All was good and professional from the hotel

Nothing, all was good

My trip from the airport to the hotel was very good and no problems. As I came to the hotel, they took good care of me and make the PCR test. After that, I got my hotel room. I got my food shot after and the staff was super nice and friendly. In the evening they call me and told my test was negative and I was ready to go if I wanted. I stay the night and took home in the morning. Everting was super and professional all the way. I was happy