Totaal AQ Hotelkamers 75 Slaapkamers
Partner Ziekenhuis Vibharam Laemchabang
Kamers
All of the following packages include the required tests, and transport.
Maximaal 2 Adults, 1 Child, 1 Infant
Junior suite 80m²
฿45,500 - 10 Day AQ
฿37,500 - 7 Day AQ
฿25,900 - 7 Day Sandbox
฿24,300 - 5 Day Test & Go
฿21,900 - 4 Day Test & Go
฿13,800 - 2 Day Test & Go
฿6,900 - 1st Day Test & Go
฿5,900 - 5th Day Test & Go
Kenmerken
- 7-Elf Aankoop
- Balkon
- Bad
- Aansluitende Kamer
- Familie suites
- HDMI kabel
- Halal voedselopties
- Internationale kanalen
- Internet - wifi
- Woonkamer
- Magnetron
- Netflix
- Roken kamers beschikbaar
- Vegetarische maaltijden
- Werkruimte
- Yogamat
Maximaal 2 Adults, 3 Children, 1 Infant
Familie suite 125m²
฿71,500 - 10 Day AQ
฿57,500 - 7 Day AQ
฿42,800 - 7 Day Sandbox
฿43,100 - 5 Day Test & Go
฿42,600 - 4 Day Test & Go
฿26,600 - 2 Day Test & Go
฿14,800 - 1st Day Test & Go
฿12,500 - 5th Day Test & Go
Maximaal 4 Adults, 4 Children, 2 Infants
Grote Deluxe Familiesuite 160m²
฿79,500 - 10 Day AQ
฿65,500 - 7 Day AQ
฿49,000 - 7 Day Sandbox
฿52,700 - 5 Day Test & Go
฿42,600 - 4 Day Test & Go
฿35,000 - 2 Day Test & Go
฿19,000 - 1st Day Test & Go
฿14,900 - 5th Day Test & Go
Uw beste keuze voor alternatieve staatsquarantaine (ASQ) of alternatieve lokale quarantaine (ALQ) in Pattaya, Thailand. Begin uw vakantie meteen terwijl u acclimatiseert in quarantaine.
Elke kamer heeft een eigen balkon waar u kunt genieten van het zonlicht, de frisse zeelucht en het geweldige uitzicht op Pattaya. Slechts 90 minuten rijden van Suvarnabhumi Airport Bangkok met een luchthavenvervoerservice inbegrepen in het pakket.
Maak van uw quarantaineverblijf bij ons het begin van een geweldige vakantie-ervaring met onze geweldige hotelfaciliteiten en vriendelijke service.
Voorzieningen / functies
- J HOTEL PATTAYA
- TEST & GO PACKAGE
- 📌 6,500 THB 1 RT-PCR TEST
- 📌 4,500 THB : Extra Person
- ✅ Private pick up service.
- ✅ 1 RT-PCR test at hotel.
- ✅ 24 Hours test result guarantee.
- ✅ Accommodation included breakfast.
Score
4.2/5
Zeer goed
Gebaseerd op 5 beoordelingen
Als u te gast was bij Hotel J Pattaya
, dan zouden het hotel en onze kijkers het zeer op prijs stellen als u een gedetailleerde recensie achterlaat.
3.5 Junior Suite
Pluspunten Minpunten
- No actual negative about the staff
The food is my only problem, here. The choice of food may please others ,but i find it a bit unbalanced. But the staff are excellent. Very kind and helpful. My advice, the menu should be revised.
5.0 Junior Suite
Pluspunten
Happy to book that hotel. Easy to pay. Covid test ok in that hotel. Everything was perfect. I will come back again for sure.
4.0 Junior Suite
Pluspunten
Minpunten
- Nice and friendly staff who helps and want to please you in many ways.
- There are a ton of HD TV Channels, Netflix, Prime Video, YouTube.. and more.
- There is no buffet but a lot can be done with the daily menu card with give you always 2 options.
Hotel J Residence Pattaya ALQ is a good and nice Hotel to stay. Personal are very friendly and helpful. If I have to stay again in a ALQ facility (I do not hope so), it will be for sure, Hotel J.
With regards, Fred Faas
4.8 Family Suite
Pluspunten
- Netflix and youtube on the smart TV, no need for subscription
- good internet
- good food and plenty of food
- able to order from hotel for outside items when needed
- family room was very spacious
The hotel was very comfortable and addressed any needs that came up quickly. Considering it was quarantine the staff worked very hard to make sure we are comfortable. The food was more than we needed. the quality of the food was good and the large rooms with balcony helped us feel less confined during our quarantine.
3.8 Junior Suite
Pluspunten
Minpunten
- Gelukkig attent personeel?
Dit was een geweldig hotel om te verblijven. Het personeel zo behulpzaam en grappig. Ze zouden naar 7-11 gaan en wat lekkers voor je halen. Eten was goed en altijd op tijd. Het grote balkon was geweldig, het openen van de deuren en het gevoel alsof je buiten was!
Voedsel Menu Afbeeldingen
