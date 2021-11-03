PATTAYA TEST & GO

Arden Hotel en Residence - AQ / ASQ

Pattaya / Chonburi
8.4
waardering met
2571 reviews
Bijgewerkt op February 8, 2022
Totaal AQ Hotelkamers 130 Slaapkamers
Partner Ziekenhuis Vibharam Laemchabang Hospital

Please remember that you must meet all the aanvullende covid-toelatingseisen, and this includes applying for a Thailand Pass to enter Thailand as well.

This hotel in high demand right now which is why we advise making your boekingsaanvragen sooner rather than later to ensure you can get the room/package you desire.

Boekingsverzoeken brengen u op een geprioriteerde manier direct contact met de Arden Hotel en Residence Arden Hotel en Residence zal de betaling rechtstreeks van u innen.

Hotel Refund Policy

Cancellation: a. The hotel strictly requires written cancellation notice and official supported documents at least 3 days (not include arrival day) notification prior to the arrival, 100% refundable, only for the following cases:- i. Thailand Pass issues, non-approval VISA, require written notice from the embassy ii. Pre-COVID test with positive result, require the official test result paper iii. Flight cancellation/airport closure, require supported message, notice, or document from the airline iv. Country lockdown, require supported document, news or other related materials v. Hospitalization or accident, require official hospitalization letter from the hospital b. All other reasons besides stated above, 100% charges of total package, and non-refundable

Als u op zoek bent naar een gunstig gelegen accommodatie in Pattaya, kijk dan niet verder dan Arden Hotel and Residence. Het stadscentrum ligt op slechts 0,5 km afstand en de luchthaven kan binnen 50 minuten worden bereikt. Dankzij de gunstige ligging biedt de accommodatie gemakkelijke toegang tot de must-see bestemmingen van de stad. Arden Hotel and Residence biedt gasten superieure diensten en een breed scala aan voorzieningen en doet er alles aan om ervoor te zorgen dat uw verblijf zo comfortabel mogelijk is. Voor het comfort en gemak van de gasten biedt het hotel gratis wifi in alle kamers, 24-uursbeveiliging, open haard, keuken, 24-uursreceptie. Ervaar hier hoogwaardige kamerfaciliteiten tijdens uw verblijf. Sommige kamers zijn voorzien van flatscreen televisie, extra badkamer, extra toilet, locker, spiegel zodat gasten kunnen opladen na een lange dag. De recreatieve voorzieningen van het hotel, zoals fitnesscentrum, sauna, zwembad (buiten), massage, zwembad (voor kinderen), zijn ontworpen voor ontsnapping en ontspanning. Fantastische faciliteiten en een uitstekende locatie maken At Mind Exclusive Pattaya de perfecte uitvalsbasis om van uw verblijf in Pattaya te genieten.

Voorzieningen / functies

  • Free transportation (pick up from Suvarnabhumi or Don Muang International Airport to Arden Hotel and Residence)
  • Private room with balcony and other in-room amenities
  • Complimentary high-speed internet access
  • Complimentary meals including breakfast
  • Smart cable TV with local and international channels
  • 2 Bottles of drinking water, coffee and tea daily
  • Incl. RT-PCR test COVID-19 screening test conducted on property on day 1
  • Free 24 hours transportation service to the hospital
  • 24 hours doctor consulting via telemedicine service
  • Temperature check 2 times per day
  • 24 hours standby nursing service
  • Medical room at the hotel
🇳🇱Michiel Spaapen

Beoordeeld op 03/11/2021
Aangekomen 01/11/2021
2.2 Exclusive Family Suite
Pluspunten     
  • Big room
Minpunten
  • First meal I had no choice, was given at 17:00 hours. I ordered a Coke and it took an hour to bring it to the room.
  • Balcony is very small and has no furniture.
  • No salt in the breakfast box with fried eggs.
  • This hotel takes days to respond to e-mails and does NOT answer your questions. I asked for a cheap room and they gave me an e pensive room, that I had to pay for.
  • Because I had paid for 7 days earlier, before the check and go, they just took whatever they wanted out of my deposit. Still waiting for the refund of days not used.

You stay here 24 hours so you will survive. Very poor communication. Slow service. Food is bad. Room is nice.

🇳🇴Kenneth Arntzen

Beoordeeld op 03/11/2021
Aangekomen 14/10/2021
3.9 Exclusive Family Suite
Pluspunten     
  • Food at time every day
  • Good food
  • WiFi excellent
  • New rooms
  • Clean
  • Helpful staff
Minpunten
  • It Took long time before you get test results.
  • You have to pay for drinking water

New and clean room. Food was served at time during the whole stay. Staff responded to any questions in a few minutes at the Line application. WiFi worked excellent. All over very good It took long time before the results from Covid test came. The last one took three days. Other AQ hotels are allowing you to go out from the room once a day after passing the first Covid test. At this hotel you have to past test two before they allowed you to go out one hour.

