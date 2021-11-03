Totaal AQ Hotelkamers 130 Slaapkamers Partner Ziekenhuis Vibharam Laemchabang Hospital

Please remember that you must meet all the aanvullende covid-toelatingseisen, and this includes applying for a Thailand Pass to enter Thailand as well.

Hotel Refund Policy Cancellation: a. The hotel strictly requires written cancellation notice and official supported documents at least 3 days (not include arrival day) notification prior to the arrival, 100% refundable, only for the following cases:- i. Thailand Pass issues, non-approval VISA, require written notice from the embassy ii. Pre-COVID test with positive result, require the official test result paper iii. Flight cancellation/airport closure, require supported message, notice, or document from the airline iv. Country lockdown, require supported document, news or other related materials v. Hospitalization or accident, require official hospitalization letter from the hospital b. All other reasons besides stated above, 100% charges of total package, and non-refundable

Als u op zoek bent naar een gunstig gelegen accommodatie in Pattaya, kijk dan niet verder dan Arden Hotel and Residence. Het stadscentrum ligt op slechts 0,5 km afstand en de luchthaven kan binnen 50 minuten worden bereikt. Dankzij de gunstige ligging biedt de accommodatie gemakkelijke toegang tot de must-see bestemmingen van de stad. Arden Hotel and Residence biedt gasten superieure diensten en een breed scala aan voorzieningen en doet er alles aan om ervoor te zorgen dat uw verblijf zo comfortabel mogelijk is. Voor het comfort en gemak van de gasten biedt het hotel gratis wifi in alle kamers, 24-uursbeveiliging, open haard, keuken, 24-uursreceptie. Ervaar hier hoogwaardige kamerfaciliteiten tijdens uw verblijf. Sommige kamers zijn voorzien van flatscreen televisie, extra badkamer, extra toilet, locker, spiegel zodat gasten kunnen opladen na een lange dag. De recreatieve voorzieningen van het hotel, zoals fitnesscentrum, sauna, zwembad (buiten), massage, zwembad (voor kinderen), zijn ontworpen voor ontsnapping en ontspanning. Fantastische faciliteiten en een uitstekende locatie maken At Mind Exclusive Pattaya de perfecte uitvalsbasis om van uw verblijf in Pattaya te genieten.

Voorzieningen / functies Free transportation (pick up from Suvarnabhumi or Don Muang International Airport to Arden Hotel and Residence)

Private room with balcony and other in-room amenities

Complimentary high-speed internet access

Complimentary meals including breakfast

Smart cable TV with local and international channels

2 Bottles of drinking water, coffee and tea daily

Incl. RT-PCR test COVID-19 screening test conducted on property on day 1

Free 24 hours transportation service to the hospital

24 hours doctor consulting via telemedicine service

Temperature check 2 times per day

24 hours standby nursing service

Medical room at the hotel

