Please remember that you must meet all the 추가 covid 입국 요건, and this includes applying for a Thailand Pass to enter Thailand as well.
You will be directly connected to this hotel via email, and they will collect your documents, and request payment.
We only offer Instant Confirmation Letters, and guarantees for our INSTANT CONFIRMATION hotels listed HERE.
Booking requests for Solaria Nishitetsu Hotel Bangkok are no longer possible through ASQ.in.th
Solaria Nishitetsu Hotel Bangkok은 방콕에 레스토랑, 야외 수영장, 피트니스 센터 및 바를 보유하고 있습니다. 이 4 성급 호텔은 24 시간 프런트 데스크와 ATM을 갖추고 있습니다. 에어컨이 완비 된 객실은 도시 전망, 책상 및 무료 Wi-Fi를 갖추고 있습니다.
호텔의 모든 객실은 휴식 공간, 평면 위성 TV 및 무료 세면 도구와 비데가 구비 된 전용 욕실을 갖추고 있습니다. 객실에는 옷장이 있습니다.
Solaria Nishitetsu Hotel Bangkok에서 아랍 스트리트는 1.1km, 센트럴 엠버시는 1.7km 거리에 있습니다. 가장 가까운 공항은 21km 떨어진 돈 므앙 국제 공항입니다.