솔라 리아 니시 테츠 호텔 방콕 - AQ / ASQ

Bangkok
8

29 리뷰로 평가
업데이트 날짜 March 24, 2022
총 AQ 호텔 객실 200 침실
파트너 병원 Samitivej Hospital

Please remember that you must meet all the 추가 covid 입국 요건, and this includes applying for a Thailand Pass to enter Thailand as well.

This hotel is not a Direct Payment Partner yet, and we cannot gaurentee the following things
  • We cannot guarantee secure payment for this hotel.
  • We cannot guarantee secure document handling for this hotel.
  • We cannot guarantee a fast response for this hotel.
  • We cannot guarantee a fast confirmation letter for this hotel.

You will be directly connected to this hotel via email, and they will collect your documents, and request payment.

We only offer Instant Confirmation Letters, and guarantees for our INSTANT CONFIRMATION hotels listed HERE.

Booking requests for Solaria Nishitetsu Hotel Bangkok are no longer possible through ASQ.in.th, but dont worry we have over 400+ ASQ/ALQ/SANDBOX hotels which regulary update their information on our platform.

View other great ASQ/ALQ/SANDBOX Hotels by clicking HERE.

Solaria Nishitetsu Hotel Bangkok은 방콕에 레스토랑, 야외 수영장, 피트니스 센터 및 바를 보유하고 있습니다. 이 4 성급 호텔은 24 시간 프런트 데스크와 ATM을 갖추고 있습니다. 에어컨이 완비 된 객실은 도시 전망, 책상 및 무료 Wi-Fi를 갖추고 있습니다.

호텔의 모든 객실은 휴식 공간, 평면 위성 TV 및 무료 세면 도구와 비데가 구비 된 전용 욕실을 갖추고 있습니다. 객실에는 옷장이 있습니다.

Solaria Nishitetsu Hotel Bangkok에서 아랍 스트리트는 1.1km, 센트럴 엠버시는 1.7km 거리에 있습니다. 가장 가까운 공항은 21km 떨어진 돈 므앙 국제 공항입니다.

어메니티 / 특징

  • 도착 당일 공항 픽업 서비스 (추가 요금 적용)
  • COVID-19 테스트 2 회 (COVID-19 테스트가 양성이면 사미 티벳 병원으로 이송됩니다)
  • 24 시간 간호 서비스 (특별 조사가 필요한 경우 추가 요금이 적용될 수 있음)
  • 고속 WiFi
  • 토토 비데가있는 샤워 또는 욕조
  • 스마트 티비
  • 객실 청소 서비스
  • 세탁 서비스 (1 일 3 벌)
  • 선택한 메뉴에서 하루 3 식
