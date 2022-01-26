PATTAYA TEST & GO

Het Green Park Resort - AQ / ASQ

Pattaya / Chonburi
7.5
waardering met
755 reviews
Bijgewerkt op February 8, 2022
The Green Park Resort - Image 0
The Green Park Resort - Image 1
The Green Park Resort - Image 2
The Green Park Resort - Image 3
The Green Park Resort - Image 4
The Green Park Resort - Image 5
+23 foto's
SNELLE REACTIE
฿5,000 STORTING
REFUND POLICY
46 BEOORDELINGEN
Totaal AQ Hotelkamers 113 Slaapkamers
Partner Ziekenhuis Vibharam Hospital, Laemchabang

Please remember that you must meet all the aanvullende covid-toelatingseisen, and this includes applying for a Thailand Pass to enter Thailand as well.

This hotel in zeer hoge vraag right now which is why we advise making your boekingsaanvragen sooner rather than later to ensure you can get the room/package you desire.

Hot Dit hotel heeft 355 recente boekingsverzoeken ontvangen. haast je!

Boekingsverzoeken brengen u op een geprioriteerde manier direct contact met de Het Green Park Resort Het Green Park Resort zal de betaling rechtstreeks van u innen.

Hotel Refund Policy

Balance deducting the new package if paid will be refunded back to the guest. Some refunds might take more processing time but not more than 15 working days.

Kamers

All of the following packages include the required tests, and transport.

Maximaal 2 Adults, 2 Children, 2 Infants
Superior Partial Pool View 32
฿27,500 - 10 Day AQ
฿21,500 - 7 Day AQ
฿11,500 - 5 Day Test & Go
฿11,500 - 4 Day Test & Go
฿7,750 - 2 Day Test & Go
฿4,500 - 1st Day Test & Go
฿3,250 - 5th Day Test & Go
RESERVERING AANVRAGEN
SNEL AANVRAAG (2 KLIKKEN)
BOOKMARK

Kenmerken

  • ฿ 5.000 aanbetaling
  • 7-Elf Aankoop
  • Balkon
  • Balkon (volledige toegang)
  • Bad
  • HDMI kabel
  • Internationale kanalen
  • Internet - wifi
  • Magnetron
  • Ongetrouwde stellen
  • Kleine aanbetaling
  • Roken kamers beschikbaar
  • Vegetarische maaltijden
  • Werkruimte
  • Yogamat
Maximaal 2 Adults, 2 Children, 2 Infants
Superior Uitzicht op het zwembad 32
฿29,000 - 10 Day AQ
฿23,000 - 7 Day AQ
฿12,000 - 5 Day Test & Go
฿12,000 - 4 Day Test & Go
฿7,950 - 2 Day Test & Go
฿4,600 - 1st Day Test & Go
฿3,350 - 5th Day Test & Go
RESERVERING AANVRAGEN
SNEL AANVRAAG (2 KLIKKEN)
BOOKMARK

Kenmerken

  • ฿ 5.000 aanbetaling
  • 7-Elf Aankoop
  • Balkon
  • Balkon (volledige toegang)
  • Bad
  • HDMI kabel
  • Internationale kanalen
  • Internet - wifi
  • Magnetron
  • Ongetrouwde stellen
  • Kleine aanbetaling
  • Roken kamers beschikbaar
  • Vegetarische maaltijden
  • Werkruimte
  • Yogamat
Maximaal 2 Adults, 2 Children, 2 Infants
Onderling verbonden kamer 64
฿37,500 - 10 Day AQ
฿29,500 - 7 Day AQ
฿16,600 - 5 Day Test & Go
฿16,600 - 4 Day Test & Go
฿9,700 - 2 Day Test & Go
฿5,400 - 1st Day Test & Go
฿4,300 - 5th Day Test & Go
RESERVERING AANVRAGEN
SNEL AANVRAAG (2 KLIKKEN)
BOOKMARK

Kenmerken

  • ฿ 5.000 aanbetaling
  • 7-Elf Aankoop
  • Balkon
  • Bad
  • HDMI kabel
  • Internationale kanalen
  • Internet - wifi
  • Magnetron
  • Ongetrouwde stellen
  • Kleine aanbetaling
  • Roken kamers beschikbaar
  • Vegetarische maaltijden
  • Werkruimte
  • Yogamat
Maximaal 4 Adults, 2 Children, 3 Infants
Familiesuite met 2 Slaapkamers en Uitzicht op het Zwembad 96
฿68,000 - 10 Day AQ
฿54,000 - 7 Day AQ
฿28,050 - 5 Day Test & Go
฿28,050 - 4 Day Test & Go
฿17,550 - 2 Day Test & Go
฿10,050 - 1st Day Test & Go
฿7,500 - 5th Day Test & Go
RESERVERING AANVRAGEN
SNEL AANVRAAG (2 KLIKKEN)
BOOKMARK

Kenmerken

  • ฿ 5.000 aanbetaling
  • 7-Elf Aankoop
  • Balkon
  • Bad
  • Familie suites
  • HDMI kabel
  • Internationale kanalen
  • Internet - wifi
  • Magnetron
  • Ongetrouwde stellen
  • Kleine aanbetaling
  • Roken kamers beschikbaar
  • Vegetarische maaltijden
  • Werkruimte
  • Yogamat

Een van onze topkeuzes in Noord Pattaya. Green Park wordt omgeven door een tropische tuin en beschikt over een lagunezwembad en een restaurant. Het resort biedt accommodatie met een eigen balkon en WiFi.

The Green Park Resort ligt in Noord-Pattaya, op 3 km van de Bali Hai-pier en op slechts 3,5 km van de Walking Street van Pattaya.

De kamers van The Green Park zijn ontworpen in een eigentijdse Thaise stijl en zijn voorzien van airconditioning en tegelvloeren. Naast een minibar zijn er ook een kabel-tv en een eigen badkamer met een haardroger aanwezig.

Het Green Park Restaurant serveert lokale favorieten en internationale gerechten. ´s Avonds wordt er livemuziek verzorgd. Voor hapjes en drankjes kunt u terecht in de Sala Thai Pool Bar.

Het Green Park Resort biedt een wisselkantoor en een excursiebalie. Degenen die met de auto komen, kunnen gratis parkeren op het terrein van het resort.

Voorzieningen / functies

  • Professionele verpleegkundige dienst 24 uur per dag, gedurende een periode van 15 dagen
  • Medische check-up service, samen met de afgifte van een medisch certificaat op de 15 dagen van quarantaine
  • Chirurgische maskers, 1 fles handontsmettingsalcohol, digitale persoonlijke thermometer
  • COVID-19 detectieservice door keel- en neusuitstrijkje op dag 1, 6 en dag 12 quarantaine
  • Kamer met eigen balkon
  • Er is een rookvrije kamer beschikbaar
  • Volpension maaltijden inclusief ontbijt, lunch en diner
  • Onbeperkt Wi-Fi internet
  • Lcd-tv met meer dan 30 kanalen van Thaise en internationale kabelkanalen
  • Koffie, thee en waterkoker, voorzieningen voor 15 dagen
  • 2 flessen drinkwater per dag
  • Gratis was 2 stuks per dag en wasgoed ophalen na 2e SWAB - 10% korting op wasservice
  • One way Airport pick up
  • HDMI cord to connect TV with your laptop for online streaming movies
TOON ALLE AQ HOTELS
Doorzoek alle 180+ AQ Hotels
Score
3.8/5
Zeer goed
Gebaseerd op 46 beoordelingen
Beoordeling
Uitstekend
12
Zeer goed
23
Gemiddelde
6
Arm
4
Vreselijk
1
Als u te gast was bij Het Green Park Resort , dan zouden het hotel en onze kijkers het zeer op prijs stellen als u een gedetailleerde recensie achterlaat.
LAAT REVIEW ACHTER VOOR Het Green Park Resort
ZIE ALLE REVIEWS

🇩🇪Horst Hübel

Beoordeeld op 26/01/2022
Aangekomen 10/01/2022
4.0 Superior Partial Pool View
Pluspunten     
  • ab Buchung super hilfsbereit und super Organisiert
Minpunten
  • Internet mit stark Schwankungen , da Pool gesperrt sehr viele Moskito

Hilfsbereites Personal mit guter Organisation, Preisleistung perfekt . Kann ich nur weiterempfehlen , Frühstücksbuffet sehr gut

🇫🇮Petri Pärni

Beoordeeld op 24/01/2022
Aangekomen 01/12/2021
2.2 Superior Partial Pool View

Finally I got my refund. It took almost two month

🇨🇭Paul Thalmann

Beoordeeld op 23/01/2022
Aangekomen 07/01/2022
4.2 Superior Partial Pool View
Pluspunten     
  • Pick up Airport, Check in, Check out
Minpunten
  • Food

Will use this place again if Test and Go starts again in February. Nice Balcony. Room comfortable.

🇬🇧Duane steptoe

Beoordeeld op 07/01/2022
Aangekomen 22/12/2021
4.4 Superior Partial Pool View
Pluspunten     
  • Excellent service, very professional
Minpunten
  • Can’t think of any

Rooom service was prompt, room was perfect for our needs and the rest was done professionally and results within 7 hours of arrival

🇺🇸Douglas B Adriance Mejia

Beoordeeld op 06/01/2022
Aangekomen 24/11/2021
4.8 Superior Pool view
Pluspunten     
  • my PCR test came back in less than 7 hours!!
Minpunten
  • communication via email could be better. also, the communication using line or Facebook messenger could also be bettwer. I often got confusing emails from this service.. บ่อยครั้งแม้แต่ภาษาไทยตัวแทนโรงแรมไม่มีโอกาสให้ผมคำตอบตรงครับ

i highly recommended this hotel for test and go, and would be happy to stay here again! very good staff at the hotel. very quiet hotel. very clean and comfortable room. the shuttle from Suvarnabhumi to this hotel was effortless.

🇫🇮Anne Niemela

Beoordeeld op 06/01/2022
Aangekomen 05/12/2022
4.8 Superior Partial Pool View
Pluspunten     
  • Results come quickly

Nice hotel, pool looked nice. Ee only stayed until we got the results. Hotel ordered taxi and we went our way.

🇰🇷Yang hairin

Beoordeeld op 05/01/2022
Aangekomen 19/12/2021
4.4 Superior Partial Pool View
Pluspunten     
  • Service good
Minpunten
  • Rust

Everything was nice but rust water was little bit bad. And your Test and go system was perfect. I hope see you again!

🇦🇺Ron Mcmahon

Beoordeeld op 03/01/2022
Aangekomen 16/12/2021
4.2 Superior Partial Pool View
Pluspunten     
  • Balcony for fresh air

Check in at hotel was thorough and fast. The only negative was attempt at airport by ASQ staff to load us into a shared minibus with people we did not know. We were promised a private car and eventually an old minibus was provided for a bumpy ride to Pattaya for this couple and three pieces of luggage.

🇬🇧DAVID VENN

Beoordeeld op 02/01/2022
Aangekomen 16/12/2021
2.5 Superior Partial Pool View
Pluspunten     
  • hotel ok
Minpunten
  • Food cold. Not had answer back from day 6 flow test. Sent buly line as asked. Also message on Facebook. No answer

Was OK. Food stone cold. Could not eat. And no response from day 6 lateral flow test. Pcr test, and hotel of OK standard. Happy only stayed 1 day

🇩🇪Klaus Arndt

Beoordeeld op 01/01/2022
Aangekomen 23/12/2021
3.2 Superior Partial Pool View

Everything was well organized, only for the 2nd test after 6 days, nobody knew. I asked beforehand whether I could do the 2nd PCR test there, but they only did a quick test on site with a photo of the result

🇩🇪Siegfried Theodor Schmidt

Beoordeeld op 01/01/2022
Aangekomen 16/12/2021
4.1 Superior Pool view
Pluspunten     
  • Ruhig, toller pool
Minpunten
  • Mosquitos im zimmer

Gut organisiert, Frühstück durchschnittlich, Moskitos im Zimmer, Personal freundlich, aircon veraltet, Zimmer und Bett groß

🇬🇧paul

Beoordeeld op 26/12/2021
Aangekomen 09/12/2021
4.7 Superior Partial Pool View
Pluspunten     
  • Efficient service on arrival at hotel with a pcr test within mins then on to my room for result , ...first thing following morning a free to go result came.
Minpunten
  • no negatives , staff efficient , food was by choice on my arrival ....no negative

Excellent service provided by Green park resort from my arrival at suwanapoom airport ....to leaving the resort once my negative result was given.

🇬🇧Valerie Greig

Beoordeeld op 26/12/2021
Aangekomen 10/12/2021
3.5 Superior Partial Pool View
Pluspunten     
  • It is a nice Hotel I did 15 days Quarantine in March last year so second visit for 1 night only.Room is clean nice quiet Hotel lovely Room looking onto the pool.Food average.
Minpunten
  • Only Problem I had this time around was the transfer from the Airport nobody turned up I had to wait over 1 hour that was annoying plus I was not Happy about sharing a Taxi with another person when I paid for a single journey.

I like this Hotel as I have stayed before for Quarantine the rooms are quite nice the food is not great but I would return again .It is set in a Lovely quiet area all the rooms face the pool.Lots of squirrels and birds so you feel as if you are away from the town.Comfortable beds and I like the rooms have a bath also a nice balcony.

🇩🇪Karsten Brammer

Beoordeeld op 26/12/2021
Aangekomen 09/12/2021
4.7 Superior Partial Pool View
Pluspunten     
  • All was good and professional from the hotel
Minpunten
  • Nothing, all was good

My trip from the airport to the hotel was very good and no problems. As I came to the hotel, they took good care of me and make the PCR test. After that, I got my hotel room. I got my food shot after and the staff was super nice and friendly. In the evening they call me and told my test was negative and I was ready to go if I wanted. I stay the night and took home in the morning. Everting was super and professional all the way. I was happy

🇬🇧Richard Brown

Beoordeeld op 26/12/2021
Aangekomen 10/12/2021
4.3 Superior Partial Pool View
Pluspunten     
  • All good for me. PCR result same evening.

From pickup at airport, trip to hotel, check-in, PCR test, meals, room and check-out nothing negative to say. Many thanks.

🇧🇪Emmanuel Wouters

Beoordeeld op 23/12/2021
Aangekomen 06/12/2021
2.8 Superior Partial Pool View
Pluspunten     
  • view
Minpunten
  • Cold food,
  • No elevator

A European prefers to eat his soup warm and the fries fried. Unfortunately that was not the case for me.

🇫🇮Petri Pärni

Beoordeeld op 22/12/2021
Aangekomen 01/12/2021
2.1 Superior Partial Pool View
Pluspunten     
  • No positivismi things
Minpunten
  • All in this place

They were lied to me.

🇬🇧Stuart barton

Beoordeeld op 20/12/2021
Aangekomen 29/11/2021
5.0 Superior Partial Pool View
Pluspunten     
  • Everything
Minpunten
  • Nothing

Everything very efficient. Nice place nice people. Food ok and included in the price. Lovely mini bus transfer.

🇬🇧Robert Gamble

Beoordeeld op 18/12/2021
Aangekomen 01/12/2021
4.5 Superior Partial Pool View
Pluspunten     
  • Very efficient quarantine process, in room within 10 minute’s of arrival.
  • Decent room
Minpunten
  • Not impressed with transportation to hotel , 6 people in mini bus for 80 minutes ride.
  • Results took longer than expected

While the whole process at the Green park resort was very efficient and a negative result was much welcomed, I feel that the transport to the hotel could have compromised my PCR test result ! A 80 minute trip in a mini bus with 6 other passengers was not what I was expecting after all the procedures I had to endure on my 17 hour flight to Thailand.

🇩🇪Sylvia Kelleter

Beoordeeld op 06/12/2021
Aangekomen 20/11/2021
5.0 Superior Partial Pool View
Pluspunten     
  • Fast test
  • Good food
  • Beautiful view on the balcony

If nessessairy because of Covid I sure come back to this hotel. We feld very good because it was a beautyful room with wonderful sight on pool and garden. Perfect breakfast and dinner. Every person was so friendly. Thank you very much.

Hotel Offer Brochure

Voedsel Menu Afbeeldingen

Adres / kaart

240/5 Moo 5, Soi Naklua 22, Pattaya - Naklua Road, North Pattaya, 20150 Pattaya North, Thailand

Partner Hotels

Beste Bella Pattaya
7.7
waardering met
173 beoordelingen
Van ฿-1
J Inspired Hotel Pattaya
8.4
waardering met
1261 beoordelingen
Van ฿-1
ASTER Hotel & Residence
8.4
waardering met
504 beoordelingen
Van ฿-1

Populaire filters

Hotels in de buurt van Test & Go

Sunshine Garden Resort
7.4
waardering met
346 beoordelingen
Van ฿-1
Prachtige Villa Metro Pattaya
7.5
waardering met
994 beoordelingen
Van ฿-1
Sunshine Hip Hotel
8.2
waardering met
559 beoordelingen
Van ฿-1
Prachtige Villa Prima Pattaya
7.9
waardering met
2411 beoordelingen
Van ฿-1
Hotel J Pattaya
7.9
waardering met
1432 beoordelingen
Van ฿-1
Hotel J Residence
8.4
waardering met
289 beoordelingen
Van ฿-1
Hotel Tropicana Pattaya
6.5
waardering met
68 beoordelingen
Van ฿-1
Arden Hotel en Residence
8.4
waardering met
2571 beoordelingen
Van ฿-1
 
TAT
AQ.in.th is an approved Online Travel Agent for Thailand.
TAT License 11/10602
IATA
ASQ Thailand
Certificate of Entry (COE)
Thailand Covid Insurance
Thailand Entry Requirements
Thailand Pass
Thailand Pass Rejected
Thailand Test & Go
Thailand Blue Zones
Thailand ESim
EN
TH
DE
NL
FR
KO
JA
ZH-CN
RU