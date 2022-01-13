PATTAYA TEST & GO

Hotel J Pattaya - AQ / ASQ

Pattaya / Chonburi
7.9
waardering met
1432 reviews
Bijgewerkt op February 9, 2022
Hotel J Pattaya - Image 0
Hotel J Pattaya - Image 1
Hotel J Pattaya - Image 2
Hotel J Pattaya - Image 3
Hotel J Pattaya - Image 4
Hotel J Pattaya - Image 5
Totaal AQ Hotelkamers 75 Slaapkamers
Partner Ziekenhuis Vibharam Laemchabang

Please remember that you must meet all the aanvullende covid-toelatingseisen, and this includes applying for a Thailand Pass to enter Thailand as well.

This hotel in high demand right now which is why we advise making your boekingsaanvragen sooner rather than later to ensure you can get the room/package you desire.

Boekingsverzoeken brengen u op een geprioriteerde manier direct contact met de Hotel J Pattaya Hotel J Pattaya zal de betaling rechtstreeks van u innen.

Kamers

All of the following packages include the required tests, and transport.

Maximaal 2 Adults, 1 Child, 1 Infant
Junior suite 80
฿45,500 - 10 Day AQ
฿37,500 - 7 Day AQ
฿25,900 - 7 Day Sandbox
฿24,300 - 5 Day Test & Go
฿21,900 - 4 Day Test & Go
฿13,800 - 2 Day Test & Go
฿6,900 - 1st Day Test & Go
฿5,900 - 5th Day Test & Go
Kenmerken

  • 7-Elf Aankoop
  • Balkon
  • Bad
  • Aansluitende Kamer
  • Familie suites
  • HDMI kabel
  • Halal voedselopties
  • Internationale kanalen
  • Internet - wifi
  • Woonkamer
  • Magnetron
  • Netflix
  • Roken kamers beschikbaar
  • Vegetarische maaltijden
  • Werkruimte
  • Yogamat
Maximaal 2 Adults, 3 Children, 1 Infant
Familie suite 125
฿71,500 - 10 Day AQ
฿57,500 - 7 Day AQ
฿42,800 - 7 Day Sandbox
฿43,100 - 5 Day Test & Go
฿42,600 - 4 Day Test & Go
฿26,600 - 2 Day Test & Go
฿14,800 - 1st Day Test & Go
฿12,500 - 5th Day Test & Go
Kenmerken

Maximaal 4 Adults, 4 Children, 2 Infants
Grote Deluxe Familiesuite 160
฿79,500 - 10 Day AQ
฿65,500 - 7 Day AQ
฿49,000 - 7 Day Sandbox
฿52,700 - 5 Day Test & Go
฿42,600 - 4 Day Test & Go
฿35,000 - 2 Day Test & Go
฿19,000 - 1st Day Test & Go
฿14,900 - 5th Day Test & Go
Kenmerken

Uw beste keuze voor alternatieve staatsquarantaine (ASQ) of alternatieve lokale quarantaine (ALQ) in Pattaya, Thailand. Begin uw vakantie meteen terwijl u acclimatiseert in quarantaine.

Elke kamer heeft een eigen balkon waar u kunt genieten van het zonlicht, de frisse zeelucht en het geweldige uitzicht op Pattaya. Slechts 90 minuten rijden van Suvarnabhumi Airport Bangkok met een luchthavenvervoerservice inbegrepen in het pakket.

Maak van uw quarantaineverblijf bij ons het begin van een geweldige vakantie-ervaring met onze geweldige hotelfaciliteiten en vriendelijke service.

Voorzieningen / functies

  • J HOTEL PATTAYA
  • TEST & GO PACKAGE
  • 📌 6,500 THB 1 RT-PCR TEST
  • 📌 4,500 THB : Extra Person
  • ✅ Private pick up service.
  • ✅ 1 RT-PCR test at hotel.
  • ✅ 24 Hours test result guarantee.
  • ✅ Accommodation included breakfast.
Score
4.2/5
Zeer goed
Gebaseerd op 5 beoordelingen
Beoordeling
Uitstekend
2
Zeer goed
3
Gemiddelde
0
Arm
0
Vreselijk
0
Als u te gast was bij Hotel J Pattaya , dan zouden het hotel en onze kijkers het zeer op prijs stellen als u een gedetailleerde recensie achterlaat.
🇨🇲Folefac Tanya Nkenglefac

Beoordeeld op 13/01/2022
Aangekomen 05/01/2022
3.5 Junior Suite
Pluspunten     
  • Very helpful
Minpunten
  • No actual negative about the staff

The food is my only problem, here. The choice of food may please others ,but i find it a bit unbalanced. But the staff are excellent. Very kind and helpful. My advice, the menu should be revised.

🇫🇷LILIAN BARREYRE

Beoordeeld op 27/12/2021
Aangekomen 08/12/2021
5.0 Junior Suite
Pluspunten     
  • Perfect

Happy to book that hotel. Easy to pay. Covid test ok in that hotel. Everything was perfect. I will come back again for sure.

🇳🇱Fredericus Faas

Beoordeeld op 20/09/2021
Aangekomen 15/09/2021
4.0 Junior Suite
Pluspunten     
  • Nice and friendly staff who helps and want to please you in many ways.
  • There are a ton of HD TV Channels, Netflix, Prime Video, YouTube.. and more.
Minpunten
  • There is no buffet but a lot can be done with the daily menu card with give you always 2 options.

Hotel J Residence Pattaya ALQ is a good and nice Hotel to stay. Personal are very friendly and helpful. If I have to stay again in a ALQ facility (I do not hope so), it will be for sure, Hotel J.

With regards, Fred Faas

🇺🇸Laurie Bastien

Beoordeeld op 27/08/2021
Aangekomen 10/08/2021
4.8 Family Suite
Pluspunten     
  • Netflix and youtube on the smart TV, no need for subscription
  • good internet
  • good food and plenty of food
  • able to order from hotel for outside items when needed
  • family room was very spacious

The hotel was very comfortable and addressed any needs that came up quickly. Considering it was quarantine the staff worked very hard to make sure we are comfortable. The food was more than we needed. the quality of the food was good and the large rooms with balcony helped us feel less confined during our quarantine.

🇬🇧Paul Bergin

Beoordeeld op 02/08/2021
Aangekomen 05/07/2021
3.8 Junior Suite
Pluspunten     
  • Gelukkig attent personeel?
Minpunten
  • Wifi soms verbroken

Dit was een geweldig hotel om te verblijven. Het personeel zo behulpzaam en grappig. Ze zouden naar 7-11 gaan en wat lekkers voor je halen. Eten was goed en altijd op tijd. Het grote balkon was geweldig, het openen van de deuren en het gevoel alsof je buiten was!

Hotel Offer Brochure

Voedsel Menu Afbeeldingen

Adres / kaart

221 Moo 6 Soi 5 North Pattaya Rd, Naklua, Banglamung, Chon Buri 20150

