten
Minpunten
- from landing to hotel was quick and organised
For the money can’t complain everyone new there roles...............................................
1.2 Deluxe Standard Room
Minpunten
- Dirty bad service I have been in Thailand 6 times and stay in many hotels this is the most terrible will never recommended this
Dirty bad service I have been in Thailand 6 times and stay in many hotels this is the most terrible will never recommended this
4.2 Deluxe Standard Room
Pluspunten
Minpunten
- Test results came very quickly. Booking was very easy .
- Payment without credit card.
Everything was ok. No long time waiting at the airport and quick testing. Room was ok and the staff was very kindly.
4.8 Deluxe Standard Room
Pluspunten Minpunten
- At AirPort it took long time to get to transportation
Despite of the transportation everything went well. At the hotel all good. In the morning when you get out taxi driver will try to cheat you. Be aware
3.7 Deluxe Standard Room
Pluspunten Minpunten
- I had paid the whole amount of the bin in Finland .In he confirmation letter was stated PAID ,4350 thb deposit.I was charced 350 thb extra and got no receipt.
Arrogant behaviour of the staff. No quidance to tha room. The cheating left bad memories of the whole .
4.5 Deluxe Standard Room
Pluspunten
Minpunten
- Very efficient
- Very polite
- Good food
- Nice hotel
Much faster than I was led to believe. Very efficient and polite. Will be using this hotel again soon.
5.0 Deluxe Standard Room
Very smooth transition for airport,brilliant staff and service,would stay there again even without Quarantine regulations..no question.
4.5 Deluxe Sea View Room
Pluspunten Minpunten
Good hotel but kan see is many years but good paintet .but I Will like more european food. Morning Coffee good.