Totaal AQ Hotelkamers 113 Slaapkamers
Partner Ziekenhuis Vibharam Hospital, Laemchabang
Please remember that you must meet all the aanvullende covid-toelatingseisen, and this includes applying for a Thailand Pass to enter Thailand as well.
This hotel in zeer hoge vraag right now which is why we advise making your boekingsaanvragen sooner rather than later to ensure you can get the room/package you desire.
Dit hotel heeft 355 recente boekingsverzoeken ontvangen. haast je!
Het Green Park Resort zal de betaling rechtstreeks van u innen.
Hotel Refund Policy
Balance deducting the new package if paid will be refunded back to the guest. Some refunds might take more processing time but not more than 15 working days.
Kamers
All of the following packages include the required tests, and transport.
Maximaal 2 Adults, 2 Children, 2 Infants
Superior Partial Pool View 32m²
฿27,500 - 10 Day AQ
฿21,500 - 7 Day AQ
฿11,500 - 5 Day Test & Go
฿11,500 - 4 Day Test & Go
฿7,750 - 2 Day Test & Go
฿4,500 - 1st Day Test & Go
฿3,250 - 5th Day Test & Go
Kenmerken
- ฿ 5.000 aanbetaling
- 7-Elf Aankoop
- Balkon
- Balkon (volledige toegang)
- Bad
- HDMI kabel
- Internationale kanalen
- Internet - wifi
- Magnetron
- Ongetrouwde stellen
- Kleine aanbetaling
- Roken kamers beschikbaar
- Vegetarische maaltijden
- Werkruimte
- Yogamat
Maximaal 2 Adults, 2 Children, 2 Infants
Superior Uitzicht op het zwembad 32m²
฿29,000 - 10 Day AQ
฿23,000 - 7 Day AQ
฿12,000 - 5 Day Test & Go
฿12,000 - 4 Day Test & Go
฿7,950 - 2 Day Test & Go
฿4,600 - 1st Day Test & Go
฿3,350 - 5th Day Test & Go
Maximaal 2 Adults, 2 Children, 2 Infants
Onderling verbonden kamer 64m²
฿37,500 - 10 Day AQ
฿29,500 - 7 Day AQ
฿16,600 - 5 Day Test & Go
฿16,600 - 4 Day Test & Go
฿9,700 - 2 Day Test & Go
฿5,400 - 1st Day Test & Go
฿4,300 - 5th Day Test & Go
Maximaal 4 Adults, 2 Children, 3 Infants
Familiesuite met 2 Slaapkamers en Uitzicht op het Zwembad 96m²
฿68,000 - 10 Day AQ
฿54,000 - 7 Day AQ
฿28,050 - 5 Day Test & Go
฿28,050 - 4 Day Test & Go
฿17,550 - 2 Day Test & Go
฿10,050 - 1st Day Test & Go
฿7,500 - 5th Day Test & Go
Een van onze topkeuzes in Noord Pattaya. Green Park wordt omgeven door een tropische tuin en beschikt over een lagunezwembad en een restaurant. Het resort biedt accommodatie met een eigen balkon en WiFi.
The Green Park Resort ligt in Noord-Pattaya, op 3 km van de Bali Hai-pier en op slechts 3,5 km van de Walking Street van Pattaya.
De kamers van The Green Park zijn ontworpen in een eigentijdse Thaise stijl en zijn voorzien van airconditioning en tegelvloeren. Naast een minibar zijn er ook een kabel-tv en een eigen badkamer met een haardroger aanwezig.
Het Green Park Restaurant serveert lokale favorieten en internationale gerechten. ´s Avonds wordt er livemuziek verzorgd. Voor hapjes en drankjes kunt u terecht in de Sala Thai Pool Bar.
Het Green Park Resort biedt een wisselkantoor en een excursiebalie. Degenen die met de auto komen, kunnen gratis parkeren op het terrein van het resort.
Voorzieningen / functies
- Professionele verpleegkundige dienst 24 uur per dag, gedurende een periode van 15 dagen
- Medische check-up service, samen met de afgifte van een medisch certificaat op de 15 dagen van quarantaine
- Chirurgische maskers, 1 fles handontsmettingsalcohol, digitale persoonlijke thermometer
- COVID-19 detectieservice door keel- en neusuitstrijkje op dag 1, 6 en dag 12 quarantaine
- Kamer met eigen balkon
- Er is een rookvrije kamer beschikbaar
- Volpension maaltijden inclusief ontbijt, lunch en diner
- Onbeperkt Wi-Fi internet
- Lcd-tv met meer dan 30 kanalen van Thaise en internationale kabelkanalen
- Koffie, thee en waterkoker, voorzieningen voor 15 dagen
- 2 flessen drinkwater per dag
- Gratis was 2 stuks per dag en wasgoed ophalen na 2e SWAB - 10% korting op wasservice
- One way Airport pick up
- HDMI cord to connect TV with your laptop for online streaming movies
Score
3.8/5
Zeer goed
Gebaseerd op 46 beoordelingen
Als u te gast was bij Het Green Park Resort
, dan zouden het hotel en onze kijkers het zeer op prijs stellen als u een gedetailleerde recensie achterlaat.
4.0 Superior Partial Pool View
Pluspunten
Minpunten
- ab Buchung super hilfsbereit und super Organisiert
- Internet mit stark Schwankungen , da Pool gesperrt sehr viele Moskito
Hilfsbereites Personal mit guter Organisation, Preisleistung perfekt . Kann ich nur weiterempfehlen , Frühstücksbuffet sehr gut
2.2 Superior Partial Pool View
Finally I got my refund. It took almost two month
4.2 Superior Partial Pool View
Pluspunten
Minpunten
- Pick up Airport, Check in, Check out
Will use this place again if Test and Go starts again in February. Nice Balcony. Room comfortable.
4.4 Superior Partial Pool View
Pluspunten
Minpunten
- Excellent service, very professional
Rooom service was prompt, room was perfect for our needs and the rest was done professionally and results within 7 hours of arrival
4.8 Superior Pool view
Pluspunten
Minpunten
- my PCR test came back in less than 7 hours!!
- communication via email could be better. also, the communication using line or Facebook messenger could also be bettwer. I often got confusing emails from this service.. บ่อยครั้งแม้แต่ภาษาไทยตัวแทนโรงแรมไม่มีโอกาสให้ผมคำตอบตรงครับ
i highly recommended this hotel for test and go, and would be happy to stay here again! very good staff at the hotel. very quiet hotel. very clean and comfortable room. the shuttle from Suvarnabhumi to this hotel was effortless.
4.8 Superior Partial Pool View
Pluspunten
Nice hotel, pool looked nice. Ee only stayed until we got the results. Hotel ordered taxi and we went our way.
4.4 Superior Partial Pool View
Pluspunten Minpunten
Everything was nice but rust water was little bit bad. And your Test and go system was perfect. I hope see you again!
4.2 Superior Partial Pool View
Pluspunten
Check in at hotel was thorough and fast. The only negative was attempt at airport by ASQ staff to load us into a shared minibus with people we did not know. We were promised a private car and eventually an old minibus was provided for a bumpy ride to Pattaya for this couple and three pieces of luggage.
2.5 Superior Partial Pool View
Pluspunten Minpunten
- Food cold. Not had answer back from day 6 flow test. Sent buly line as asked. Also message on Facebook. No answer
Was OK. Food stone cold. Could not eat. And no response from day 6 lateral flow test. Pcr test, and hotel of OK standard. Happy only stayed 1 day
3.2 Superior Partial Pool View
Everything was well organized, only for the 2nd test after 6 days, nobody knew.
I asked beforehand whether I could do the 2nd PCR test there, but they only did a quick test on site with a photo of the result
4.1 Superior Pool view
Pluspunten Minpunten
Gut organisiert, Frühstück durchschnittlich, Moskitos im Zimmer, Personal freundlich, aircon veraltet, Zimmer und Bett groß
4.7 Superior Partial Pool View
Pluspunten
Minpunten
- Efficient service on arrival at hotel with a pcr test within mins then on to my room for result , ...first thing following morning a free to go result came.
- no negatives , staff efficient , food was by choice on my arrival ....no negative
Excellent service provided by Green park resort from my arrival at suwanapoom airport ....to leaving the resort once my negative result was given.
3.5 Superior Partial Pool View
Pluspunten
Minpunten
- It is a nice Hotel I did 15 days Quarantine in March last year so second visit for 1 night only.Room is clean nice quiet Hotel lovely Room looking onto the pool.Food average.
- Only Problem I had this time around was the transfer from the Airport nobody turned up I had to wait over 1 hour that was annoying plus I was not Happy about sharing a Taxi with another person when I paid for a single journey.
I like this Hotel as I have stayed before for Quarantine the rooms are quite nice the food is not great but I would return again .It is set in a Lovely quiet area all the rooms face the pool.Lots of squirrels and birds so you feel as if you are away from the town.Comfortable beds and I like the rooms have a bath also a nice balcony.
4.7 Superior Partial Pool View
Pluspunten
Minpunten
- All was good and professional from the hotel
My trip from the airport to the hotel was very good and no problems. As I came to the hotel, they took good care of me and make the PCR test. After that, I got my hotel room. I got my food shot after and the staff was super nice and friendly. In the evening they call me and told my test was negative and I was ready to go if I wanted. I stay the night and took home in the morning. Everting was super and professional all the way. I was happy
4.3 Superior Partial Pool View
Pluspunten
- All good for me. PCR result same evening.
From pickup at airport, trip to hotel, check-in, PCR test, meals, room and check-out nothing negative to say. Many thanks.
2.8 Superior Partial Pool View
Pluspunten Minpunten
A European prefers to eat his soup warm and the fries fried. Unfortunately that was not the case for me.
2.1 Superior Partial Pool View
Pluspunten Minpunten
They were lied to me.
5.0 Superior Partial Pool View
Pluspunten Minpunten
Everything very efficient. Nice place nice people. Food ok and included in the price. Lovely mini bus transfer.
4.5 Superior Partial Pool View
Pluspunten
Minpunten
- Very efficient quarantine process, in room within 10 minute’s of arrival.
- Decent room
- Not impressed with transportation to hotel , 6 people in mini bus for 80 minutes ride.
- Results took longer than expected
While the whole process at the Green park resort was very efficient and a negative result was much welcomed, I feel that the transport to the hotel could have compromised my PCR test result ! A 80 minute trip in a mini bus with 6 other passengers was not what I was expecting after all the procedures I had to endure on my 17 hour flight to Thailand.
5.0 Superior Partial Pool View
Pluspunten
- Fast test
- Good food
- Beautiful view on the balcony
If nessessairy because of Covid I sure come back to this hotel. We feld very good because it was a beautyful room with wonderful sight on pool and garden. Perfect breakfast and dinner. Every person was so friendly.
Thank you very much.
Voedsel Menu Afbeeldingen
